oilcity.news
Obituaries: York, Clouse, Wells
Richard Allen York, 68, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away August 18, 2022, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. Richard was the youngest son of Kenneth and Violet (Kivisto) York and was born in Rawlins, Wyoming, on October 17, 1953. He grew up in Bairoil, Wyoming, attending elementary and middle school there and graduating from Rawlins High School in 1972.
oilcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (8/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — As the high school football season kicked off across Wyoming on Friday, here’s a look at all the scores from the slate of games that took place. Local schools are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 40, Laramie 0. Sheridan 24, Cheyenne (Central) 21.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Football returns as KW and RS meet for season kickoff in Casper on Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Football season kicked off on Friday across Wyoming, with Kelly Walsh High School hosting Rock Springs at home while crosstown rival Natrona County High School played in Laramie. Rock Springs quickly dominated KW with a solid defensive lineup. KW was able to score when Brant Blocker...
oilcity.news
The Casper Journal prints final edition
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Journal, a free weekly newspaper owned and printed by The Casper Star-Tribune, has printed its final copy. Tracy Rouch with Lee Enterprises confirmed to Oil City News that the Aug. 17, 2022, edition of The Casper Journal —printed Aug. 15 — was its last, while The Casper Star-Tribune will continue to print five days a week. In 2020, the daily newspaper stopped printing Monday and Tuesday editions.
oilcity.news
Obituary: Lisa Kay Knox (Scoggin)
Lisa Kay Knox (Scoggin): June 27, 1961 – July 18, 2022. Lisa Kay Knox (Scoggin), 61, Casper, Wyoming, passed away on July 18, 2022, in Casper. Lisa had been battling stage four pancreatic cancer. Her battle was cut short due to COVID-19. Lisa’s daughter Amy provided the care Lisa required to pass away in her own home.
oilcity.news
Horse Nations Indian Relay coming to Casper over Labor Day weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — Horse riding teams from tribal nations from across the United States will be in Casper over Labor Day weekend for the Horse Nations Indian Relay. Races will be held starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, 1700 Fairgrounds Road in Casper.
Wyoming Federal Judge Sentences California Man for Fraud
A California man was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution to the state of Wyoming and the Internal Revenue Service for defrauding the government, according to a news release from Acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo on Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, of Corona,...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Retired Education Personnel create new scholarship for Casper College students
CASPER, Wyo. — People with the Wyoming Retired Education Personnel organization have created a new scholarship for education majors at Casper College, the college announced this August. The new Wyoming Retired Education Personnel Scholarship will support one student majoring in education during the academic year. The award is worth...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (8/19/22–8/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
county17.com
Wyoming driver dies after ejection from crash west of Riverton
CASPER, Wyo — A 24-year-old Wyoming resident died Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 west of Riverton, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. Troopers were notified of the crash around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 25. According to the report, the driver of a...
oilcity.news
Economic report: Casper jobs increase, home prices up 13.6%, sales tax collections up 19.5%
CASPER, Wyo. — A new Casper Economic Indicators report from the State of Wyoming Economic Analysis Division shows jobs are up from summer 2021, home prices are continuing to climb and sales tax collections in Natrona County are up. The new August 2022 issue of the Casper Economic Indicators...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Spray paint artist brings latest Casper mural to life downtown
CASPER, Wyo. — Using a brick wall as her canvas and cans of spray paint for brushes, muralist Koda Witsken has worked to bring the Casper Mural Project’s newest piece of beautification to life. The wall between the historic Rialto Barber Shop and what is now the Cadillac...
VIDEO: Crazy Flooding In Bar Nunn Turns Cars Into Boats
Mother Nature has been a formidable foe for Natrona County lately. A few weeks ago, she offered us a beautiful but terrifying lightning storm (and we've got the pics to prove it) and on Wednesday night, she almost flooded an entire town!. That's according to video footage taken by Laura...
Casper Police Provide Clarification on Eastridge Mall Boulder Incident
On August 21, 2022, K2 Radio News reported that a Casper Police Department patrol car had driven on top of a decorative boulder in the parking lot of Eastridge Mall. A photo from a citizen that K2 Radio News shared showed the car on top of the rock, with a caption that said 'Well that sucks.'
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/24/22–8/25/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Showers possible in Casper Friday before sunny Saturday; chance of storms again Sunday–Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see some isolated showers and thunderstorms on Friday after 3 p.m., according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. There is a 20% chance of storms Friday with small hail and heavy rain possible. Casper can expect a high...
oilcity.news
No injuries after car goes through Mills library building Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — There were no injuries reported after a passenger vehicle crashed through the front of the former home of the Bob Goff Memorial Library in Mills on Friday. Emergency personnel responded around 9:45 a.m., according to Mills Police Department Lieutenant Justin Lindberg. No alcohol or drugs were involved, he said.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (8/25/22–8/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Casper Man Arrested for Driving Drunk, Totaling Car in Casper
A Casper man was arrested for a DWUI on Saturday, after crashing into two separate cars. Cowboy State Daily first reported that Ben Johnson of Casper was driving home from work on Saturday night when he hit almost head-on by a Ford F-250. That's according to a Facebook post from...
UPDATE: armed suspect in West Casper
Presently, The Casper Police Department believes Joshua Crook to be armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to make contact or engage with Joshua Crook. If you see Crook, immediately call 911. According to the Casper Police Department, at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Casper Police Department responded...
