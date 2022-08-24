ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Older adults and adults with disabilities are in need of care but financially strapped

By University of California, Los Angeles
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 20

Suz Henrich
3d ago

The United States really falls way behind on senior care programs in this country you are expected to have the money to pay for any needed care in your elder years and it’s very expensive to do that or then it falls on family or friends to provide for you to even quit their jobs if a full time care person is needed . Then run through everyone’s money sell cars and homes to make a elderly person comfortable. But in the long run the caretaker has neglected their home, children, family there ability to earn a income. All because there isn’t any help.

Reply
8
Donna Dinwiddie
3d ago

Missouri governor and our president thinks about his other countries they ain't worried about our country how long it's putting money in their pocket that's all that matters as you notice so far what's putting money in their pocket sure has passed

Reply
4
Rhonda Nelson
1d ago

why is a race card being played on this topic? The standards are the same for everyone across the board. I see many many white people suffering also but you will never hear about that. It will offend some black person then they play the racial discrimination card. There is no discrimination.

Reply
3
Related
Morristown Minute

Additional Pandemic Food Assistance Benefits

Food assistance benefits are now available to eligible parents of children under 6; eligible parents of school-aged children will receive benefits in September. Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman yesterday announced the Department is delivering Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) food assistance benefits to children under age 6 and will be sending benefits to school-age children in September.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Local
California Health
CBS Minnesota

Why don't some people get COVID?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every so often you run across a "NOVID."Dr. Jill Foster is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School."I think most of them probably did [have COVID-19]," Foster said.She says the NOVID group falls into four categories:1: Genes. This is the smallest group, comprised of people who were born with an immunity to the virus.2: Previous immunity from some other kind of coronavirus.3: People who had an asymptomatic case.4: People who have just been super careful. If you're curious, there is an antibody test you can take to see if you've ever had COVID-19, but Dr. Foster says they're not always reliable.The CDC thinks COVID-19 has infected 70 percent of the U.S. population. But because so many cases are asymptomatic, those numbers could be higher.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Adults Lifestyle#Home Care#Supportive Care#Senior Health#Health Equity Program
Crystal Jackson

Warning Signs of Narcissism You Should Never Ignore

Narcissism is a prevalent buzzword right now. Particularly in dating and relationships, references to narcissists abound. Either there are more in existence than ever before, we’re simply more aware of them, or perhaps we’re attributing attitudes and behaviors to narcissism that have another explanation.
CBS Boston

How long is someone with COVID contagious?

BOSTON – How long is someone with COVID-19 contagious and when can they safely come out of isolation? Researchers in Boston hope a study will shed some light on those questions.Experts believe you're most contagious two days before your symptoms begin and during the first three days of illness. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to see if rapid antigen testing can help determine when it's safe to return to public life.  So they took 40 individuals with COVID-19 and had them perform rapid antigen tests six days after the onset of symptoms or after their initial positive...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Housing
digg.com

The Average Lifespan Of Residents In Each US State, Visualized

Life expectancy has been cut short by at least a year in all but five American states in the past few years. A study from the National Center for Health Statistics shows the changes in Americans' life expectancy between 2019 and 2020, broken down by each state. Here's what the data shows.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

A Diabetes Drug Could Protect Against Alzheimer’s

Target protein for diabetes drug linked to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease. According to a study from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden that was published in the journal Neurology, mechanisms connected to a specific diabetic medication may also help protect against Alzheimer’s disease. The findings suggest that the target protein of the drug may be a promising candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

The best hobbies for warding off dementia revealed: Major study finds reading books or playing an instrument slashes risk by 23%, yoga and dancing have a 17% protective effect and joining a club or volunteering cuts chance by 7%

It's finally been settled. The best way to protect yourself against dementia is to keep your brain stimulated, a major review suggests. People who regularly read books, played musical instruments or keep a personal diary have a 23 per cent lower risk of developing the condition. The analysis of dozens...
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy