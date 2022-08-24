ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

MCSO INVESTIGATING HOMICIDE IN SLEEPY HOLLOW

On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multipl….
CONROE, TX
CAR BURGLARS WANTED

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify the suspects pictured below who committed multiple car burglaries in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn near I-45 in Spring, Texas. On August 24, 2022, at about 2:40 AM, t….
SPRING, TX
Conroe man found dead inside vehicle, authorities investigating

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a Conroe man was found dead inside a vehicle on Wednesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to a report of an aggravated assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street. When deputies arrived on the…
CONROE, TX
HPD UPDATES SPLENDORA OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of an armed suspect by HPD officers at 14717 North U.S. Highway 59 about 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday (August 23). The identity of the suspect, 52, is pending verification by Montgomery County For….
HOUSTON, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood

CONROE, TX — On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds. The deceased male was identified as 45-year-old Cleofus Thergood of Conroe, Texas.
CONROE, TX
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/26/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-26-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-23-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app "P3TIPS". IMPORTANT…
MCSO INVESTIGATING PORTER SHOOTING DEATH

On August 20, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to an assault-firearm call located at the Montgomery Pines Apartment Complex on US Highway 59 in Porter. Deputies learned that one male had been shot and immediatel….
PORTER, TX
Man struck and killed on I-45 near The Woodlands, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — An investigation into a crash is underway after a man was found dead on the side of the highway near The Woodlands, according to officials. The crash happened Saturday morning just after midnight on I-45 southbound near Woodlands Parkway. First responders arrived and found the…
I-45 AUTO PEDESTRIAN FATAL CRASH

At 12:47 am Saturday 911 started receiving calls for an auto-pedestrian crash on I-45 southbound, just south of Woodlands Parkway. Units arrived to find a male on the right lane of the main lanes close to where the entrance ramp from Woodla….
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Montgomery County approves $397M budget for 2022-23, approves tax rate exceeding no-new-revenue rate

Montgomery County commissioners adopted a final 2022-23 budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County’s finalized 2022-23 budget will prioritize funding law enforcement, including additional positions for the sheriff’s office and several county constables’ offices. The $397 million budget was approved unanimously by commissioners at an Aug. 26 special session and will run from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2023.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Texas Right To Life Director Charged With Solicitation Of A Minor

Luke Bowen, Political Director of Texas Right to Life, was arrested on August 3 for solicitation of a minor. Texas Right to Life quickly terminated Mr. Bowen’s employment on the same day. The arrest was the result of a sting operation by Montgomery County Internet Crime Against Children. Bowen…
TEXAS STATE
Montgomery County Constable needs your help!

Constable Kenneth "Rowdy" Hayden, Pct. 4 Constable in Montgomery County needs your help!. Please help identify this suspect! This person entered a local business near Ford Road after hours. Although the suspect did not obtain anything of value, they may be involved in other burglaries in the area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
DON'T FORGET PUBLIC HEARING FRIDAY MORNING IN COMMISSIONERS COURT TO SET BUDGET FOR NEXT YEAR AND SET TAX RATE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A MEETING OF THE COMMISSIONERS' COURT OF MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TEXAS, WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022 AT 9:30 A.M. IN THE COMMISSIONERS COURTROOM OF THE ALAN B. SADLER COMMISSIONERS COURT BUILDING LOCATED ….
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Inside The Walk The Woodlands – Energetic Crowd, High Fashion And Fun

THE WOODLANDS, TX — It was an electric evening on Friday, August 19th at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center where more than 500 guests were welcomed, each of whom were well dressed in bright colors and chic attire for The Walk The Woodlands, an inaugural black-tie fashion affair that benefited Interfaith of The Woodlands and Interfaith Community Clinic.
THE WOODLANDS, TX

