16-year-old arrested in shooting death of NYCHA employee
NEW YORK -- A teenager has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a NYCHA employee in the Bronx.Police said Friday that a 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and manslaughter for the shooting death of 49-year-old Queens resident Nelson Mattocks.Mattocks was shot in the face behind the Saint Mary's Park NYCHA development, where he worked, on Aug. 19. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.It's unclear if Mattocks was the intended target. Further details on the shooting have not been released.The teenager is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
Dispute between 2 women in Queens leaves bystander dead after hit-and-run
A 59-year-old man is dead after becoming the unintended victim of a dispute between two women that turned deadly on a Queens street Saturday morning.
Woman shot to death in car in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A woman is dead and a man injured after they were found shot in a car early Saturday on a Bronx street. The NYPD got the call just before 12:30 a.m. on E. 170th St. and College Ave. in the Claremont section. Police found the 37-year-old woman...
Three shot, one fatally, during violent Bronx clash, cops say
Three people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday when a fight on a Bronx street corner ended in gunfire, cops said. Joshua Thomas and two of his friends were near the intersection of E. Burnside Ave. and the Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights about 3:50 a.m. when they got into an argument with another group of men, police were told. As the two groups clashed, someone pulled a gun and opened ...
28-year-old shot at Brooklyn NYCHA complex, suspect at-large
A 28-year-old man was shot in the stomach at the Kingsborough Houses on Saturday, according to police. The man was shot at the Crown Heights NYCHA complex around 6:06 p.m., officials said.
Woman, 37, fatally shot in head inside of car in the Bronx, passenger shot in leg
One person is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in the Bronx, authorities said.
Video Shows 18-Year-Old Stabbed During Attempted Robbery in Manhattan Apartment Lobby
Surveillance video captured a scary situation inside a Manhattan apartment building lobby, as a man with a knife repeatedly stabbed a teenager in an attempted robbery, according to police. The violent incident occurred just after 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 17, in an apartment building in Washington Heights, police said. The...
Woman fatally shot in the head while inside car in the Bronx, police say
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman died after she was shot in the head while inside a car in the Bronx overnight, police said on Saturday. The 37-year-old victim was inside the car with a man, 43, in the vicinity of East 170th Street and College Avenue when she was shot in the head, […]
2 Dead, More Wounded in Separate Overnight Shootings in the Bronx
A pair of early morning shootings in the Bronx on Saturday left two people dead and at least three others recovering from various gunshots wounds, authorities said. The first report of gunfire came in to police around 12:20 a.m. after two people were shot near East 170th Street and College Avenue. Cops found the two victims shot inside a vehicle, NYPD officials said.
Woman, man shot in Queens; police probe possible connection
ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — A woman and a man were shot Thursday night in Queens, according to police, who were probing whether the incidents that left the two victims wounded were connected. The female victim, 28, was shot in the right arm and right leg while on Hollis Avenue near 203rd Street around 10:30 […]
Woman stabbed to death in Queens
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the stabbing death of a woman in Queens. It happened around 7 a.m. on Friday on 41st Road in Flushing. Officers responded to an apartment and found the woman unconscious with multiple stab wounds to her chest. EMS responded and pronounced her dead...
Boy, 16, arrested in shooting death of Bronx NYCHA worker
Police arrested a teen boy in connection to the fatal shooting of a NYCHA worker in the Bronx last week, authorities said.
1 dead in Bronx triple shooting
NEW YORK - One man is dead and two others are hospitalized after a triple shooting in the Bronx on Saturday morning. The NYPD says it happened just before 4 a.m. near the corner of East Burnside Ave. and Grand Concourse. Officers found 22-year-old Joshua Thomas of the Bronx with...
Food delivery man robbed at knifepoint, has scooter stolen by couple in Brooklyn: NYPD
Police are searching for a group of suspects wanted for robbing a delivery person at knifepoint in front of a Brooklyn residential building last week, authorities said.
NYPD: 16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Bronx NYCHA employee
A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the deadly shooting of a Bronx NYCHA employee, according to police.
NYPD: Woman killed, man injured after gunshots fired at car in the Bronx
NYPD says two people were shot while inside a car at East 170th Street and College Avenue just after midnight.
Man gropes girl, 10, walking with mom in Manhattan, police say
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man groped a young girl in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said on Thursday. The 10-year-old victim was walking with her mother in the vicinity of Hamilton Place and West 139th Street at around 2 p.m. when the suspect groped her before running off, authorities said. They said there were […]
Police: 74-year-old woman randomly punched in face
NEW YORK - Police say a 74-year-old woman is recovering after she was the victim of a random attack in Midtown. It happened in broad daylight around 11 a.m. Wednesday near 52nd Street. Police said a female suspect punched the woman in the face, knocking her onto the ground. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Unhinged ex-con fatally stabbed in Times Square clash, cops say
An ex-con recently arrested for threatening people in Times Square with a hatchet was fatally stabbed Friday during a violent clash on Eighth Ave., polices said. Guarionex Torres, 49, was near the corner when he bumped into Jesus Ramirez near W. 44th St., prompting an argument. The two soon came to blows and a knife was drawn. When cops arrived, Torres was sprawled out on the ground suffering ...
Manhattan fatal stabbing: Man killed on Hell’s Kitchen street
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Bronx man was fatally stabbed during a fight on a Hell’s Kitchen street early Friday, according to authorities. The victim and the assailant, who knew of each other before the deadly run-in, bumped into each other near West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue around 12:55 a.m., police said. As […]
