Orange, TX

kogt.com

Saturday Morning House Fire

A Saturday morning house fire in Roselawn sent one woman to the hospital. Orange Fire received the call around 9:15am of a house on fire located at 202 Bridal Wreath. It appears that the fire started in the area of the garage. The home suffered severe damage as well as a vehicle and a motorcycle.
ORANGE, TX
Orange, TX
Orange, TX
Texas Traffic
kogt.com

Accident on 16th Street

Thursday afternoon just before 4pm witnesses on the scene say a white Impala pulled out of a turning lane and struck a Dodge Durango, turning it over and trapping the driver inside. Orange Fire had to use the JAWS of Life to get their door open and the driver out.
ORANGE, TX
#Orange Fire
fox4beaumont.com

Power outages in Orange due to single car accident

ORANGE — Some Entergy customers are out of power this morning after a single car accident in Orange. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. Entergy's outage map can be viewed here. From Entergy Texas Media Release:. Single car accident causes outage at Entergy Texas substation...
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont police investigating shooting on Brickyard Road

Beaumont police responded to a shooting Saturday night. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Brickyard Road at about 8:25 p.m., according to police dispatch. The shooting is still under investigation. Stay with KFDM/Fox 4 News for updates.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Crash Under Investigation

Authorities were called to the 8700 of North Hwy. 62 for an automobile accident just after 9pm Thursday. Orange Police discovered a red vehicle off in the ditch, turned upside down, and a female laying in the grass near St. Maurice Catholic Church. Orange Fire also located two people inside...
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Woman injured when her SUV struck a cow

A Kirbyville woman was undergoing treatment Wednesday night after her SUV struck a cow in the Mount Union Community. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said shortly before 9:00, 63-year-old Renda Wade was driving a 2017 Nissan eastbound on FM 1005 near FM 1013 when she hit a cow that was standing on the highway.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Auto theft suspect in custody in Newton County

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were involved in a pursuit with a stolen vehicle followed by a foot pursuit before their suspect was arrested. According to Sheriff Robert Burby, shortly after 4:00 Friday morning his deputies were investigating multiple vehicle burglaries on and near County Road 4203 in Deweyville when a report came in that someone had just stolen a Dodge dually pickup truck from a nearby residence also on County Road 4203.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

Orange woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night

A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange. The other victim listed by authorities is 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. Preliminary investigation...
ORANGE, TX
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Traffic Stop in Sulphur Results in “Karen-like” Results

We have enough issues in the world. We also have technology that has the ability to record everything we do whether we like it or not. In this case, I find it hilarious that it all came back around on this individual. I won't name the person, but the Sulphur PD has the story on their Facebook page with her name. The last thing I need is another lawyer calling and complaining about a story I wrote. It's happened a lot!
12NewsNow

2 ships to undergo repairs after collision near Sabine Pass

SABINE PASS, Texas — Two ships will be getting repairs are they collided near Sabine Pass Sunday. At around 12:40 p.m. on August 21, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston received a report that the cargo ship Damgracht was inbound at Sabine Pass via the Port of Beaumont, according to a news release from the United States Coast Guard.
PORT ARTHUR, TX

