Buffalo, NY

Buffalo, NY
Education
City
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Barbershop gives free haircuts ahead of back to school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When you look good, you feel good. Students in the area got free haircuts on Saturday to look the part for the first day of school. The barbershop, “Tray’s Fade Lounge” on Main Street says they wanted to host a community day to help families out. barbers were giving free haircuts […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Back 2 School: Where to go for free school supplies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Janice Ferguson is one of the volunteers at Ladies of Charity in Buffalo. For the past 20 years, she has spearheaded Catholic Charities backpack program out of the back of the thrift store on Broadway. Which involves a lot of packing. "it's just so rewarding," she...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Adjusting school start times to deal with bus driver shortages

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — Some Western New York school districts are hoping to solve their bus driver shortage with new start and end times for students. 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley checked in with some districts about these new times and how parents are reacting. “So I'm...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
#School Supplies#High School#Summer School#An Education#Preparatory School#K12#Learn#Buffalo Public Schools
2 On Your Side

$20K donation will help King Urban Life Center build new playground

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A total of $20,000 was just donated to the King Urban Life Center for a new playground. The Odd Fellow and Rebekah Benefit Fund presented the check in Buffalo on Friday. The $20,000 is just part of about $200,000 in funds raised for the new playground, which will be built at 945 Genesee St. and will replace another playground that was deemed unsafe.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Free Backpack Giveaway On Saturday At Johnnie B. Wiley In Buffalo

Many organizations are coming together on Saturday, August 27, 2022, to host the biggest backpack giveaway in Buffalo. The event will take place from 10 am to 2 pm at the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavillion, located at 1100 Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Every student in grades kindergarten through 12th grade will receive one free backpack with school supplies (there are 2,000 bags available). Students MUST be present in order to receive a backpack. Masks must be warn by teachers, adults and children.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

State money to boost Lovejoy and Kaisertown businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's Lovejoy and Kaisertown neighborhoods are getting some state money for revitalizing their business districts. City and local leaders were on Clinton Street on Thursday to announce the nearly $1 million coming to those neighborhoods from the Buffalo Billion funds. Business owners there will apply for...
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
2 On Your Side

$26 million endowment fund set up for 3 WNY organizations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Foundation for Jewish Philanthropies is donating $26 million to three Western New York organizations. Those groups are Buffalo City Mission, FeedMore WNY, and Friends of Night People. The money will be disbursed annually through an endowment that has been named the Anne Alford and Manson...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Kids Escaping Drugs honors late Dick Gallagher with sports park

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Kids Escaping Drugs honored its posthumous co-founder Dick Gallagher by dedicating The Dick Gallagher Sports Park on its West Seneca campus on Thursday. Gallagher, who covered high school sports for Channel 2, died in 2020 after a battle with cancer. After a life dedicated to helping people fight addiction, Kids Escaping Drugs says this is the perfect tribute to his legacy.
WEST SENECA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Transit Drive-In Made a Big Change This Month

Summer is starting to wind down and we know better than anywhere (Western New York) that the cold weather can come quickly and once it's here, it takes a hold for a few months. However, there is still plenty of time to enjoy the warm weather in Western New York....
WKBW-TV

3rd annual backpack giveaway at Central Terminal is back on Aug. 27th

BUFFALO, NY - WKBW — Council Member Mitch Nowakowski to host 3rd annual Back to School Giveaway on Saturday at Buffalo Central Terminal. The event will give families free backpacks, school supplies and have live music. Families can get up to four backpacks, but each child must be present...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County will receive $500K to help fight the opioid epidemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another $500,000 has been awarded to Erie County to help fight the opioid epidemic. U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins said Friday that the federal grant will provide training for first responders on Narcan use and overdose recognition. He said the goal is to make sure the county, and all first responders, have the resources to help people.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
