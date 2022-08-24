ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford man arrested for catalytic converter thefts

 3 days ago

Manchester, Conn.(WTIC Radio) -An extensive investigation resulted in the arrest of a Hartford man for vehicle burglaries, including the theft of multiple catalytic converters and firearms, according to Manchester Police.

Police said the burglaries occurred over the last five months.

Most of the burglaries, they said, involved the breaking of windows.

Police said Tajay Hunter, 22, caused the thefts starting in late March, the final one last month. They occurred on Buckland Hills Drive, Pleasant Valley Road,
Pavilions Drive, Tolland Turnpike and Redstone Road.

Hunter faces charges including, burglary, larceny, criminal mischief, tampering with a motor vehicle and theft of a firearm.

He's scheduled to appear in in court today on those charges.

Hunter faces outstanding warrants for similar crimes in East Hartford, Glastonbury and Rocky Hill.

#Thefts#Catalytic Converters#Property Crime#Hartford#Manchester Police#Glastonbury
