Witness tamperer wanted by Minnehaha County Sheriff
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Witness tampering is a crime that will have the authorities looking for you. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Cassandra Kay Grant who is wanted for Witness Tampering. Grant, 36, is five foot six and weighs 305...
One man dead after fatal crash in Moody County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One man has died in a one-vehicle crash that was reported early Wednesday morning south of Colman. Authorities say that a Polaris Ranger ATV was eastbound on 237th Street when the vehicle left the roadway, entered the ditch, and came to rest against a barbed wire fence.
Moody County Sheriff’s Department preparing to welcome a new member
FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Moody County Sheriff’s Department is soon to add a new member. The department posted on its Facebook page that a grant was applied for and granted toward assisting in the purchase of a K-9. Spike made a trip across the ocean from Europe and is now in the United States. He’s expected to be in Flandreau in the upcoming week.
Minnesota counties receiving weather related assistance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Eight Minnesota counties have been authorized emergency assistance by Governor Tim Walz. The assistance is due to four different weather events between April 22 and July 5 of this year. Walz says, “The State of Minnesota is committed to supporting the communities in these counties as they recover from severe weather events.” Counties included are Cottonwood, Murray, Lyon, and Rock which all experienced flooding from heavy rains.
