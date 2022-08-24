Older adults and adults with disabilities are in need of care but financially strapped

The United States really falls way behind on senior care programs in this country you are expected to have the money to pay for any needed care in your elder years and it’s very expensive to do that or then it falls on family or friends to provide for you to even quit their jobs if a full time care person is needed . Then run through everyone’s money sell cars and homes to make a elderly person comfortable. But in the long run the caretaker has neglected their home, children, family there ability to earn a income. All because there isn’t any help.
Missouri governor and our president thinks about his other countries they ain't worried about our country how long it's putting money in their pocket that's all that matters as you notice so far what's putting money in their pocket sure has passed
why is a race card being played on this topic? The standards are the same for everyone across the board. I see many many white people suffering also but you will never hear about that. It will offend some black person then they play the racial discrimination card. There is no discrimination.
