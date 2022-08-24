Many organizations are coming together on Saturday, August 27, 2022, to host the biggest backpack giveaway in Buffalo. The event will take place from 10 am to 2 pm at the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavillion, located at 1100 Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Every student in grades kindergarten through 12th grade will receive one free backpack with school supplies (there are 2,000 bags available). Students MUST be present in order to receive a backpack. Masks must be warn by teachers, adults and children.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO