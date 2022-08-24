Financial Advisor Reid Hamblet Pitches Financial Planning at Edward Jones While Balancing Family, Community and Baseball

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thurstontalk.com
South Puget Sound Community College Automotive Technology Program Paves the Way for Lifelong Careers
Choosing a career path can be a daunting decision for anyone. Luckily for those with an interest in cars, South Puget Sound Community College’s (SPSCC) Automotive Technology (Auto Tech) Program is changing the way students think about traditional learning models and helps many discover a new passion. Being a...
msn.com
Enumclaw skateboarder headed to Argentina on Team USA
At the starting line, clad in leather armor, Marcie Morgan is sometimes serene, sometimes nervous. She climbs on her skateboard and adopts the proper form: Body crouched. Chest forward, head up. Front foot forward, carrying her weight. Like a truck hauling a trailer, she’ll fishtail if her center of gravity is too far back.
thurstontalk.com
The Yelm Chamber’s Newly Elected Leadership Supports and Strengthens Community Ties
The Yelm Chamber of Commerce’s recently elected officers are busy with current activities and planning for future events in the area that support economic development, community involvement and connecting with government. Chamber Executive Director Line Roy says the Chamber has weathered the impact of COVID-19 on local businesses and...
thurstontalk.com
Pacific Northwest Author Jamie McGillen Draws Inspiration from Mount Rainier Area
When it comes to the Mount Rainier area, author Jamie McGillen is no stranger. Jamie, an established writer of fiction books, essays, and poetry, finds inspiration in the grand landscape around her home in the Enumclaw area. Although she’s lived in Illinois and Tennessee, the alluring and awe-inspiring Cascade Mountain Range tugged her and her family right back to where her life started.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southsoundbiz.com
Slattery Properties Breaks Ground on New Lacey Warehouse Project
Seattle developer Slattery Properties has broken ground on a new warehouse project in Lacey. Located at 8551 Commerce Place Drive, the 87,000-square-foot development is anticipated for completion by the end of 2022. “The Lacey submarket has exploded with growth and is now nearly fully developed out,” Lee & Associates Commercial...
thurstontalk.com
Must-See Gardens in Thurston County
Thurston County has all kids of outdoor activities, from boating on local lakes to taking long hikes. But the beauty of our county is also great to just sit and enjoy! Charming and tranquil gardens located all across Thurston County are perfect to take a breath and relax. If you are need of a dose of beauty, check out one of these must-see gardens in Thurston County.
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners Alike
"Lisa Daugaard, a lawyer, saw a rare chance to develop a new approach to addressing homelessness that didn’t involve law enforcement. She’d already had success in getting officials to cooperate across siloed systems: In 2019, she won a MacArthur 'genius' award for helping to create a program originally called Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, which has now been replicated in over 80 jurisdictions across the United States. Instead of re-incarcerating homeless people who typically already have long histories of minor arrests, police departments that participate in LEAD refer them to case management services. The program has an overall philosophy of harm reduction, which, in addition to securing shelter, focuses on improving health, rather than mandating abstinence from drugs and other risky behaviors. LEAD originated as a collaboration of public defenders, the police and prosecutors, who put aside differences to work on solutions." —Maia Szalavitz.
Chronicle
New Tsunami Evacuation Tower Offers Hope as Washington Faces High Risk of Seismic Activity
Washington state has the second-highest seismic risk in America because of its location and could see dangerous earthquakes or tsunami waves up to 42 feet tall. But the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe has created the first tsunami vertical evacuation tower in the United States, providing a potential escape in case a deadly tsunami hits.
RELATED PEOPLE
Human composting facility honored as Funeral Home of the Year
After opening last year, the world's largest human composting facility was honored as Washington's Funeral Home of the Year.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Live out your medieval fantasies at Washington’s Midsummer Renaissance Faire
BONNEY LAKE, Wash., August 23, 2022—Deep in the fields of Bonney Lake, Washington, rests the town of Merriwick: a town of merchants, jesters, knights, and royal court spending their days at the tournament arena watching jousters fight to become the day’s champion. In many ways, you could say Merriwick is stuck in time – the 16th century to be precise – where nobles, knights, and clergy from all the land come to feast on turkey legs, purchase swords from blacksmiths, and sing chanties while swinging their ale horns full of mead.
MyNorthwest.com
Washington State Historical Society reviewing vintage monuments for ‘accuracy and inclusivity’
Monuments and roadside markers around the state, some dating back more than a century, are being examined for “accuracy and inclusivity” by the Washington State Historical Society. It’s been a different world for some monuments and statues ever since the “Unite the Right” violence in Charlottesville in August...
riptidefish.com
Seattle Salmon Fishing Report – August 2022
If you can’t tell from all my recent posts and reports, I absolutely live for salmon fishing in Puget Sound during the summer months. The early alarm clock wake-up is welcomed on every day I get to push out of the slip or boat ramp and cruise out to the fishing grounds. If you are like me, this is our time to breath it all in… the calm summer waters of Puget Sound, watching the sun crest over the eastern shoreline, planning the day, and deploying our thoughtfully prepared rigging and gear in hopes of a big catch. I wanted to send out a late-August post of the recent happenings in Central Puget Sound’s prime salmon spot, Marine Area 10.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXRO.com
More changes to Westport salmon fishery
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife fishery managers announced that salmon anglers at Westport (Marine Area 2) will be allowed to retain all coho beginning Aug. 27. The recreational fishery is open for coho only from Aug. 27 through Sept. 30 or until the quota is achieved, whichever comes first, from the Queets River to Leadbetter Point (Westport subarea).
KING-5
Major transportation shakeup in western Washington
Drivers in Tacoma and West Seattle are about to get some relief. But the ferry system is struggling with delays.
Tri-City Herald
Cat saves owner from rabies positive bat in WA state home. Luckily, it had its shots
A cat caught Thurston County’s first rabies positive-bat of 2022 in its owner’s home on Monday. Thurston County collected the bat on a “particularly busy” Monday when it responded to three separate bat incidents, according to a Wednesday news release. The bats were found in bedrooms...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
3834 175th Ave NE #E50
A Lake Lover's paradise in this STUNNING top floor contemporary-classic pied- -terre. Designed with modern flare, every thoughtful detail shows throughout from new appliances, fixtures, paint, roller shades, flooring, kitchen & bathroom updates. Savor captivating Lake views from your living room or soak in the afternoon sun from your privacy back deck. Light & bright interior, full sized W/D, pantry, along with great storage throughout for everything you need & more. Updated H20 tank & new electrical panel, reserved parking included. Coveted Lakewood Shores Offers Private Boat Launch+Beach+Volleyball Court+Fire Pit. Close to 520, Microsoft, new light rail, Idylwood & Marymoor Park. The Sammamish Lake Life doesn't get better than this!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KING-5
Find food and fun at The Evergreen State Fair - What's Up This Week
Hip-hop artist and Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar is out on the road with his first album in five years. His Big Steppers tour walks into Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday night. Evergreen State Fair / Aug. 25 - Sept. 5 / Monroe. It's the biggest county fair in the...
Washington state owes light-rail attack and murder suspect $27,000, with more added daily
In April, the man charged in the random attack of a woman in a Seattle light rail station and the murder of a Capitol Hill man was awarded $250 a day after the state was unable to provide court-ordered mental health treatment. Alexander Jay was ordered to receive “competency restoration”...
thestand.org
First the Sonics, now this? | We’re Number 3! | Cesar’s grandson
EDITOR’S NOTE — Extra credit for the sign: “First the SuperSonics, now this?”. EDITOR’S NOTE — Healthcare workers represented by UFCW 3000 are conducting informational picketing TODAY from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Providence Everett’s Colby and Pacific campus entrances to protest staffing issues across all units.
iheart.com
This Washington Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State
Crispy, fluffy waffles are always welcome when it comes to breakfast. Top it with some butter, syrup, and other goodies, and you're sure to have an amazing meal. You can usually find waffles on the menus of restaurants serving up breakfast and/or brunch. You can even do some creative things with them, like make a sandwich or serve it with a side of chicken.
Comments / 0