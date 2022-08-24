Read full article on original website
kogt.com
Saturday Morning House Fire
A Saturday morning house fire in Roselawn sent one woman to the hospital. Orange Fire received the call around 9:15am of a house on fire located at 202 Bridal Wreath. It appears that the fire started in the area of the garage. The home suffered severe damage as well as a vehicle and a motorcycle.
Orange Leader
Car crash into Orange substation causes “extensive damage,” power outage
Orange County Pct. 4 Constable treated for injuries after Friday afternoon crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A constable with Orange County Precinct 4 is getting treated for injuries after a 2-vehicle crash. On Friday around 12:10 p.m., Texas Highway Patrol called for an officer needs assistance call at Main Street in Vidor. Constable Matt Ortego responded to the call with his...
1 Orange County Constable And 1 Other Injured After Motor Vehicle Crash (Orange County, TX)
kogt.com
Accident on 16th Street
Thursday afternoon just before 4pm witnesses on the scene say a white Impala pulled out of a turning lane and struck a Dodge Durango, turning it over and trapping the driver inside. Orange Fire had to use the JAWS of Life to get their door open and the driver out.
1 Person Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Orange County (Orange County, TX)
Beaumont man arrested after pickup hits Entergy substation in Orange, knocks out power to more than 800 Friday morning
ORANGE, Texas — A Beaumont man was arrested after his pickup truck struck an Entergy sub-station early Friday morning in Orange, causing more than 800 Entergy customers to lose electricity. The preliminary investigation reveals that at approximately 3:10 a.m., a 2015 Chevrolet pickup was traveling east on Irving Street.
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the bodies of four people who drowned in the Sabine River in the late hours of August 26. They went missing in the water near Mouth of Creek Road in Merryville, where an active search is...
fox4beaumont.com
Power outages in Orange due to single car accident
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police investigating shooting on Brickyard Road
Beaumont police responded to a shooting Saturday night. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Brickyard Road at about 8:25 p.m., according to police dispatch. The shooting is still under investigation. Stay with KFDM/Fox 4 News for updates.
2 injured with 1 possibly ejected from vehicle in Thursday night crash in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Troopers, police are investigating a crash in Orange that sent two people to the hospital Thursday night. The collision happened at 9:15 p.m. on State Highway 62 North of the interstate. A firefighter on scene told 12News crew it appeared a woman was ejected. She was...
2 People Dead, 1 Person Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Devers (Devers, TX)
Texas Department of Public Safety stated that a motor vehicle accident took place on Thursday. The incident is reported to have taken place at 12.20 PM on US 90 about a mile west of Devers in Southeast Liberty [..]
kogt.com
Crash Under Investigation
Authorities were called to the 8700 of North Hwy. 62 for an automobile accident just after 9pm Thursday. Orange Police discovered a red vehicle off in the ditch, turned upside down, and a female laying in the grass near St. Maurice Catholic Church. Orange Fire also located two people inside...
kjas.com
Woman injured when her SUV struck a cow
A Kirbyville woman was undergoing treatment Wednesday night after her SUV struck a cow in the Mount Union Community. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said shortly before 9:00, 63-year-old Renda Wade was driving a 2017 Nissan eastbound on FM 1005 near FM 1013 when she hit a cow that was standing on the highway.
2 People Dead After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Orange County (Orange County, TX)
Officials report that 2 people were killed in a violent multi-vehicle collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas DPS identified the victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle and the other victim as 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway.
fox4beaumont.com
Rain causes raw sewage to repeatedly seep out of manhole in Port Arthur neighborhood
PORT ARTHUR — Rain on Wednesday didn't produce any flooding in Port Arthur, but it did cause raw sewage to seep out of a manhole. The sludge included feces, toilet paper and condoms. Nearby residents say they're frustrated that this health hazard keeps happening. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan...
kjas.com
Auto theft suspect in custody in Newton County
The Newton County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were involved in a pursuit with a stolen vehicle followed by a foot pursuit before their suspect was arrested. According to Sheriff Robert Burby, shortly after 4:00 Friday morning his deputies were investigating multiple vehicle burglaries on and near County Road 4203 in Deweyville when a report came in that someone had just stolen a Dodge dually pickup truck from a nearby residence also on County Road 4203.
Orange Leader
Orange woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night
A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange. The other victim listed by authorities is 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. Preliminary investigation...
Traffic Stop in Sulphur Results in “Karen-like” Results
We have enough issues in the world. We also have technology that has the ability to record everything we do whether we like it or not. In this case, I find it hilarious that it all came back around on this individual. I won't name the person, but the Sulphur PD has the story on their Facebook page with her name. The last thing I need is another lawyer calling and complaining about a story I wrote. It's happened a lot!
2 ships to undergo repairs after collision near Sabine Pass
SABINE PASS, Texas — Two ships will be getting repairs are they collided near Sabine Pass Sunday. At around 12:40 p.m. on August 21, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston received a report that the cargo ship Damgracht was inbound at Sabine Pass via the Port of Beaumont, according to a news release from the United States Coast Guard.
