This New Jersey Resort Offers an Epic Zip Line AdventureTravel MavenVernon Township, NJ
Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this FallSuzanne Rothberg
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Authorities: Suspect arrested for assaulting man on bus in Newburgh
Authorities say one person is in custody following an assault on a commercial bus traveling on the state thruway in Orange County
Hudson Valley Man Confesses After Missing New York Teacher Killed
A Hudson Valley man gave key details about what led to the death of a missing New York woman and will give clues to help police find her body. On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler confirmed an Orange County, New York man confessed to killing a woman who went missing from the City of Newburgh in late 2019.
4 Ways to Help Barton Orchards Following Devasting Fire
In life, there are people, places and things that positively change our lives. Whether it's a friend or family member, a local restaurant or business or even a gathering of like-minded people, these are special moments. It's important to have places we feel safe, people that we can trust, and...
Alert Issued For Missing NY Man Now Believed To Be In Cornwall
A 56-year-old upstate New York man has gone missing and authorities are alerting the public they believe he is in the Hudson Valley. David C. Rasmussen was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Tonawanda, New York, just outside of Buffalo. He is described as being 5-foot-7, 160 pounds with...
Why Can’t Trucks Stay on Four Wheels in the Hudson Valley?
How many more times does this need to happen before we can declare a vehicular epidemic? Another truck overturned recently in the Hudson Valley, leaving many residents wondering how this type of accident keeps happening. Truck Rollovers in the Hudson Valley. Experts have observed a rise in crime during summer...
Beloved Hudson Valley Farm Remains Open After Devastating Fire
A popular farm in the Hudson Valley has no plans to close following a devasting fire. Barton Orchards is remaining open, despite Monday's fire on their property. On Facebook, officials announced crops can be picked this weekend and the farm will open on Friday, Sept. 2. Barton Orchards in Poughquag,...
Virginia Man Killed In Palisades Parkway, New York Crash
State Police are seeking witnesses following a fatal crash in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation following a fatal crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash on the Palisades Interstate...
Serial killer emails about New York mall case
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Even though Richard Cottingham went to prison for life in 1980, it hasn’t stopped him from keeping up with technology. Earlier this year, he emailed forensic historian Peter Vronsky about a cold case from the 1970s near a mall in Rockland County. “I believe this one occurred in either 1972, 3, […]
‘Stranger Things-Like’ Creature Caught in Dutchess County, New York
A creature that can only be explained as something that looks like a character out of Stranger Things was found in the Hudson River in Dutchess County. Personally, any body of water is terrifying. You don't know what could be living beneath the murky currents. And now, thanks to the latest post from the Department of Environmental Conservation, I will never step foot into the Hudson River ever again.
Police Identify Spring Valley Man Stabbed To Death Walking Home From Family Event
Police have released the identity of a 21-year-old Hudson Valley man stabbed and killed while walking home from a family event. Rockland County resident Stalin De La Cruz, of Spring Valley, was killed around 3:40 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 on Van Orden Avenue. De La Cruz was discovered when a...
New Medical Update on Cat Thrown Out of Moving Car in Middletown
At first, Nicole DiLorenzo couldn't believe what she was seeing. Driving down Goshen Turnpike near Middletown, NY, something was suddenly thrown from the window of the silver sedan driving in front of her. As it tumbled down the road and came to a stop, it became clear what DiLorenzo was looking at: a tiny orange kitten.
Police Say Hudson Valley Man Set Kitchen On Fire and Then Stole ATV
Lock your doors. This story serves as a good example that you never know what's lurking around at night while you're asleep. Anyone missing an All-Terrain-Vehicle? State police say a local man made off with $400 and an ATV from a residence the night of August 19. The 41-year-old suspect is now facing a number of felonies including burglary and arson.
Man Wanted in Maryland Found Hiding in ‘Perfect’ Part of Hudson Valley
A man wanted in Maryland for allegedly assaulting a woman, who's from Massachusetts, is accused of hiding in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this week, the Saugerties Police Department announced officers found a Massachusetts man, who was wanted in Maryland, was found living in Ulster County. Massachusetts Man, Wanted in Maryland,...
After 35+ Years, Kingston Landmark Family Owned Restaurant for Sale
One of the Hudson Valley's first restaurants to hold a wing night has hit the real estate market. Back in the early 1990s, I called the Ulster County city of Kingston home, and back then I can remember hearing a buzz about a local restaurant that started holding a chicken wing night. In the 1990s "wing nights" were something new and the first place I can remember going for wing night has announced on Facebook that the restaurant is now for sale.
Man Who Killed Two Women In Pelham Released On Parole
The man who killed two women in his Westchester County apartment 36 years ago has been paroled from Green Haven Correctional Facility. Paul Leon, age 53, formerly of Pelham, was released on Monday, Aug. 22, after having been granted an open date by the Board of Parole following his appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 3, said Rachel Connors of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
Hudson Valley Campers Ticketed For Dangerous, Illegal Camping
New York State Forest Rangers went above and beyond to find alleged illegal campers in the Hudson Valley. This week in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review," officials confirmed two people were caught illegally camping in Ulster County. Illegal Camping in...
Update: 1 Dead, 5 Injured When NY Man Passes Rabbi’s Cadillac
New details have emerged in an avoidable crash that killed one person and injured at least five others in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police provided more information regarding last week's fatal three-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating...
NYSP: Hudson Valley, New York Man Used Machete To Rape Victim
Police allege a 20-year-old Hudson Valley man used a machete to rape a person he had a relationship with. On Monday, New York State Police alleged a Sullivan County man used a machete to physically and sexually assault his victim. New York State Police Arrest Bloomingburg, New York Man Following...
Kerhonkson man convicted of menacing police officer and DWI
KINGSTON – A Kerhonkson man was sentenced in Ulster County Court to 2 ½ to three years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to menacing a police officer on June 8. David Stephens, 31, also pled guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.
6 Places in the Hudson Valley to Get a Good Whiskey Sour
I once was a regular whiskey drinker. I'd drink my Jack Daniels straight out the bottle at times and would order a whiskey sour from time to time while out at the bars. I eventually switched to vodka, and pretty much put whiskey behind me, other than the occasional whiskey sour still from time to time.
