WATCH: Texas five star commit Arch Manning silences "overrated" chants during season opener
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
247Sports
Arkansas watching Cincinnati quarterback battle
The Cincinnati football team left Camp Higher Ground last week and has turned its attention to next Saturday's season-opener against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The biggest.
247Sports
Mike Martz: Justin Fields' NFL career in jeopardy with 'horrendous' Chicago Bears offense
Chicago Bears fans should brace for an excruciating season on offense in 2022, former offensive coordinator Mike Martz warns. Martz, who was with Chicago from 2010-11 and is perhaps best known for his success as the offensive coordinator and later the head coach of the then-St. Louis Rams, expects the futility of the 2022 Bears offense to rival that of the winless 2008 Detroit Lions as Chicago enters its first full season with former Ohio State star Justin Fields at starting quarterback.
Vikings Injury Updates: Bisi Johnson, Jalen Nailor, T.Y. McGill, Troy Dye
Four Vikings players left Saturday night's preseason game in Denver due to injuries.
KJ Hamler feels like 'a brand new me' and could be key for Broncos offense
Third-year Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler continued his return from knee and hip injuries suffered in Week 3 last fall.
247Sports
HIGHLIGHTS: 5-star A&M QB target DJ Lagway puts up video-game numbers in opening week
Willis, Texas, class of 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway is already ranked as a five-star prospect. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound passer had a solid sophomore season a year ago for the Wildkats but he had not quite put up the numbers of some of his highly-ranked peers. But, one game into his junior season, that has changed.
Haynes King named Texas A&M starting QB
Third-year player Haynes King has been named the Texas A&M starting quarterback over LSU transfer Max Johnson and five-star freshman Conner Weigman. GigEm247 has confirmed. The decision was expected to have been announced at Jimbo Fisher's weekly press conference on Wednesday but the head coach decided to delay it. Word began to leak on Saturday, though, and it matches what GigEm247 has been reporting.
Scott Frost under fire following Nebraska 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Dublin, onside kick decision ripped
The Northwestern Wildcats spoiled the season opener for the Nebraska Huskers all the way out in Dublin. An onside kick spelt doom for the Huskers in the second half, a highly questioned decision from Scott Frost and company. With the 31-28 win, Northwestern began the season with a Big Ten win while many questioned, once again, the future of Frost with the Huskers after another disastrous and painful one-score loss.
247Sports
TE Francis Sherman put on scholarship at Louisville
Three University of Louisville football walk-ons earned full scholarships earlier this week, including tight end Francis Sherman. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Sherman, who is a redshirt sophomore from Bay Village, Ohio, was given the honor earlier this week and posted the news on social media on Saturday. Sherman posted a note...
247Sports
PODCAST: Auburn AD Allen Greene's departure a long time coming
Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King, Jason Caldwell and Phillip Marshall react to Allen Greene's departure as Auburn's athletic director. What led to the parting of ways, how does it affect Bryan Harsin, and what does Auburn need its next AD?. RUN TIME: 27...
247Sports
4-star point guard Jizzle James cuts his list down to final three
the No. 64 overall prospect in the 2023 class and the son of former NFL star Edgerrin James, has cut his list down to three schools - Cincinnati, Georgia and LSU. The four-star point guard out of Orlando (Fl.) Olympia held offers from Georgetown, NC State, Ole Miss, Providence and Florida amongst others and broke down why he cut it down to these final three as well as his timeframe and more with 247Sports.
247Sports
Ruffin McNeill on return to ECU, relationship with Doeren, expectations and more
When NC State travels to ECU to open its 2022 season next weekend, there will be a familiar face to Pirate fans on the sideline for the Wolfpack. Ruffin McNeill is the special assistant to the head coach for Dave Doeren and NC State, but some of the most notable stops in his career came in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with the Pirates. McNeill played for ECU back in the 1970s and later returned as the head coach in the early 2010s, and next Saturday he will make his return to Greenville on the other sideline.
Where Nebraska's class stands as the Huskers prepare to start season
Nebraska is set to start their 2022 season. The Huskers will have a handful of 2023 recruits monitoring their season. They currently have 13 commitments in the class which ranks No. 44 overall in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. The two Composite four stars that lead the class are...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Tom Brady’s squad heads to Big D for opener
2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Week 1 Week 1 – vs Dallas Cowboys Date: Opponent Time (ET) TV Info Sun,
247Sports
College football's 10 sleeper teams ahead of the 2022 season
The 2022 college football season is officially only a couple days away, and yet it seems like just yesterday fans were sitting on their couches or cheering in the stands, watching Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker make headlines with his record-breaking runs, or seeing Texas A&M celebrate an unlikely upset of No. 1 Alabama at Kyle Field.
247Sports
Texas Longhorns football: Quinn Ewers shares advice from QB legend Vince Young
Despite some buzz that Hudson Card perhaps held an edge in Texas' starting quarterback competition during fall camp, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian came named Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers as the Longhorns' starter last week. Ewers, a former five-star recruit who played sparingly with the Buckeyes last season, has all kinds of upside but has not started a college game. On Friday, Ewers answered questions from reporters in Austin and said that he got a chance to meet Texas legend Vince Young earlier in the day, sharing the advice that former Longhorns national championship-winning quarterback had for him.
247Sports
USC '22 training camp: Three key things we know
USC has been confounding experts over the course of the offseason as they try to set a reasonable win projection for a roster that is unprecedented in its composition and one with a brand new staff coaching it. Trojan fans have run wild with thoughts of Pac-12 championships and maybe more dancing in their heads like visions of sugar plums. Analysts have been all over the map as well for the reasons stated above. There are simply too many variables and far too few constants when analyzing this team eight days out from its first game. Even after a rigorous and productive training camp it’s hard to get anything close to the full measure of this Trojan team as Year One of the Lincoln Riley Era unfolds on the BLVD. With all that said, we were able to lock down a trio of takeaways that we feel certain about with the season about to begin.
247Sports
Focused Polendey learned his lesson about Pitt five years ago
Brian Polendey has twice now been made to look ahead to a game against Pittsburgh. The first time, he regretted the outcome. The second time? Check back a week from today. Polendey is the tight end transfer from Colorado State who began his career at Miami, and he figures to be a prominent presence, with or without Mike O'Laughlin, when West Virginia opens the season Thursday with the 7 p.m. ESPN road game against No. 17 Pitt. Five years ago, he was a true freshman in Coral Gables and part of a team that had taken the country by storm with a 15-game winning streak that began the year before.
247Sports
Jim Harbaugh announces Michigan QB decision, both Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy receive starting opportunities
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh announced Saturday that Cade McNamara will start Week 1 against Colorado State, while J.J. McCarthy will get the nod in Week 2. “Both quarterbacks have played great — done everything they could have and, in every way, to win the starting job,” Harbaugh said in his statement. “Coming out of camp, I just feel like we have two quarterbacks, Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy, that we feel very confident that we can win a championship with either of those two behind center. It’s a great thing for our team but there’s only one ball and only one quarterback can be out there at a time. So we’re not ready to say who that starting quarterback is, but the decision that we have made is Cade McNamara will start the opener against Colorado State and J.J. McCarthy will start the second ball game against Hawaii, and then after week two we will make a decision going into week three on the starter and backup.”
McElroy intrigued by the Gamecocks offense
South Carolina is one week away from taking the field at Williams-Brice Stadium against Georgia State to open up the 2022 season. The Gamecocks will look to take another step forward this season after surprising a lot of people in 2021 when it went 7-6 which was capped with a Duke’s Mayo Bowl win over North Carolina.
