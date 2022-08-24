ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Uvalde Tragedy Used For Sick Insensitive Propaganda in California

The 1,500-mile tension between Texas and California begins to thicken after an extremely disturbing ad was displayed in one of the densest areas in California. The fierce rivalry between Texas and California is continuously being fueled. It's no secret that Texas has become the "It Place." According to reports, Texas is the #1 state people are moving to, and California is the #1 state people are leaving. Not only are residents from other states flocking to Texas, but so are huge tech companies like Tesla and HP.
Central Texas organization spays and neuters feral cats

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - According to PETA, there are between 60 and 100 million feral, or stray cats, in the U.S. In Killeen mobile home parks in particular can see a high number of feral cats as people move out and leave their furry friends. The sheer number of...
Anyone Look Familiar? These Are Texas’ Most Wanted Criminals

It is an unfortunate part of life in Texas, but crimes happen daily in the Lone Star State. Thanks the fine men and women in law enforcement, most suspects are eventually arrested and charged for their crimes. However, some escape justice and go on the run. Thankfully, it's easier than...
How to adopt a child in the Texas foster care system

AUSTIN, Texas — Adopting a child is a very big, important decision that requires careful planning and thought. The process can take six months or more to assure it's a perfect match for both the child and their prospective parents. Every week for our Forever Families segment, KVUE Daybreak's...
Horror on the Texas Frontier

How do you sleep at night with all the windows shut in the middle of a hot Texas summer? It had to be done, you had to suffer through it, or risk having your throat slit by Comanches lurking in the darkness - just awaiting their opportunity to kill you.
KWTX broadcasting Killeen ISD high football games on the Central Texas CW

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX is kicking off high school football across Central Texas by broadcasting - on air and online - five Killeen ISD football games. This is the second season KWTX has embarked on broadcasting games live with the first season being in 2020 when the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic left many fans unable to attend games in person because of restrictions.
Egyptian artifact seized by Customs and Border Patrol in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KWTX) - An ancient Egyptian artifact has been seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the port of Memphis, Tennessee. CBP officers Aug. 27 seized the artifact shipped from Europe manifested as an antique stone sculpture over 100 years old, and sent from a dealer to a private buyer in the U.S.
10 Things to Do Central Texas This Weekend: Aug. 26-27

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!. Start your weekend off with the Karem Shrine Classic Car Show with the classic cars and trucks. Paint bunnies, enjoy light...
Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole

After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
Docs: Texas woman claiming to be pregnant accused of smuggling meth

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman claiming to be pregnant was arrested on charges of importing a controlled substance at the Hidalgo Port of Entry, court documents show. Laura Imelda Soto was arrested on Aug. 16 for “knowingly intentionally importing a controlled substance,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral. According to the […]

