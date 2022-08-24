ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Algoma bar's bloody mary wins three first places at statewide festival in Milwaukee

By Christopher Clough, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago

ALGOMA - Last year's win may have been big for Smashed on the Rocks Saloon, but this year, they tripled their fun.

The Algoma lakeside bar swept all three first-place awards for which it was eligible in The Bloody Mary Festival held Saturday in downtown Milwaukee. Its version of a bloody mary successfully defended last year's People's Choice win and added wins in the Best Original Recipe and Best Garnish categories, both of which they placed second in 2021.

"It was awesome," said Rana Ninneman, owner and manager of Smashed on the Rocks, about the triple wins. "We went into it knowing the competition was tough. We didn't know if we could win again, and here we win three times, so that was exciting."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z7n9c_0hTKGKFd00

The annual festival and contest this year featured 13 bars and restaurants from across the state and Menominee, Michigan, that served sample-sized cups of their bloody marys on the plaza of Fiserv Forum, aka the NBA Milwaukee Bucks' Deer District, to judges selected from around the country and about 800 members of the public.

The judges select first- and second-place winners for original recipe, traditional recipe and best garnish, and everyone who attends gets a vote for People's Choice, which the festival organizers seem to consider the top award. Four makers of bottled bloody mary mixes from Wisconsin and the Twin Cities also competed in their own category.

In winning the judges' Best Original Recipe award, Smashed on the Rocks beat out runner-up Matty's Bar & Grille, one of eight bars or restaurants competing from the metro Milwaukee area and winner of Milwaukee's Best Bloody Mary three years running from 2019-21.

To win the garnish prize, Ninneman said they made what were essentially smaller versions of the garnish the saloon builds for its uber-popular loaded bloody mary, of which it serves about 200 to 250 a weekend. The loaded drinks are 18 ounces and carry a garnish with 31 toppings that include meats, onion rings, corn dogs, corn on the cob, fruit, pickled veggies and a few fried foods.

That might be a bit top-heavy for the 5-ounce bloody marys samples served at the festival, so Ninneman and her crew instead created a smaller garnish that remained somewhat loaded nonetheless, carrying bacon, chicken wings, pretzel bites, a cheese-and-sausage stick, lemon wedge, celery, pickle, olive, mushroom and asparagus, among other goodies. Ninneman said she and her staff spent quite a bit of time the week before the festival preparing them.

"We added hot food this year," Ninneman said about the difference between last year's second-place garnish and this year's winner. "A lot more prep work went into it."

Not just any bar can compete in the festival. Nominations can be submitted to the festival organizers, but judges go around the state to try bloody marys, then decide which ones are worthy of taking part and send out invitations. Organizers hold a series of bloody mary festivals in larger cities across the country, with five this year including stops in Austin, Texas; Portland, Oregon; the Twin Cities; and Denver. 2022 marks the ninth year of the series.

Ninneman said she and her crew — seven people, including her, and she said she easily could've used a couple more — didn't get a chance to check out their competition during the festival because they were so busy. But she said the people who stopped to try their bloody marys loved not only the beverages but also the presentation based on Smashed on the Rocks' tropical bar vibe.

"We had the best compliments and feedback," she said. "People loved our booth, loved our tropical theme. We had a couple people in costume giving out beer chasers. They loved the mix."

Smashed on the Rocks is at 70 Church St., Algoma. It is open at 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays during the season; the loaded bloody marys are available Saturdays and Sundays until 2 p.m. For more information, visit the "Smashed on the Rocks Saloon" Facebook page or call 920-487-8202.

Contact Christopher Clough at 920-741-7952, 920-562-8900 or cclough@doorcountyadvocate.com.

MORE : Door, Kewaunee County businesses are raising funds for Ukraine relief. How are they doing?

MORE : State record salmon caught off Algoma sheds light on evolving Great Lakes fishery

FOR MORE KEWAUNEE COUNTY NEWS: Check out our website

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Algoma bar's bloody mary wins three first places at statewide festival in Milwaukee

Comments / 3

Related
wearegreenbay.com

NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
wuwm.com

Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin

When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
CBS 58

'Hopefully these stands get pretty packed': Racing returns to the Milwaukee Mile

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The oldest operating motorsports venue in the United States, the Milwaukee Mile, sits quiet for most of the year. Sunday, the historic oval located at State Fair Park will roar to life as drivers in the ARCA Menards Series, Big 8 Late Model Series and Upper Midwest Vintage Series all take to the track with the hope of adding their name to an extensive list of Milwaukee Mile winners.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Algoma#Bar Info#Milwaukee Bucks#Bloody Mary#Beer#Food Drink#People S Choice#Fiserv Forum#The Twin Cities
wtmj.com

5 people shot in Milwaukee suburb, 3 taken to hospital

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in a Milwaukee suburb. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
RACINE, WI
CBS Minnesota

5 people shot in Racine, Wisconsin overnight

RACINE, Wis. - Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee.Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown, police said.Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
Door County Pulse

Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake

Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jackson armed home invasion; 3 from Milwaukee in custody

JACKSON, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women and a Milwaukee man are in custody following an armed home invasion robbery in the Village of Jackson last month. A Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department says around 12:30 a.m. on July 29, officers responded to a report of an armed home invasion robbery on Stonewall Drive. Officials say four suspects entered a residence and battered two victims. The residents were held at gunpoint and one was taken to an ATM to withdraw money. Several items were stolen from the residence and there was considerable property damage. In addition, two residents were injured.
JACKSON, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Check out a new, delightfully detailed illustrated map of Milwaukee

What is it about illustrated maps of Milwaukee that’s so fascinating, so captivating, so delightful? We have one from the ’70s hanging in our office, and many others have popped up over the years, too. Now, artist and illustrator Mario Zucca has entered the cartoon Milwaukee map fray with a whimsical and delightfully detailed creation that has to be seen to be appreciated. So here it is!
agupdate.com

Cheesemakers expand in Wisconsin

There are two new cheesemaking expansions in Wisconsin, worth a combined $86.1 million. Masters Gallery Foods began a $60 million expansion of its cheese-packaging and -distribution facility in Oostburg, Wisconsin. And the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery opened a $26.1-million creamery and store in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Based in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Masters Gallery...
OOSTBURG, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

1730 North 4th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Fantastic home with 3+ bedrooms & 1.5 bathrooms on Sheboygan’s northside with updates around every turn! This gorgeous property is only a few blocks from Lake Michigan and has a THREE car garage! The main level offers a lovely living room with built-in, main level bedroom, stunning bathroom with shiplap wall, kitchen with complementary cabinets, and a fabulous mudroom. The upper level has 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets and a bonus area for a perfect toy room/office/craft room or anything in between. Envision gorgeous summer nights from your enclosed, three seasons porch & head to the backyard to find your outdoor oasis. The meticulous landscaping offers a wonderful view year-round. Updates include, but are not limited to, siding, roof, windows, trim, garage doors, furnace, water heater.
spectrumnews1.com

'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
GREEN BAY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Vos cancels mayors’ subpoenas, ends threat of jailing

MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended the embattled Gableman election investigation Friday by withdrawing subpoenas to Wisconsin mayors that compelled them to testify in the investigation. The subpoenas were also the subject of a Waukesha court case in which election investigator Michael Gableman sought to imprison the mayors of Madison, Green Bay and Racine for failing to...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Harp Gallery Antique Furniture opens doors at new location

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A staple antique store in Outagamie County opened new doors during its grand opening Thursday in the City of Kaukauna. Local 5 News was there to capture the special moment. Harp Gallery Antique Furniture, alongside the Fox Cities and Heart of the Valley Chambers of...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay Press-Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Green Bay area.

 http://greenbaypressgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy