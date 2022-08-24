Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Grilling Tips & Recipes
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Registered Dietitian Jeremy Hudson gives grilling tips & recipes. For more information visit: Walmart.com, follow POMWONDERFUL on social media. Sponsored By: Parker’s Plate.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Foodie Friday with Marlow’s Tavern!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Marlow’s Tavern stopped by CBS 46 to show off Jack Blazed Salmon: North Atlantic salmon, blazed with Jack Daniel’s Honey Glaze. That delicious meal will help you get fall started off right with Marlow’s Ribs & Whiskey annual special menu, which returns Sept. 7.
CBS 46
Colony Square to host ‘Taste on the Square’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Colony Square will host the inaugural Taste on the Square event Sept. 22, celebrating some of the restaurants that call the Midtown complex home. Rumi’s Kitchen, Saints + Council and Tandoori Pizza & Wings are just some of the dozen restaurants that will be on offer. Local band Party Favorite will perform at the event.
CBS 46
ATLANTA EATS: The best dog-friendly restaurants in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In celebration of National Dog Day, Atlanta Eats’ Joey Weiss stopped by to talk about the best dog-friendly restaurants the city has to offer. From the Beltline to Chastain Park, Atlanta has some great options for its many dog owners.
CBS 46
Crabs R Us Seafood Shack
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Crabs R Us Owner & CEO, Dr. Princess Lomax joins us to share about their exceptional cuisine within a beautiful, intimate setting. For more information, visit www.crabsruss.com. Sponsored By: Princess Lomax.
CBS 46
Atlanta church members pack 100K meals for families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dozens of members of one metro Atlanta church volunteered their time to pack meals for families in need. The volunteers got to work early Sunday inside Johns Creek United Methodist Church. Their goal is to pack more than 100,000 meals for the non-profit group Rise Against...
CBS 46
Atlanta ranked the No. 6 pet-friendliest city to visit in the U.S.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta ranked sixth on the list of the most pet-friendly cities to visit in the United States, according to a recent survey by Hotels.com. The list includes more than 400 pet-friendly hotels in the Atlanta metro area that pet owners can visit. It also ranks as the only city in Georgia to make the list.
CBS 46
Canton’s Taste & Brews Festival happens Oct. 15
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Taste & Brews Festival will return to Etowah River Park in Canton Oct. 15. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors can grab a variety of drinks and meals at the event. Some vendors promise fried chicken and Po’boys. There will also be a vendor’s market and kids zone.
CBS 46
Caffeine and Octane returns to Cobb Center Sept. 4
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 4. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
CBS 46
Up to 60,000 expected to attend Atlanta’s 2022 Dragon Con
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Labor Day staple is coming back to Atlanta. Dragon Con, the annual pop culture convention, will be in town September 1-5. The convention focuses on science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film. This year’s event is expected to draw up to...
CBS 46
Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus to open 2022 season with ‘@QueerZ’ Oct. 15
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus will open its 41st season with the East Coast premiere of @QueerZ Oct. 15. The choral theater piece written by Julian Hornik focuses on LGBTQ+ Gen Zers as they come of age. Saying it’s a complicated time to come of age as a queer person is an understatement. American society is more accepting than ever, but trans rights are being rolled back by Republican governments around the country, queer people of color are still under threat and queer people in rural communities still feel unsafe.
CBS 46
Red Bull Symphonic to perform with Rick Ross Nov. 4
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Red Bull Symphonic will make its debut Nov. 4 at the Atlanta Symphony Hall. The fusion of hip-hop and classical music will bring together Southern rap legend Rick Ross and the 50-piece, all-Black Orchestra Noir. Ross said, “Red Bull Symphonic is helping us celebrate heritage, musicians,...
CBS 46
Atlanta Concert Forecast with Power 96.1 Host Ethan Cole
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Whether you’re a music lover or just looking for something to do, there’s no shortage of options here in Atlanta. IheartMedia’s Power96.1 Host Ethan Cole joined CBS46 to break down some of the top artists set to take the stage this weekend and early next week.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Local doctor gives facts about fibroids
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fibroid Center’s Dr. John Lipman stopped by CBS 46 to discuss the benign pelvic tumors for National Wellness Month. More than 20 million women have fibroids, and many don’t even know they have them.
CBS 46
‘Turning water into ice’ | Nonprofit aims to hire Atlanta water boys, youth
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - From shootings to fighting, police have connected the infamous, self-proclaimed water boys of Atlanta to a list of crimes over the years. But a new local organization says it was specifically created to be a solution. At 2185 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr, the white building...
CBS 46
Southwest Atlanta church hosted blood donation drive
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A local Atlanta metro area church hosted a blood drive for those in need. The blood donation was held at the Friendship Baptist Church located in Southwest Atlanta Saturday afternoon. The Red Cross declared a national blood shortage crisis for the first time in history. Officials...
CBS 46
Grady Jarrett, Academy Sports + Outdoors take 20 kids on shopping spree
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Veteran Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and Academy Sports + Outdoors have partnered to donate $10,000 to the Boy Scouts of America and Cowart Family YMCA and provide 20 youths with a shopping spree. Officials tell CBS46 News Academy Sports + Outdoors “will also donate...
CBS 46
‘Rick and Morty’ #WORMAGEDDON display appears at State Farm Arena
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A sculpture promoting season six of Rick and Morty has appeared outside State Farm Arena. The sculpture displays characters Gene and Glootie showing Jake from State Farm a Volkswagen Beetle in the process of being destroyed by a mysterious alien worm. The sculpture at State Farm...
CBS 46
Georgia special needs powerlifter invited to World Championship in England
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia teen with special needs is taking his powerlifting skills to the next level. He has just qualified for the Amateur World Powerlifting Congress’ World Championships in Manchester, England. But he needs a little help to get there. ”I pick him up some mornings...
CBS 46
Out and About in the ATL | Aug. 26-28, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The weekend is upon us and there’s plenty of things to do in metro Atlanta. Lady Gaga is at Truist Park. the Grant Park Summer Shade Festival is happening, and an Australian country singer is performing at the Red Light Cafe. More things to do below.
