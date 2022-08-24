ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

Contagious Respiratory Illness Spreading Among Dogs in NH

Dogs in New Hampshire have been dealing with a contagious respiratory illness. "We are seeing a large number of dogs with any signs ranging from runny nose and eyes, coughing, up to labored breathing, high fevers," explained Dr. Erin Crowley of the Veterinary Emergency Center of Manchester. "We are seeing dogs and we are tracing them back to kennels and day cares, groomers, anywhere where a large number of dogs are coming together."
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Families Fight to Keep North Shore Birth Center Open

Families are trying to keep the North Shore Birth Center in Beverly, Massachusetts, open. The center, which is on the Beverly Hospital campus, It's one of the few options for women who are looking to have a natural birth. "Just two years ago exactly I was able to birth her...
BEVERLY, MA
CBS Boston

ICAN Relief hands out backpacks, offers free health services to Boston kids

BOSTON -- A special event took place Saturday in Boston to help kids get ready to go back to school.ICNA Relief, which is part of Neighbors helping Neighbors, handed out backpacks full of school supplies to kids.There was also a free health clinic offered at the event, which was all drive-thru.Doctors were there providing diabetes testing and education, blood pressure screening, and physician counseling.This was the 10th year they have handed out backpacks, and, since then, over 500,000 backpacks have been given away. 
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man found dead on Drydock Avenue in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and medical examiners were on scene at a building on Drydock Avenue in Boston overnight. There have been no updates from police on the incident. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Crowds, Tents and Drugs Return to Boston's Mass. and Cass Area

Problems have rebounded at Mass. and Cass following Boston's efforts to improve the condition of the area. Domingos DaRosa is running out of patience. The community activist says he is exhausted from the daily battle of keeping nearby Clifford Park clean. "I have found loaded needles, I have found bags...
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

Western MA Cannabis Dispensary Introduces THC Mouth Spray

Berkshire Roots in collaborations with Yellow Labs Inc have announced the newest THC product to hit the market for Massachusetts consumers, a THC Mist sublingual mouth spray. In a press release, the company which has locations in both Boston and Pittsfield, Massachusetts, says the THC Mist is a fast-onset oral spray powered by delivri™, a new high-performance micro dose technology that delivers cannabinoids through the lining of the mouth directly into the bloodstream at a high level of absorption.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man taken to hospital following Roxbury shooting

BOSTON — Police in Boston are investigating following a shooting that took place in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood, Saturday. The incident took place in the area of 1579 Columbus Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. according to officials. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located an adult male...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Woman stabbed inside Stop & Shop in Boston, police investigating

A woman was stabbed inside a Stop & Shop grocery store in the neighborhood of Jamaica Plain in Boston Friday morning, NBC Boston reported. The stabbing was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Boston EMS responded to 301 Centre St. and brought the woman, who is expected to be OK, to a nearby hospital, the news outlet reported.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts

BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Hits New England; Tornado Warning in Conn., Mass. Expires

Severe storms battered much of New England, including the Boston area, Friday, a First Alert day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible any time through sunset. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Connecticut's Tolland and Hartford counties, as well as parts of Hampden County, Massachusetts, but it has since expired. Flash flooding warnings were issued in parts of western and central Massachusetts until mid-afternoon, with several inches of rain expected to come down.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Dozens More Beagles Rescued From Virginia Breeding Facility Now in Mass.

Dozens more rescued beagles - part of a group that's drawn international attention after they were rescued from a Virginia breeding facility - were brought to Massachusetts this week, according to the MSPCA-Angell. MSPCA officials said 42 of the dogs will be cared for by the MSPCA and the Northeast...
SALEM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Weymouth man summonsed after allegedly locking two dogs in hot car

COHASSET, Mass. — A 56-year-old Weymouth man is being summonsed to court for allegedly locking two dogs inside a hot car Thursday morning. Just before noon, Cohasset Police say Natural Resources Officer Josh Kimball responded to a parking lot on Chief Justice Cushing Highway for a report of two dogs trapped in a hot car with no water inside. The temperature at the time was in the mid-80s.
WEYMOUTH, MA

