Waterbean Coffee to open 8,000-square-foot coffee shop and distribution center in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Waterbean Coffee announced earlier this week that they will open a massive coffee shop and distribution center in Gastonia. The coffee shop said it will open an 8,000-square-feet coffee shop and distribution center in the area.
Charlotte pool team sinks in championship win in Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Four Charlotte men went to Las Vegas this week and won big. But they didn't hit the slots or play their hand at blackjack or poker. Instead, this team hit the pool table and hauled home a championship for the second straight year. Joseph Fox, Joshua...
'There's always something' | How a Rock Hill independent book store made it through COVID-19
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Some local bookstores are slowly rebounding from the pandemic. According to the American Booksellers Association, at its worst, about one bookstore was closing each week in 2020. Independent bookstores have been adapting, but still struggling, long before the pandemic arrived. None of it stopped Alison...
Help WCNC Charlotte Clear the Shelters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As area shelters reached critical levels, a nationwide campaign was launched to help clear the shelters and find forever homes for as many pets as possible. Participating area shelters and rescues will have volunteers available Saturday at the following locations to help as many pets as...
Homicide investigation underway in southwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte Friday morning. Officers said they responded to the scene on Cherrycrest Lane, not far from Archdale Drive, around 7:45 a.m. Officers found a man with gunshot...
'This is not normal': Business owners react to Plaza Midwood stabbing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were seriously injured in a stabbing near Plaza Midwood on Thursday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to a reported assault on Thomas Avenue near Commonwealth Avenue just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25. Officers learned that two parties got...
Have you seen the pink robots in Uptown? What's next for Charlotte Center City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's new life for the tiny pink robots that were originally part of a pilot delivery program in Plaza Midwood with Undercurrent Coffee. Lately, they've been scooting around Uptown. WCNC Charlotte reporter Lexi Wilson learned they're part of a brand new project. Over the last few...
Historic church converted into townhomes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A one-of-a-kind condo building is coming to one of Charlotte's most notable neighborhoods, all while preserving the community's historic charm. Wesley Heights is getting ready to welcome "The Arches," a church that is getting converted into 15 condo units. The project has been spearheaded by Whitestone...
QC Happenings: 11 ways to have an epic weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With partly cloudy skies, warm temperatures and slight afternoon, storm chances, this weekend is shaping up to be a great time to see what's happening in Charlotte. Take advantage of the nice weather and explore what the Queen City has to offer. Friday, Aug. 26. Food...
Out with the old: Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge getting replaced
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge along the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties is getting replaced. It’s all part of the North Carolina Department of Transportation's efforts to improve traffic flow and also create a safer path for other modes of transportation in the area.
Missing man last seen in University City found safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has located a missing 26-year-old man. Police said the man was located safe and not harmed.
Providence Day avenges last year's loss to Weddington
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Providence Day had Aug. 27 circled on the calendar. The Chargers hosted Weddington on Friday night, one year after dropping the same matchup 28-7. Providence Day didn't forget that feeling and flipped the script this time around.
Gastonia Police: Missing 16-year-old might be in the Charlotte area
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing teenager. Christina Seiple, 16, was reported missing by her family. According to Gastonia Police, Seiple's family believes she may be in the Charlotte area with her boyfriend.
CATS approves South End light rail stop
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another stop will be added on the CATS light rail in South End. On Wednesday, the Charlotte Metropolitan Transit Commission voted to approve a stop on the rail to be constructed near the Publix on South Blvd. A pedestrian crossway will also be built at the...
'Overbearing': Calls for rent control in Charlotte growing amid rising prices
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amid rising rent prices and the number of corporate-owned rentals increasing, Charlotte-area advocates are pushing for rent control. Most states have laws that ban cities and counties from passing rent control measures. The Carolinas passed rent control bans in the 1980s, but with skyrocketing rent, a group called ActionNC is hoping to change that.
Friday Night Frenzy: Aug. 26, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — High school football season continues to wind back up, and the WCNC Charlotte Sports team is back with scores and highlights for Friday Night Frenzy!. The 2022 season is already underway for some schools across the Charlotte area, and we'll bring you a look at games each week! From the best touchdowns to incredible interceptions, Friday Night Frenzy gets you a closer look at the action on the turf!
Shooting investigation underway near west Charlotte restaurant, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is facing serious injuries after a shooting near a west Charlotte restaurant on Thursday afternoon, police said. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it responded to an assault with deadly weapon call just after 3:30 p.m. near Beauregard's on Freedom Drive. Medic confirmed one person...
Le Diner en Blanc one of the hottest tickets in town
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Le Dîner en Blanc is a much-anticipated annual event, where the location is kept secret until the very last minute. Thousands of people, dressed all in white, meet for a mass “chic picnic” in a public space. This morning, Tara Robertson joined us to talk details and decor surrounding one of the hottest event in the Queen City. “It's like a pop up extravaganza at a secret location” says Robertson. Over the course of the evening, guests experience the beauty and value of their city's public spaces by participating in the unexpected. Beyond the spectacle and elegance of the dinner itself, guests are brought together from diverse backgrounds by good taste and a love of beauty. Le Dîner en Blanc recalls the elegance and glamor of high French society, and guests engage one another, knowing that they are taking part in a truly magical event. There are no disruptions: no car traffic, no pedestrian traffic—only amazed and astonished looks from passersby observing the scene before them. And participants, like spectators, wonder whether it's all not a dream…
Lincoln County shelter hopes to find homes for 50 animals this weekend
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Animal Services' annual Clear the Shelters campaign will begin Friday, Aug. 26. This is a national campaign with NBC to help animal shelters nationwide lower their numbers to make room for more rescues. Lincoln County Animal Services is just one of many shelters in the Charlotte area that will be participating this weekend. Officials said they hope to adopt out 50 animals into their forever homes.
Luke Combs returns to the NC bar that started it all for him at a sold-out hometown show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American country music singer and songwriter, Luke Combs, returned to Charlotte, North Carolina to play at the bar that gave him his start in country music. Combs played to a sold-out show of thousands back in July for a future live stream concert on Apple Music.
