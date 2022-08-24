Read full article on original website
Community helping kids prepare for return to school with free backpacks, supplies
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Summer break is almost over and kids across Western New York are getting ready to go back to school. At Buffalo Public Schools, students head back to class in just over a week. This year, we are seeing the community take on the responsibility of making...
Buffalo's public schools are looking for more substitute teachers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public Schools district is looking for more substitute teachers for the upcoming school year, and it interviewed more than 70 potential candidates as part of a hiring event Thursday. The district is also looking for certified teachers for its full-time openings, but you don't...
Free sports physicals for students being Seneca-Babcock Community Center Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University of Buffalo is hosting a free clinic for students in grades K-12 that need sports physicals. Under the supervision of physician volunteers from UB and the community, parents whose children are playing sports this year can take advantage of free sports physicals at the Seneca-Babcock Community Center Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
School safety, scholastic improvement: Buffalo superintendent lays out district's intentions
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Increasing achievement, accelerating learning, and improving school security are three of the five goals that the Buffalo Public School District and Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams say will lead Western New York's largest school district on a new path over the next three years. The goals were...
Barbershop gives free haircuts ahead of back to school
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When you look good, you feel good. Students in the area got free haircuts on Saturday to look the part for the first day of school. The barbershop, “Tray’s Fade Lounge” on Main Street says they wanted to host a community day to help families out. barbers were giving free haircuts […]
BPS Superintendent gives State of the Schools Address
Her administration has been under fire recently by members of the Buffalo Teachers Federation.
Back 2 School: Where to go for free school supplies
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Janice Ferguson is one of the volunteers at Ladies of Charity in Buffalo. For the past 20 years, she has spearheaded Catholic Charities backpack program out of the back of the thrift store on Broadway. Which involves a lot of packing. "it's just so rewarding," she...
Adjusting school start times to deal with bus driver shortages
NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — Some Western New York school districts are hoping to solve their bus driver shortage with new start and end times for students. 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley checked in with some districts about these new times and how parents are reacting. “So I'm...
West Seneca high school teacher receives Fulbright award
The U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board announced today that Laura Low of West Seneca West Senior High School has received a Fulbright award.
$20K donation will help King Urban Life Center build new playground
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A total of $20,000 was just donated to the King Urban Life Center for a new playground. The Odd Fellow and Rebekah Benefit Fund presented the check in Buffalo on Friday. The $20,000 is just part of about $200,000 in funds raised for the new playground, which will be built at 945 Genesee St. and will replace another playground that was deemed unsafe.
Free Backpack Giveaway On Saturday At Johnnie B. Wiley In Buffalo
Many organizations are coming together on Saturday, August 27, 2022, to host the biggest backpack giveaway in Buffalo. The event will take place from 10 am to 2 pm at the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavillion, located at 1100 Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Every student in grades kindergarten through 12th grade will receive one free backpack with school supplies (there are 2,000 bags available). Students MUST be present in order to receive a backpack. Masks must be warn by teachers, adults and children.
State money to boost Lovejoy and Kaisertown businesses
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's Lovejoy and Kaisertown neighborhoods are getting some state money for revitalizing their business districts. City and local leaders were on Clinton Street on Thursday to announce the nearly $1 million coming to those neighborhoods from the Buffalo Billion funds. Business owners there will apply for...
Forbes names Roswell Park one of America's 'Best Employers by State'
Forbes has named Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center as one of America’s best-in-state employers of 2022.
$26 million endowment fund set up for 3 WNY organizations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Foundation for Jewish Philanthropies is donating $26 million to three Western New York organizations. Those groups are Buffalo City Mission, FeedMore WNY, and Friends of Night People. The money will be disbursed annually through an endowment that has been named the Anne Alford and Manson...
Kids Escaping Drugs honors late Dick Gallagher with sports park
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Kids Escaping Drugs honored its posthumous co-founder Dick Gallagher by dedicating The Dick Gallagher Sports Park on its West Seneca campus on Thursday. Gallagher, who covered high school sports for Channel 2, died in 2020 after a battle with cancer. After a life dedicated to helping people fight addiction, Kids Escaping Drugs says this is the perfect tribute to his legacy.
The Transit Drive-In Made a Big Change This Month
Summer is starting to wind down and we know better than anywhere (Western New York) that the cold weather can come quickly and once it's here, it takes a hold for a few months. However, there is still plenty of time to enjoy the warm weather in Western New York....
BPS holds food distributions, taking action against food insecurity in the community
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Over five thousand meals were handed out to families of Buffalo Public School students on Tuesday, helping fight food insecurity one plate at at time. “We like giving back, we love helping our community, and that’s exactly why we are here.” said Jennifer Jackson, Cafeteria Manager at BPS School 74 Hamlin Park. “I […]
3rd annual backpack giveaway at Central Terminal is back on Aug. 27th
BUFFALO, NY - WKBW — Council Member Mitch Nowakowski to host 3rd annual Back to School Giveaway on Saturday at Buffalo Central Terminal. The event will give families free backpacks, school supplies and have live music. Families can get up to four backpacks, but each child must be present...
Erie County will receive $500K to help fight the opioid epidemic
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another $500,000 has been awarded to Erie County to help fight the opioid epidemic. U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins said Friday that the federal grant will provide training for first responders on Narcan use and overdose recognition. He said the goal is to make sure the county, and all first responders, have the resources to help people.
Wakanda Alliance aims to inspire young people through Afrofuturism
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Afrofuturism is a philosophy that encourages Black empowerment. There is a group in Buffalo that is already representing this cultural movement through comic books. They say these conversations are important now more than ever. The Wakanda Alliance is a reading and comprehension program. They use comic...
