ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

US gymnast claims Andrew Tate invited her to Europe over DM

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Andrew Tate has finally been banished from social media – but he had a final message for one woman, who was caught off guard by a surprise DM.

Olivia Dunne ( @livvy ), a US gymnast at Louisiana State University, shared a screenshot of an alleged Instagram message from the controversial influencer.

The clip, which garnered 7.8 million views, showed the message sent from Tate's account (@cobratate) dated July 29. It read: "Come to Europe dear 🌹."

According to the photo, Olivia did not accept the message request and left it unread.

She wrote "It’s a no from me dawg" as the caption.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter


@livvy

It’s a no from me dawg #foryou #andrewtate



Thousands of TikTokers headed to the comments. Many commented on his "smart" tactic sending it at 3:33am, numbers that hold significance for those into spirituality.

"He thought sending it at 3:33 was gonna work," one said, while another mirrored their comments, adding: "bro saw an opportunity at 3:33am".

Tate fans weren't far behind, with some calling it a "Tate win", adding: "Bro smooth with it" – even though he got rejected.

Another said: "Don’t disrespect MR. Tate"

Meanwhile, one user rightfully clapped back: "You can tell the average age of your audience by reading these comments".

Tate's social media descent started last week when Meta banished the so-called internet personality from its platforms. TikTok and YouTube followed suit on Monday (August 22).

His affiliate program for Hustlers University has also been stopped.

Tate delivered his final statement on Vimeo, claiming he was bullied as a child and was encouraged to handle the matter himself.

In the hour-and-thirteen-minute-long video, he said: "A lot of these attacks against me are disguised under the virtue of caring about women. But none of these people attacking me care about women. None of them donate to women’s charities. None of them donate to charity like I do.”

He wrapped up the clip by encouraging fans to "please explain the truth in a respectful manner" and that "any remaining social media channels" of his will be dedicated toward charitable causes.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.


Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

4 things we learnt from Andrew Tate's interview with Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson sat down with Andrew Tate on Tucker Carlson Today for Fox Nation to discuss he recent ban from social media. Tate, who rose to fame earlier this year for having 'hot takes' about masculinity and women, was banned from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube for spreading misogynistic messages. Several anti-domestic violence organizations and people had called for Tate's content to be removed and the former professional kickboxer to be banned. Many cited his influence on young men and boys to be a major problem.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut in his interview with Carlson, Tate...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Quorn to collaborate with YouTuber following accusations of ‘ripping off’ classic ‘Badgers’ video

Let’s be real for a second: if you offer up your own version of an iconic YouTube video to advertise a product, without asking permission from the original creator, you can certainly expect a social media and PR disaster.That was the case for meat-free food brand Quorn on Wednesday, when they decided to advertise their new ‘UniQuorn’ product with a take on Jonti “Weebl” Picking’s viral 2003 hit, ‘Badgers’.If the name alone doesn’t conjure up an image of dozens of squatting badgers, then the fact it’s a song which genuinely repeats the word ‘badger’ over and over before saying ‘mushroom,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Usher has finally given his thoughts on the 'watch this' meme

Usher inadvertently provided the internet with perhaps one of the most entertaining memes this year - and now the man himself has revealed his thoughts on becoming a viral sensation.Twitter dropped the first episode of its new series called “Behind the Memes," (a spin-off of its "Behind the Tweets" videos) which takes a look at viral memes and also chats with the creator or source of the trend, and Usher was their inaugural guest.The Yeah! singer's meme moment originated from his Tiny Desk Concert where he played some of his classic tunes as part of Black Music Month celebrations on...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

In Pictures: Youngsters celebrate GCSE results

Teenagers across the UK are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results.Top grades are down on last year but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.In 2021, the proportion of GCSE entries awarded top grades surged to an all-time high after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid-19 and pupils were given results determined by their teachers.Similar to the pattern with A-level results, published last week, it had been expected that GCSE grades would drop below last year, but remain above those from 2019 as students returned to sitting exams for the first time in three years.
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Indy100

Who is Gabbie Hanna and why are people concerned for her?

TikTok star Gabbie Hanna has concerned friends, family and fans after posting a string of rants to the platform. The police department has since been informed out of concern for Gabbie, according to TMZ. Sources told the news outlet that Gabbie chatted to officers for a few minutes before they called for the psychological evaluation team.Their sources were told they had "a long chat with Gabbie and determined she didn't pose a threat to herself or anyone else, so they allowed her to remain in her home." Here is everything we know:Who is Gabbie Hanna? Gabbie is a 31-year-old internet...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Indy100

This resurfaced upside down photograph of Adele is freaking people out

A photo has recently resurfaced of an upside-down Adele, and it's freaked people out once again.The image concerned is the cover art of the Someone Like You singer's third studio album 25, however, the 2016 LP has been altered to create a mirrored version where Adele's features such as her eyes and mouth have remained the correct way round, while her face has been flipped upside down.As a result, when you turn the image upside down, the picture looks like something straight out of a nightmare as the face looks normal but the eyes and mouth are now flipped.Sign up...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

The 'it's corn' TikTok trend explained

If you're an avid TikTok user, you would've come across "corn boy" at some point on your For You Page. The adorable interview from a young corn enthusiast soon became a viral sensation, with thousands of users borrowing the sound and making it their own. Despite the sound being removed from the original video shortly after being uploaded, a musician and fellow TikToker Schmoyoho remixed the audio, which has since taken over the platform. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Tate
Indy100

Shaquille O'Neal thinks the Earth is flat because he 'didn't tip over' during a flight

Shaquille O'Neal has revealed that he thinks the Earth could be flat because he "didn't tip over" during a flight.The NBA legend appeared on Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O and said he 'likes listening' to theories claiming the Earth isn’t round – while also admitting that he ‘isn’t sure’ if the planet is spinning. He didn’t go as far as calling himself a Flat Earther and said the idea was 'just a theory'.“It's a theory, it's just a theory, they teach us a lot of things. It's just a theory,” he said. Sign up for our free Indy100...
NBA
Indy100

Grimes says metaverse is 'dead' if it’s run by 'under-qualified' Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is a little bit obsessed with the metaverse – even renaming his company ‘Meta’ to emphasise its focus on the idea of a 3D internet – but the musician Grimes believes it won’t last long if the tech entrepreneur “oversees” the virtual space.The “lo-fi R&B” singer – whose real name Claire Boucher – shared her concerns in response to an Independent article about Mr Zuckerberg’s appearance on a talk show hosted by the controversial podcaster Joe Rogan.She tweeted: “If Zuck ‘oversees the metaverse’ it is dead and people who care about art and culture are building...
INTERNET
Indy100

Everything we learned from Mark Zuckerberg's three-hour Joe Rogan interview

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg stopped by The Joe Rogan Experience to speak with the host about the future of technology, VR, and managing his life. In the unexpected three-hour long interview, Zuckerberg and Rogan dove deep into technology and social media and although dry at some points, Zuckerberg revealed some insightful information. Zuckerberg typically keeps to himself and shies away from pop-culture media. However, with Meta profits falling and more people losing their faith in Instagram, it seems Zuckerberg was looking to deliver exciting information to Joe Rogan fans.Here's what Zuckerberg said. Sign up for our free Indy100...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Dame Deborah James reaches number one with posthumously published book

Dame Deborah James’ posthumously published book has debuted at number one in the UK.How To Live When You Could Be Dead sold 40,878 copies following its release on Thursday last week, according to Nielsen BookScan’s Total Consumer Market.The book, completed in the podcast host and former deputy headteacher’s final weeks, also becomes the bestselling non-fiction debut of 2022 so far.Dame Deborah, known by her social media handle Bowelbabe, died on June 28 at the age of 40, five years after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.After announcing she was receiving end-of-life care in early May, she completed the book at her...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Dm#Tiktokers
Indy100

92-year-old reveals his maths GCSE result in BBC interview

GCSE results day is a time of stress and anxiety for teenagers waiting to find out what options are open to them next.But for 92-year-old Derek Skipper who took a maths GCSE, it was more about refreshing old knowledge.Skipper from Cambridgeshire, who last took a maths exam in 1946, passed his exam with a grade five, the highest mark available on the foundation course he studied over Zoom.Speaking to BBC Breakfast on the day of his result, he said: "I am very pleased indeed."When he last took a maths exam, he said he "just went through the motions... and didn't...
EDUCATION
Indy100

Biden fans joke this is a sign Dark Brandon fanboys turning into cult

Some supporters of President Joe Biden seem to be keeping an eye on whether the Dark Brandon fanboys are turning into a cult.For those unaware of the "Brandon" reference, it stems from the catchphrase "Let's go, Brandon," a phrase that was first referenced at a NASCAR race in October. Driver Brandon Brown had won his first Xfinity Series race victory and was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter. During the interview, a majorly Republican crowd erupted into chants, which the interviewed believed, "let's go, Brandon." But, it became clear that they yelled: "F*** Joe Biden."Sign up for our free...
ELECTIONS
Indy100

Wales football fans record charity World Cup song

Wales football fans have recorded a charity World Cup song.Those behind the song We’ve Got The Red Wall hope it will become a hit on the terraces and make it to number one before the tournament kicks off in Qatar in November.All the money raised by the single will go to Gol Cymru, the Wales football supporters’ charity that helps underprivileged children in the countries the team plays in.Singer-songwriter and Wales fan Andrew Dowling, who wrote the lyrics, said: “When Wales qualified for the World Cup I was so excited that lyrics started coming to mind straight, and it just...
SOCCER
Indy100

Notting Hill Carnival participants ‘excited’ for its in-person return

Notting Hill Carnival participants have said they are looking forward to feeling the bass of the music and seeing their creations “brought to life” as the event returns to the streets of London.The carnival, which takes place over the last week of August every year, has been online in recent years due to the Covid-19 outbreak but is set to make its in-person comeback on August 28 and 29.Marelle Steblecki, 29, a womenswear and carnival designer, who is currently based in Kent, has been designing costumes for this year’s event and told the PA news agency she is “excited” to...
GOLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Gymnastics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Indy100

British teenager becomes youngest person to fly solo around world in small plane

A British-Belgian teenager has become the youngest person to fly solo around the world in a small aircraft.Mack Rutherford, 17, was greeted by a crowd of supporters after landing west of Sofia in Bulgaria on Wednesday, marking an end to his five-month journey through 52 countries.The youngster, who comes from a family of pilots, encouraged others to “follow your dreams” after completing the challenge.Speaking in Bulgaria, he told reporters: “Just follow your dreams, no matter how old you are.“Work hard and move forward to achieve your goals.”His journey began on March 23 and has involved facing sandstorms in Sudan, extreme...
INDIA
Indy100

'Greta Thunberg' spotted in photo from 1898 leading people to believe that time travel exists

Not only is Greta Thunburg the driving voice behind climate change protests across the world, but she’s also able to travel through time – at least, according to the internet. An 120-year-old photograph has reemerged on social media, which some are using as 'evidence' to claim that Thunberg was knocking about in the 19th century.Thunburg and the woman in the image bear more than a passing resemblance to each other, and it’s genuinely convinced some social media users that Thunburg is capable of passing through time. The image in question was taken by photographer Eric Hegg. It shows three young...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Indy100

Indy100

187K+
Followers
15K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy