ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Skin & Co. relocates after being impacted by Madison burglaries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison business has moved to a new location after being robbed back in May. The Skin and Co., one of several businesses robbed in the Clock Tower Court strip mall on Mineral Point Road, is now operating out of Cottage Grove. Owner Kelly Scheinkoeng said...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspected masked intruder who was found dead inside a Madison apartment early Friday morning was apparently shot by a person living there after breaking into the home, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes recounted during a news conference held not far away from the scene. Around...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect arrested in armed carjacking on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint late Thursday night on Madison’s south side was taken into custody after the suspect was seen about a half-hour later still driving it, the Madison Police Department reported. In its incident report, MPD stated the victim...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested

(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man seriously injured in east side shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a shooting on Madison’s east side that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries overnight Thursday. It happened on Darbo Drive, a few blocks from the Salvation Army, around 1:30 a.m., according to a police incident report. The report did not mention whether police have a suspect in custody. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartland 'swatting' call: Madison man sentenced for 2019 incident

HARTLAND, Wis. - A Madison area man has been sentenced to two years of probation for a 2019 false emergency report in Hartland – known as a "swatting incident." Gaige Frain, 22, was charged with three total counts – including terrorist threats. He pleaded guilty to that charge on June 30, 2022 and the other charges were dismissed.
HARTLAND, WI
nbc15.com

Officials searching for missing Mukwonago teen last seen Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials are searching for a Mukwonago teen who has been missing since Monday. The Department of Justice issued the Missing Endangered Person Alert for Zara Sindler, 14, who was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday in Mukwonago. Authorities say she has not been in contact...
MUKWONAGO, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Police investigating weapons violation on city’s northeast side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police and their Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a weapons violation on the city’s north side. According to a witness on scene, there is a heavy police presence and nearly a dozen squad cars. The call came in for officers to head to the...
fox47.com

Madison business owners 'ecstatic' with arrest of alleged serial burglar

MADISON, Wis. — Business owners on Madison’s west side say the arrest of a 34-year-old man who police allege is involved in a string of 15 burglaries is a positive step toward justice. The Madison Police Department announced Wednesday they arrested Tramaine Franklin, of Sun Prairie, last month...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Man suffering gunshot wound in serious condition, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who arrived at a Madison hospital suffering from a gunshot wound overnight remains in serious condition as of Thursday morning, the police department reports. MPD’s initial report stated the man showed up at the hospital around 1:30 a.m. The report indicated he had suffered...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Only on News 3 Now: Car damaged in chase on Madison’s east side had pregnant woman inside; suspect still wanted

MADISON, Wis. — A driver whose vehicle was totaled when a stolen truck crashed into him and his girlfriend near East Towne Mall on Madison’s east side is now sharing his story. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Police Department said it received a call about an armed robbery on the city’s northeast side around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD recovers stolen bikes, ATV; working to track down owners

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Detectives with the Madison Police Department are working to track down the owners of several stolen bikes, a motorcycle and an ATV that were found Thursday morning. The Madison Police Department explained that it worked jointly with the UW-Madison Police Department to chase down leads related...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dodge Co. deputies catch up to suspect who fled 33 hours earlier

MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Mazomanie woman was arrested a day-and-a-half after a Dodge Co. chase during which she allegedly crashed into a squad car and a cornfield before getting away. According to the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office, one of its sergeants stopped 42-year-old woman on Tuesday, at around 7...
MAZOMANIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police make arrest in countywide string of burglaries

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have arrested a man who they said is connected to a string of burglaries across Dane County, including in Madison. Police initially responded to a burglary at Clock Tower Court along Mineral Point Road in early May where multiple businesses in the area were allegedly burglarized. A few days later, a restaurant on the city’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy