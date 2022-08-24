Canadian Women's Open: Southwest Florida golfers Kris Tamulis, Gianna Clemente in field

Two golfers with Southwest Florida ties, but who are at dramatically different stages of their careers, will compete in the LPGA's CP Women's Open, which begins Thursday at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club in Ontario, Canada.

Fourteen-year-old Gianna Clemente of Estero and 41-year-old Kris Tamulis of Naples are among the 156 golfers in the field for the tournament known as Canada's national championship.

Clemente earned one of the final four spots in the CP Women's Open qualifier Monday, shooting an even-par 72 and winning co-medalist honors.

Clemente has finished fourth or better in five tournaments so far in 2022. That includes runner-up finishes at the Girls Rolex Championship in June and in July at the U.S. Girls Junior Championship. She last competed two weeks ago at the U.S. Women's Amateur where she qualified for match play but fell in the Round of 64.

Tamulis, a Naples High and Florida State grad, received a tournament winners exemption. This will be just her second tournament this year. In July she failed to make the cut at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland, Mich.

Tamulis, who joined the pro tour in 2005, has 10 career top-10 finishes and one championship, winning the Yokohama Tire LPGA Classic in 2015. She has earned approximately $1.8 million during her time pro career.

This is the first CP Women's Open since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Defending champion Jin Yong Ko, No. 1 in the Rolex Rankings, returns to defend her crown with Canadian Brooke Henderson, ranked No. 5, as one of her primary challengers as well as a crowd favorite.

