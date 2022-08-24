ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Charlotte pool team sinks in championship win in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Four Charlotte men went to Las Vegas this week and won big. But they didn't hit the slots or play their hand at blackjack or poker. Instead, this team hit the pool table and hauled home a championship for the second straight year. Joseph Fox, Joshua...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Help WCNC Charlotte Clear the Shelters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As area shelters reached critical levels, a nationwide campaign was launched to help clear the shelters and find forever homes for as many pets as possible. Participating area shelters and rescues will have volunteers available Saturday at the following locations to help as many pets as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Homicide investigation underway in southwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte Friday morning. Officers said they responded to the scene on Cherrycrest Lane, not far from Archdale Drive, around 7:45 a.m. Officers found a man with gunshot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'This is not normal': Business owners react to Plaza Midwood stabbing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were seriously injured in a stabbing near Plaza Midwood on Thursday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to a reported assault on Thomas Avenue near Commonwealth Avenue just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25. Officers learned that two parties got...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Historic church converted into townhomes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A one-of-a-kind condo building is coming to one of Charlotte's most notable neighborhoods, all while preserving the community's historic charm. Wesley Heights is getting ready to welcome "The Arches," a church that is getting converted into 15 condo units. The project has been spearheaded by Whitestone...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

QC Happenings: 11 ways to have an epic weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With partly cloudy skies, warm temperatures and slight afternoon, storm chances, this weekend is shaping up to be a great time to see what's happening in Charlotte. Take advantage of the nice weather and explore what the Queen City has to offer. Friday, Aug. 26. Food...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Out with the old: Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge getting replaced

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge along the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties is getting replaced. It’s all part of the North Carolina Department of Transportation's efforts to improve traffic flow and also create a safer path for other modes of transportation in the area.
WCNC

Missing man last seen in University City found safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has located a missing 26-year-old man. Police said the man was located safe and not harmed. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Former Belk CEO sued by company for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Providence Day avenges last year's loss to Weddington

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Providence Day had Aug. 27 circled on the calendar. The Chargers hosted Weddington on Friday night, one year after dropping the same matchup 28-7. Providence Day didn't forget that feeling and flipped the script this time around. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts,...
WEDDINGTON, NC
WCNC

Gastonia Police: Missing 16-year-old might be in the Charlotte area

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing teenager. Christina Seiple, 16, was reported missing by her family. According to Gastonia Police, Seiple's family believes she may be in the Charlotte area with her boyfriend. For the latest breaking news, weather...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

CATS approves South End light rail stop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another stop will be added on the CATS light rail in South End. On Wednesday, the Charlotte Metropolitan Transit Commission voted to approve a stop on the rail to be constructed near the Publix on South Blvd. A pedestrian crossway will also be built at the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Overbearing': Calls for rent control in Charlotte growing amid rising prices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amid rising rent prices and the number of corporate-owned rentals increasing, Charlotte-area advocates are pushing for rent control. Most states have laws that ban cities and counties from passing rent control measures. The Carolinas passed rent control bans in the 1980s, but with skyrocketing rent, a group called ActionNC is hoping to change that.
WCNC

Friday Night Frenzy: Aug. 26, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — High school football season continues to wind back up, and the WCNC Charlotte Sports team is back with scores and highlights for Friday Night Frenzy!. The 2022 season is already underway for some schools across the Charlotte area, and we'll bring you a look at games each week! From the best touchdowns to incredible interceptions, Friday Night Frenzy gets you a closer look at the action on the turf!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Le Diner en Blanc one of the hottest tickets in town

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Le Dîner en Blanc is a much-anticipated annual event, where the location is kept secret until the very last minute. Thousands of people, dressed all in white, meet for a mass “chic picnic” in a public space. This morning, Tara Robertson joined us to talk details and decor surrounding one of the hottest event in the Queen City. “It's like a pop up extravaganza at a secret location” says Robertson. Over the course of the evening, guests experience the beauty and value of their city's public spaces by participating in the unexpected. Beyond the spectacle and elegance of the dinner itself, guests are brought together from diverse backgrounds by good taste and a love of beauty. Le Dîner en Blanc recalls the elegance and glamor of high French society, and guests engage one another, knowing that they are taking part in a truly magical event. There are no disruptions: no car traffic, no pedestrian traffic—only amazed and astonished looks from passersby observing the scene before them. And participants, like spectators, wonder whether it's all not a dream…
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Lincoln County shelter hopes to find homes for 50 animals this weekend

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Animal Services' annual Clear the Shelters campaign will begin Friday, Aug. 26. This is a national campaign with NBC to help animal shelters nationwide lower their numbers to make room for more rescues. Lincoln County Animal Services is just one of many shelters in the Charlotte area that will be participating this weekend. Officials said they hope to adopt out 50 animals into their forever homes.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

WCNC

