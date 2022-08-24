Read full article on original website
Elderly woman diagnosed with first Mass. case of West Nile virus in 2022
The woman was exposed to the virus in Suffolk County. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced the first human case of West Nile virus in the state this year Thursday afternoon. The patient is a Boston woman in her 70s who was exposed to the virus in Suffolk County,...
First human case of West Nile Virus reported in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Health officials announced the first human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) in the state Thursday afternoon. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says the individual is a woman in her 70′s and she was exposed to the virus in Suffolk County. “August and September are...
Contagious Respiratory Illness Spreading Among Dogs in NH
Dogs in New Hampshire have been dealing with a contagious respiratory illness. "We are seeing a large number of dogs with any signs ranging from runny nose and eyes, coughing, up to labored breathing, high fevers," explained Dr. Erin Crowley of the Veterinary Emergency Center of Manchester. "We are seeing dogs and we are tracing them back to kennels and day cares, groomers, anywhere where a large number of dogs are coming together."
Families Fight to Keep North Shore Birth Center Open
Families are trying to keep the North Shore Birth Center in Beverly, Massachusetts, open. The center, which is on the Beverly Hospital campus, It's one of the few options for women who are looking to have a natural birth. "Just two years ago exactly I was able to birth her...
ICAN Relief hands out backpacks, offers free health services to Boston kids
BOSTON -- A special event took place Saturday in Boston to help kids get ready to go back to school.ICNA Relief, which is part of Neighbors helping Neighbors, handed out backpacks full of school supplies to kids.There was also a free health clinic offered at the event, which was all drive-thru.Doctors were there providing diabetes testing and education, blood pressure screening, and physician counseling.This was the 10th year they have handed out backpacks, and, since then, over 500,000 backpacks have been given away.
2 EMTs suspended after newborn’s death
The Woonsocket EMTs responded to a call on Aug. 1 to help a woman who had prematurely given birth, according to the suspension summary.
N.H. Veterinarians seeing increase in dog pneumonia cases, spreading to Mass. and Maine
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians in Southern New Hampshire are seeing a rise in serious cases of pneumonia among dogs. “Since May I think we are topping 250ish,” said Dr. Taylor Driscoll, an ER Vet at the Veterinary Emergency Center in Manchester. Dogs like one-year-old Bella, who is now...
Man found dead on Drydock Avenue in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and medical examiners were on scene at a building on Drydock Avenue in Boston overnight. There have been no updates from police on the incident. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
Crowds, Tents and Drugs Return to Boston's Mass. and Cass Area
Problems have rebounded at Mass. and Cass following Boston's efforts to improve the condition of the area. Domingos DaRosa is running out of patience. The community activist says he is exhausted from the daily battle of keeping nearby Clifford Park clean. "I have found loaded needles, I have found bags...
1 taken to hospital after truck crashes into MBTA in Boston
BOSTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a dump truck crashed into an MBTA bus in Boston on Saturday morning. The driver of the truck reversed into the bus, which was stopped at an intersection in the area of Hyde Park Avenue and American Legion Highway in the city’s Roslindale section, an MBTA spokesman said.
Western MA Cannabis Dispensary Introduces THC Mouth Spray
Berkshire Roots in collaborations with Yellow Labs Inc have announced the newest THC product to hit the market for Massachusetts consumers, a THC Mist sublingual mouth spray. In a press release, the company which has locations in both Boston and Pittsfield, Massachusetts, says the THC Mist is a fast-onset oral spray powered by delivri™, a new high-performance micro dose technology that delivers cannabinoids through the lining of the mouth directly into the bloodstream at a high level of absorption.
Massachusetts woman suspected of triple murder-suicide of family members wrote cryptic Facebook post
If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. A Massachusetts woman suspected in a triple murder-suicide earlier this week reportedly wrote a Facebook post, accusing her brother-in-law and father of abusing other family members. Khosay Sharifi, 31, killed...
Man taken to hospital following Roxbury shooting
BOSTON — Police in Boston are investigating following a shooting that took place in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood, Saturday. The incident took place in the area of 1579 Columbus Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. according to officials. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located an adult male...
Woman stabbed inside Stop & Shop in Boston, police investigating
A woman was stabbed inside a Stop & Shop grocery store in the neighborhood of Jamaica Plain in Boston Friday morning, NBC Boston reported. The stabbing was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Boston EMS responded to 301 Centre St. and brought the woman, who is expected to be OK, to a nearby hospital, the news outlet reported.
Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts
BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
DA: 4-year-old that fell from window in Boston has died
The 4-year-old child who fell out of a window in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood last week has died, the Suffolk District Attorney told Boston 25 Wednesday. Mother Erika Moon previously told reporters that he was brain dead and unable to move. Moon told Boston 25 that her son was playing...
FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Hits New England; Tornado Warning in Conn., Mass. Expires
Severe storms battered much of New England, including the Boston area, Friday, a First Alert day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible any time through sunset. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Connecticut's Tolland and Hartford counties, as well as parts of Hampden County, Massachusetts, but it has since expired. Flash flooding warnings were issued in parts of western and central Massachusetts until mid-afternoon, with several inches of rain expected to come down.
Dozens More Beagles Rescued From Virginia Breeding Facility Now in Mass.
Dozens more rescued beagles - part of a group that's drawn international attention after they were rescued from a Virginia breeding facility - were brought to Massachusetts this week, according to the MSPCA-Angell. MSPCA officials said 42 of the dogs will be cared for by the MSPCA and the Northeast...
Weymouth man summonsed after allegedly locking two dogs in hot car
COHASSET, Mass. — A 56-year-old Weymouth man is being summonsed to court for allegedly locking two dogs inside a hot car Thursday morning. Just before noon, Cohasset Police say Natural Resources Officer Josh Kimball responded to a parking lot on Chief Justice Cushing Highway for a report of two dogs trapped in a hot car with no water inside. The temperature at the time was in the mid-80s.
Severe weather sweeps through Massachusetts, parts of New England, leaving thousands without power
BOSTON (WHDH) - Thunderstorms and heavy rain rolled across Massachusetts from the west to the east on Friday, leaving at least 17,500 people without power at the height of the severe weather. Lightning strikes during the wild weather were believed to have caused a few fires including at a house...
