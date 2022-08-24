Read full article on original website
Related
Marijuana Shops Shut Down As BC Strike Continues, South Dakotans Say No To Legal Cannabis & Kansas Says Yes
Marijuana Stores In B.C. Start Shutting Down As Strike Hits Supply Chains. A number of private cannabis stores in British Columbia might be out of stock in several days. The retailers are ready to make radical moves after members of the British Columbia General Employees' Union launched a strike in mid-August, calling for wage protection against inflation and rising cost of living, reported CityNews Vancouver.
'Cannabis Companies Are Specifically Targeted By Criminals:' Prohibition, Lack Of Banking Pose Big Public Safety, Social Equity Issues
On Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, the U.S. Cannabis Council hosted a virtual briefing called "UNSAFE Banking & Cannabis: The Real-Life Impact on Public Safety and Social Equity," where speakers shared firsthand accounts of public safety and social equity challenges due to lack of banking access. Discrepancies between federal and state...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
73K+
Followers
161K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0