Salina, KS

Salina Central Mustangs hope to use the momentum from 2021 season this year

By Zach Martin
 3 days ago

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina Central’s football record has finished all over the past couple of years. The 2021 season was on the winning side of things as the Mustangs finished 7-3.

Head coach Mark Sandbo and his players are ready to ride this momentum train.

“We are hoping to just build off of that energy that we had all of last year and just keep playing with the type of speed and agility that we’ve always had,” said senior running back Kenyon McMillan.

But in order to do so, it’s gotta be a team effort. Central’s senior class went from 19 to 11, leaving some holes to fill on both sides of the ball.

With a full week of practice in the books, Sandbo sees a lot of room for growth.

“Playing fast, playing physical, we just had our first scrimmage, and I would say the execution was maybe a little lacking, but that’s come to expect the first week, but as we progress into these next two weeks, we better get cleaner, and a lot of that falls on our shoulders.”

