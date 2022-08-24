ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Cheney concedes NY-19 democratic primary

By Courtney Ward
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

HUDSON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Attorney Josh Riley declared victory in the democratic primary for U.S. House District 19 Tuesday night. Local business owner and farmer Jamie Cheney has conceded.

Cheney thanked her team for their hard work on her campaign. During her remarks, she said she spoke with Riley about defeating the republican winner of the special election in NY-19 come November. The race between Marc Molinaro and Pat Ryan was too close to call Tuesday night.

The newly redrawn district is set to be a pivotal one for democrats to retain the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

