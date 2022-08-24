Read full article on original website
wamwamfm.com
Joe A. Pershing
Joe A. Pershing, 81, of Elnora, Indiana, passed away with loved ones by his side on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. He was born on June 18, 1941 in Washington, Indiana to Russell Vern and Achie D. (Blagrave) Pershing. Joe was a US Army veteran....
wamwamfm.com
Charles W. Frye
Charles W. Frye, 66, of Loogootee, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. He was born December 7, 1955 in Washington, Indiana to the late Harold K. and Patricia R. (Craney) Frye. Chuck loved playing music, singing, and entertaining family and friends or anyone who...
wamwamfm.com
Timothy J. Williams
Timothy J. Williams, 60, of Plainville, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at his home. He was born on December 10, 1961 in Washington, Indiana to Richard and Shirley (Smuda) Williams. Tim married the love of his life, Mary E. (Duffield) Williams on June 16, 1984. Tim was...
wamwamfm.com
Susan E. (Sanders) Warren
Susan E. (Sanders) Warren, 65, of Loogootee, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. Born June 28, 1957, in Shoals, Indiana, she was the daughter of Carl Franklin and Bessie Mae (Gilbert) Sanders. She married Clifford Warren on June 18, 1983, and he survives.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Mary Alice Karr
Mary Alice Karr, 76, of Mitchell passed away at her home on Wednesday August 24, 2022. She was born on March 7, 1946 in Salem to Isom Davis and Marie (Edwards) Davis. Mary Alice married Lee Karr on December 30, 1986 and he survives. Mary Alice worked at the Telephone Company, RCA and General Motors in Bedford.
wamwamfm.com
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr., 52, of Washington, Indiana, passed away on August 23, 2022 in Washington. He was born on June 30, 1970, to the late James F. Carrico Sr., and Marjorie Ann Moore Carrico, in Washington, Indiana. Jimmy was a 1989 graduate of Washington Catholic High...
wamwamfm.com
Lilly Scholarship Deadline
A September 7th deadline is in place to apply for the Knox and Daviess County Community Foundation’s Lilly scholarship. The scholarship is a four-year full ride, covering tuition, fees, and up to 900 dollars a year for books and equipment. This year, one scholarship will be given in each...
wamwamfm.com
Scheid Diesel Extravaganza at Wagler Motorsports Park
The huge Scheid Diesel Extravaganza kicks off today at Wagler Motorsports Park in Lyons. The kick-off concert tonight features headliner Chris Cagle starting at 7 p.m. The three-day event runs through Saturday with the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Truck and Tractor Pulls, Drag Races, Show-n-Shine, Vendor midway, Dyno Competition, and Kids Pedal Pull. It is expected to draw thousands this weekend.
In This Moment Postpones Evansville Indiana Show
Unfortunately, the 103 GBF Damn Loud Rock Show for tonight, Friday, August 26, 2022, has had to be postponed. In This Moment along with Nothing More, Sleep Token, and the Cherry Bombs were scheduled to perform tonight at Old National Events Plaza's Aiken Theatre in downtown Evansville. The show was scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm and the doors were to open at 5:30 pm. It has just been announced that this show will not be taking place tonight as originally planned.
wamwamfm.com
Strassenfest $50,000 Prize Winners
The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has announced that winners have come forward to claim the Half Pot Prize from this year’s Strassenfest. After confirmation that the ticket was valid, John and Patty Schroeder met with committee members at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce to claim the $50,050 prize. In its...
wbiw.com
Obituary: James M. Lee
James M. Lee, 76, of Bedford, passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his residence. Born January 2, 1946, in Indianapolis, he was the son of James Albert and Nannie Pearl (Rainey) Lee. He married Jami Martin on December 12, 2012, and she survives. He was a truck driver for Stone Belt Freight in Bloomington for 20 years. He was a member of the Church of Christ, Eagles Lodge #654, and the Moose Lodge in Bedford and Bloomington.
wamwamfm.com
United Way Campaign
The Daviess County United Way campaign drive will get in full swing starting Sept 1st. This year’s campaign chair is Steve Sackstedder and he tells us he is amazed at the efforts volunteers put forth to give back to their local community. Zella Taylor the Executive Director of the...
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Southern Indiana Last Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
WTHI
Festival Latino kicks off this weekend in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - You can have an evening full of entertainment, delicious food all while celebrating Knox County's Latino community. The Wabash Valley Progressive's 5th annual Festival Latino kicks off this Saturday. The free event runs from 4:00pm until 11:00pm at the Riverwalk in Downtown Vincennes. There will be...
VIDEO: Truck swiftly sinks into Warrick County lake
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana DNR officers are currently in Warrick County working a scene after a pickup truck completely went under at a lake in the area. An eyewitness at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area shot video showing the truck completely submerge into the lake around it. He tells us that […]
Home Team Friday: Castle vs. Mater Dei
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Castle – 14 Mater Dei – 17
wamwamfm.com
Ouabache Trails Park to Reopen in Vincennes
After being closed most of the summer because of electrical issues, officials at Ouabache Trails Park in Vincennes have announced it will reopen this weekend. The park has undergone major renovation over the past few months and will now be back open to the community. Officials are planning a grand...
wamwamfm.com
Loogootee Fire on the Strange Farm
Loogootee fire officials were on the scene for over three hours last night at a fire just after 6pm on the Strange Farm at 1050 State Road 550, just outside of Loogootee city limits. When fire officials arrived, the outbuilding was totally engulfed in flames. There were no injuries, and...
WTVW
Violent night rocks Henderson neighborhood
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- People living on the 700 & 800 blocks of Clay Street in Henderson will have you know that, by and large, it’s a quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Neighbors know and care for each other, kids play football in the yard, it’s certainly not the type of place you’d expect to see a double homicide.
WTHI
Fork in the Road: J.B's Steakhouse
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - J.B.'s Steakhouse in Robinson, Illinois, is the latest stop for our Fork in the Road team. News 10's Mike Latta and the rest of the team share their dining experience in the video below. The restaurant is located at 111 East Walnut street in Robinson, Illinois.
