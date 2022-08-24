Read full article on original website
Related
bethesdamagazine.com
Opinion: Why MCPS and the teachers union need to improve their relationship
As a current member of the Montgomery County Board of Education and a candidate to continue in this role, I can see that improving teacher morale and student success requires a collaborative working relationship between the teachers union and the school district. Unfortunately, the relationship between the union, the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) and Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) has been strained for approximately four years and appears to have gotten only worse recently.
mocoshow.com
MCPS Community Message: 10 Things to Know This Week
Here are 10 things to know for Thursday, Aug. 25, per MCPS. They include information about the MCPS 2022-2023 Back-to-School Fair, Free and Reduced-Price Meals applications, important school system tools for families, bus route information and a request for first-day photos. Welcome to the 2022-2023 School Year!. On Monday, Aug....
bethesdamagazine.com
MCPS taking steps to improve school safety
Montgomery County Public Schools announced this week that it has taken multiple actions to bolster school security as students return to school on Monday. The district has increased the number of cluster security coordinators from six to nine within its central office, which will decrease the caseload on those positions, officials said. Also, 12 “rovers” have been hired to support elementary schools, and also secondary schools if needed.
bethesdamagazine.com
MCPS parents share safety concerns about student-athletes driving teammates to sports events
Some parents are raising concerns about the common practice of allowing Montgomery County Public Schools student-athletes to drive their teammates to games and other athletic events. For away games when there isn’t a school bus or public transportation available, teams are left to either find parents who can drive the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymcmedia.org
MCPS Offers Incentives for Special Ed Training
Faced with teacher shortages in multiple areas, MCPS now offers bonuses to teachers who want to specialize in Special Education. The Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) and MCPS recently reached an agreement on Wednesday, August 24, that will help ramp up their numbers. The agreement has two parts: A $5000...
mymcmedia.org
MCPS Teachers Spend Own Money Equipping Their Classrooms
During the previous school year, teacher Katherine Cassidy “easily spent $2,000” on supplies for her second grade classroom. Although she has been a teacher for 26 years -24 of which have been with Montgomery County Public Schools – last year she moved to second grade and had to buy lots of new classroom supplies.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. schools, teachers union reach deal in special ed staffing
Montgomery County, Maryland, schools and the union that represents teachers have struck a deal with a plan both sides hope will fill 102 full- and part-time teaching vacancies in special education. “It’s definitely easier for us to be able to hire in some of our more general fields of education...
Washington Examiner
Fairfax teachers trained to transition children's genders without parental approval
EXCLUSIVE — Fairfax County Public Schools in northern Virginia are requiring all teachers to complete a training program that says parental permission is not required for students who seek to be addressed by different names or pronouns. According to materials obtained by the Washington Examiner, the district assigned the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
asumag.com
Montgomery County (Md.) will build a high school in Gaithersburg
The Montgomery (Md.) district is constructing a $180 million high school in Gaithersburg. Crown High School will be five stories and have space for about 2,200 students, reports Bethesda Magazine. The new school will relieve crowding at Gaithersburg, Northwest, Quince Orchard, Thomas S. Wootton and Richard Montgomery high schools. The...
Maryland middle school offers assignment to students to show their allyship with LGBTQ community
Over the summer, Montgomery County Public Schools offered an optional assignment for middle schoolers to make a flag to show their allyship with the LGBTQ community. The Libs of TikTok account tweeted a photo on August 18th showing the assignment details from Westland Middle School in Bethesda, Maryland. The assignment tasked students to make a "flag, poster, or proposal" intended to show the "inclusivity of the Westland community." The requirements also stated that students would need to include an explanation for the flag design and what it symbolizes.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. parent settles lawsuit over police response to child who left school
A parent from Montgomery County, Maryland, has settled with the county over how her young child was detained by police after he walked away from school two years ago. The Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County announced the $275,000 settlement Friday between Shanta Grant, and police officers Dionne Holliday and Kevin Christmon as well as the county’s Board of Education.
wufe967.com
Ex-Fairfax County teacher on gender transition training: 'Parent rights are being obstructed left and right'
Fox News acquired documents that show teachers in a Virginia school district are being trained to help students with their gender transitions without parental consent. “This is just completely tragic what is happening. Parent rights are being obstructed left and right by the school system, and they’re using loopholes and laws to try and get around it… parents need to know,” former Fairfax County special education teacher Debra Tisler told “America Reports.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Washington
Settlement Reached in Silver Spring School Incident Involving 5-Year-Old
Montgomery County, Maryland, has reached a settlement in a lawsuit involving a 2020 incident involving a 5-year-old at East Silver Spring Elementary School. On Jan. 14, 2020, the child wandered out of the school building. Police officers found the boy off campus and brought him back to school. Body cam...
msn.com
Marc Elrich squeaked by to win a second term. What will he do with it?
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, who squeaked past wealthy businessman David Blair to win the Democratic primary in Maryland’s largest county after a recount, had one main takeaway from his razor-thin victory: he has to do a better job communicating. Elrich, who clinched the Democratic nomination this week by...
bethesdamagazine.com
County pays $275K to settle case alleging officers assaulted 5-year-old boy
Montgomery County officials have settled a lawsuit alleging police officers berated and assaulted a Silver Spring elementary school student in January 2020, paying his family $275,000. In a press release Friday evening, the county’s Office of the State’s Attorney announced the lawsuit had been settled. The statement said that $220,000...
fox5dc.com
Sugarloaf Mountain could close to the public over rezoning controversy
ADAMSTOWN, Md. - Nearly 300,000 people come to visit Sugarloaf Mountain each year, but now the owner is currently threatening to close it to the public if Frederick County moves forward with a new rezoning plan. FOX 5 spoke with people who live in the area who say this decision...
montgomeryparks.org
Montgomery Parks Opens Piedmont Local Park in Clarksburg
WHEATON, Md. — Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, announces the opening of Piedmont Woods Local Park, located at 12835 Snowden Farm Parkway in Clarksburg. The 65-acre park provides opportunities for recreation, social gatherings, and contemplative reflection. It features a slew of amenities, including:
fox5dc.com
Blair concedes to Elrich in Montgomery County Executive race
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Marc Elrich, the incumbent Montgomery County Executive, has been declared the 2022 Democratic nominee, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections and a concession statement by challenger David Blair. This comes 36 days after the primary election took place. The board retallied all the votes...
Recount Continues in Prince George’s District 23 Delegate Race
Election officials in Prince George's County began recounting ballots for a legislative district race on Monday, but it may take three days to complete and possibly certify the votes later in the week. The post Recount Continues in Prince George’s District 23 Delegate Race appeared first on The Washington Informer.
aminerdetail.com
Another Frederick County Sheriff Whistleblower Comes Forward
A third whistleblower within the Frederick County Sheriff Office has come forward to reveal the dirty little secrets of the department. Similar to the lawsuit filed by Sergeant Amanda Ensor, claims of hostile work environment, nepotism, lack of training, and harassment have been levied against Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.
Comments / 0