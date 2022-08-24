ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
ktoe.com

MN Ranks #4 Best State To Have Baby

Minnesota is considered one of the best states in the country to have a baby. A new report from WalletHub weighed several factors, including health care accessibility, annual infant care costs, and pediatricians per capital. The Land of 10,000 Lakes ranked fourth behind Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island. WalletHub says the top three worst places to have a baby are Alabama, Mississippi, and South Carolina.
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

Day 2 of MN State Fair

It’s day two of the Great Minnesota Get together. After a year off due to COVID in 2020, and a somewhat restricted fair in 2021, fairgoer Susan Whitaker says this year…. “I would not say 100% Back to normal I’m still going to be very cautious as cautious as I can be in a crowd the size when you have over 2 million people that come to the fair but yeah it feels more normal than it has last couple years and so that makes it an extra exciting fair.”
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

Minnesota State Fair Kicks Off With Busy Day

(Falcon Heights, MN) — The Minnesota State Fair is underway. The Great Minnesota Get-Together kicked off yesterday, with officials estimating that one-point-seven million people will attend during its 12-day run. Adult admission is 14-dollars and children five-year-old and younger are free. Nearly 700 vendors will be at the fair, many featuring Minnesota-made items. The fair ends September 5th.
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

AG Ellison: 5,500 Minnesotans die from opioids

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was joined by Senator Amy Klobuchar, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and other leaders today for an update on Minnesota’s progress in holding opioid companies accountable for their role in the opioid epidemic. Minnesota communities will see around $66 million this year from the largest of Minnesota’s opioid settlements. But Ellison says…
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Paul, MN
ktoe.com

Minnesota State Fair Butter and Cheese Contest announces winners

Minnesota-based dairy processors and creameries came out in full force, showing off their craft during the Minnesota State Fair Butter and Cheese Contest. This year, 13 butter and cheesemakers entered 71 products in five categories in the Minnesota State Fair Butter and Cheese Contest. Entries were evaluated on a scale of one to 100. This year’s winners are:
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

New Area Code Planned For Southern Minnesota

Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code. It will affect new phone customers from Rochester to Marshall. The 507 area code is expected to run out of available numbers. The new number has not been selected. Related Posts.
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

Republicans point to low student test scores, accuse Walz of weak response

Key Republicans blame the Walz administration for not doing enough, as new statewide scores show only 51 percent of students tested met proficiency levels in reading, and only 45 percent in math. Education Commissioner Heather Mueller says this is the first time Minnesota had to navigate a pandemic while educating children — but Republican state Representative Ron Kresha from Little Falls doesn’t buy that argument:
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

Jensen Defends COVID Mandate, Nazi Comparison At Republican Jewish Coalition Event

(St. Paul, MN) — Republican candidate for Minnesota governor Dr. Scott Jensen is continuing to back comments he made comparing COVID mandates to actions taken by Nazi Germany. The Star Tribune is reporting that Jensen defended his comments Tuesday night at an event with the Republican Jewish Coalition. The Republican posted a video on Facebook earlier that day saying he didn’t believe he was being insensitive about the Holocaust in his comments. Jensen originally made the statements at a Mask Off Minnesota event in April that were captured on video and later posted to Twitter.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Linus Business#Business Industry#Mn
ktoe.com

USDA Expands Local Foods in School Meals Program

Minnesota is the first in the nation to receive over 3.4 million dollars in federal funding to expand the state’s “Local Food for Schools” program. USDA spokeswoman Jenny Lester Moffitt:. “Really focused on purchasing locally Minnesota-grown food and getting it into — into schools.”. Lester Moffitt...
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

Newly Released Test Scores Indicate Effect Of Pandemic On Learning

Minnesota education officials are pointing to newly released test scores as an indicator of how the pandemic has effected student learning. Scores show fewer than half of Minnesota students are proficient in math. Reading scores also lagged as schools dealt with the challenges of shutdowns and online learning over the last few years. Officials say the results provide the most accurate look so far at the toll the pandemic took on public school students.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy