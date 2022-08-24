ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Post

Virginia Man Killed In Palisades Parkway, New York Crash

State Police are seeking witnesses following a fatal crash in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation following a fatal crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash on the Palisades Interstate...
PIX11

Serial killer emails about New York mall case

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Even though Richard Cottingham went to prison for life in 1980, it hasn’t stopped him from keeping up with technology. Earlier this year, he emailed forensic historian Peter Vronsky about a cold case from the 1970s near a mall in Rockland County. “I believe this one occurred in either 1972, 3, […]
94.3 Lite FM

‘Stranger Things-Like’ Creature Caught in Dutchess County, New York

A creature that can only be explained as something that looks like a character out of Stranger Things was found in the Hudson River in Dutchess County. Personally, any body of water is terrifying. You don't know what could be living beneath the murky currents. And now, thanks to the latest post from the Department of Environmental Conservation, I will never step foot into the Hudson River ever again.
Hudson Valley Post

New Medical Update on Cat Thrown Out of Moving Car in Middletown

At first, Nicole DiLorenzo couldn't believe what she was seeing. Driving down Goshen Turnpike near Middletown, NY, something was suddenly thrown from the window of the silver sedan driving in front of her. As it tumbled down the road and came to a stop, it became clear what DiLorenzo was looking at: a tiny orange kitten.
101.5 WPDH

Police Say Hudson Valley Man Set Kitchen On Fire and Then Stole ATV

Lock your doors. This story serves as a good example that you never know what's lurking around at night while you're asleep. Anyone missing an All-Terrain-Vehicle? State police say a local man made off with $400 and an ATV from a residence the night of August 19. The 41-year-old suspect is now facing a number of felonies including burglary and arson.
105.5 The Wolf

After 35+ Years, Kingston Landmark Family Owned Restaurant for Sale

One of the Hudson Valley's first restaurants to hold a wing night has hit the real estate market. Back in the early 1990s, I called the Ulster County city of Kingston home, and back then I can remember hearing a buzz about a local restaurant that started holding a chicken wing night. In the 1990s "wing nights" were something new and the first place I can remember going for wing night has announced on Facebook that the restaurant is now for sale.
Daily Voice

Man Who Killed Two Women In Pelham Released On Parole

The man who killed two women in his Westchester County apartment 36 years ago has been paroled from Green Haven Correctional Facility. Paul Leon, age 53, formerly of Pelham, was released on Monday, Aug. 22, after having been granted an open date by the Board of Parole following his appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 3, said Rachel Connors of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kerhonkson man convicted of menacing police officer and DWI

KINGSTON – A Kerhonkson man was sentenced in Ulster County Court to 2 ½ to three years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to menacing a police officer on June 8. David Stephens, 31, also pled guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

