MCSO INVESTIGATING HOMICIDE IN SLEEPY HOLLOW
On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds.
CAR BURGLARS WANTED
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify the suspects pictured below who committed multiple car burglaries in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn near I-45 in Spring, Texas. On August 24, 2022, at about 2:40 AM, the suspects committed multiple car burglaries.
Conroe man found dead inside vehicle, authorities investigating
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a Conroe man was found dead inside a vehicle on Wednesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to a report of an aggravated assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street. When deputies arrived on the…
HPD UPDATES SPLENDORA OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of an armed suspect by HPD officers at 14717 North U.S. Highway 59 about 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday (August 23). The identity of the suspect, 52, is pending verification by Montgomery County Forensics.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood
CONROE, TX — On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds. The deceased male was identified as 45-year-old Cleofus Thergood of Conroe, Texas.
Magnolia ISD elementary school lockdown lifted after reported gunshots in the area
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Authorities placed a Magnolia ISD elementary school in Montgomery County on temporary lockdown after reports of gunshots in the area. Details are limited, but deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed via Twitter that Williams Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution. As…
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/26/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-26-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-23-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MCSO INVESTIGATING PORTER SHOOTING DEATH
On August 20, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to an assault-firearm call located at the Montgomery Pines Apartment Complex on US Highway 59 in Porter. Deputies learned that one male had been shot.
Man struck and killed on I-45 near The Woodlands, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — An investigation into a crash is underway after a man was found dead on the side of the highway near The Woodlands, according to officials. The crash happened Saturday morning just after midnight on I-45 southbound near Woodlands Parkway. First responders arrived and found the…
I-45 AUTO PEDESTRIAN FATAL CRASH
At 12:47 am Saturday 911 started receiving calls for an auto-pedestrian crash on I-45 southbound, just south of Woodlands Parkway. Units arrived to find a male on the right lane of the main lanes close to where the entrance ramp from Woodlands Parkway merges.
Montgomery County approves $397M budget for 2022-23, approves tax rate exceeding no-new-revenue rate
Montgomery County commissioners adopted a final 2022-23 budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County’s finalized 2022-23 budget will prioritize funding law enforcement, including additional positions for the sheriff’s office and several county constables’ offices. The $397 million budget was approved unanimously by commissioners at an Aug. 26 special session and will run from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2023.
Texas Right To Life Director Charged With Solicitation Of A Minor
Luke Bowen, Political Director of Texas Right to Life, was arrested on August 3 for solicitation of a minor. Texas Right to Life quickly terminated Mr. Bowen’s employment on the same day. The arrest was the result of a sting operation by Montgomery County Internet Crime Against Children. Bowen…
Montgomery County Constable needs your help!
Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden, Pct. 4 Constable in Montgomery County needs your help!. Please help identify this suspect! This person entered a local business near Ford Road after hours. Although the suspect did not obtain anything of value, they may be involved in other burglaries in the area.
DON’T FORGET PUBLIC HEARING FRIDAY MORNING IN COMMISSIONERS COURT TO SET BUDGET FOR NEXT YEAR AND SET TAX RATE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A MEETING OF THE COMMISSIONERS' COURT OF MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TEXAS, WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022 AT 9:30 A.M. IN THE COMMISSIONERS COURTROOM OF THE ALAN B. SADLER COMMISSIONERS COURT BUILDING.
International Overdose Awareness Day: 4 mothers to hold annual awareness event in honor of loved ones
HOUSTON – August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day, a time for the world to come together to put an end to overdoses and pay tribute to the lives lost. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 136 people in the U.S. die from opioid overdoses each day.
Gov. Abbott to attend Montgomery County mothers’ event to honor sons lost to addiction
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When substance addiction took the lives of their sons, four Montgomery County mothers decided they wanted to prevent other parents from feeling the grief they now live with. Sarah Hall, Kim Rosinski, Kathy Posey and Sherry Barton met in…
Train blocking neighborhood’s only entrance and exit causes problems for residents near Conroe
Getting stuck behind a train can put a damper on your day, especially if you have somewhere to be. One community in the City of Oak Ridge only has two entry points, both facing railroad tracks. Residents say the trains always come at the most inconvenient times causing miles of…
Inside The Walk The Woodlands – Energetic Crowd, High Fashion And Fun
THE WOODLANDS, TX — It was an electric evening on Friday, August 19th at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center where more than 500 guests were welcomed, each of whom were well dressed in bright colors and chic attire for The Walk The Woodlands, an inaugural black-tie fashion affair that benefited Interfaith of The Woodlands and Interfaith Community Clinic.
