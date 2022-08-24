ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Obituaries: York, Clouse, Wells

Richard Allen York, 68, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away August 18, 2022, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. Richard was the youngest son of Kenneth and Violet (Kivisto) York and was born in Rawlins, Wyoming, on October 17, 1953. He grew up in Bairoil, Wyoming, attending elementary and middle school there and graduating from Rawlins High School in 1972.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming high school football scores (8/26/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — As the high school football season kicked off across Wyoming on Friday, here’s a look at all the scores from the slate of games that took place. Local schools are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 40, Laramie 0. Sheridan 24, Cheyenne (Central) 21.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

The Casper Journal prints final edition

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Journal, a free weekly newspaper owned and printed by The Casper Star-Tribune, has printed its final copy. Tracy Rouch with Lee Enterprises confirmed to Oil City News that the Aug. 17, 2022, edition of The Casper Journal —printed Aug. 15 — was its last, while The Casper Star-Tribune will continue to print five days a week. In 2020, the daily newspaper stopped printing Monday and Tuesday editions.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituary: Lisa Kay Knox (Scoggin)

Lisa Kay Knox (Scoggin): June 27, 1961 – July 18, 2022. Lisa Kay Knox (Scoggin), 61, Casper, Wyoming, passed away on July 18, 2022, in Casper. Lisa had been battling stage four pancreatic cancer. Her battle was cut short due to COVID-19. Lisa’s daughter Amy provided the care Lisa required to pass away in her own home.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Horse Nations Indian Relay coming to Casper over Labor Day weekend

CASPER, Wyo. — Horse riding teams from tribal nations from across the United States will be in Casper over Labor Day weekend for the Horse Nations Indian Relay. Races will be held starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, 1700 Fairgrounds Road in Casper.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Federal Judge Sentences California Man for Fraud

A California man was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution to the state of Wyoming and the Internal Revenue Service for defrauding the government, according to a news release from Acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo on Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, of Corona,...
CORONA, CA
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (8/19/22–8/26/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Wyoming driver dies after ejection from crash west of Riverton

CASPER, Wyo — A 24-year-old Wyoming resident died Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 west of Riverton, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. Troopers were notified of the crash around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 25. According to the report, the driver of a...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

VIDEO: Crazy Flooding In Bar Nunn Turns Cars Into Boats

Mother Nature has been a formidable foe for Natrona County lately. A few weeks ago, she offered us a beautiful but terrifying lightning storm (and we've got the pics to prove it) and on Wednesday night, she almost flooded an entire town!. That's according to video footage taken by Laura...
BAR NUNN, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/24/22–8/25/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

No injuries after car goes through Mills library building Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — There were no injuries reported after a passenger vehicle crashed through the front of the former home of the Bob Goff Memorial Library in Mills on Friday. Emergency personnel responded around 9:45 a.m., according to Mills Police Department Lieutenant Justin Lindberg. No alcohol or drugs were involved, he said.
MILLS, WY
My Country 95.5

UPDATE: armed suspect in West Casper

Presently, The Casper Police Department believes Joshua Crook to be armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to make contact or engage with Joshua Crook. If you see Crook, immediately call 911. According to the Casper Police Department, at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Casper Police Department responded...
CASPER, WY

