‘I should not be running any medical facility’: Man offering abortions at sea for Texas women
With most abortions officially being illegal in Texas as of Thursday, women are looking for options, and some are turning to "Abort Offshore." It's a for-profit organization that is taking women out on boats from the Galveston area into federal water to have abortions.
KWTX
Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Performing an abortion is now a felony punishable by up to life in prison in Texas after the state’s trigger law, which has only narrow exceptions to save the life of a pregnant patient, went into effect Thursday. The law was “triggered” when the...
Uvalde Tragedy Used For Sick Insensitive Propaganda in California
The 1,500-mile tension between Texas and California begins to thicken after an extremely disturbing ad was displayed in one of the densest areas in California. The fierce rivalry between Texas and California is continuously being fueled. It's no secret that Texas has become the "It Place." According to reports, Texas is the #1 state people are moving to, and California is the #1 state people are leaving. Not only are residents from other states flocking to Texas, but so are huge tech companies like Tesla and HP.
KWTX
O’Rourke intensifies campaign on abortion rights as trigger law goes into effect in Texas
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Beto O’Rourke is amping up his already dogged criticism of Gov. Greg Abbott over abortion rights as Texas’ “trigger law” takes effect Thursday, banning nearly all abortion in the state after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The Democratic nominee for...
KWTX
Central Texas organization spays and neuters feral cats
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - According to PETA, there are between 60 and 100 million feral, or stray cats, in the U.S. In Killeen mobile home parks in particular can see a high number of feral cats as people move out and leave their furry friends. The sheer number of...
Texas Lottery to move claim center to Capitol complex
The building in the Texas Capitol Complex is the new headquarters for the Texas Lottery Commission.
Anyone Look Familiar? These Are Texas’ Most Wanted Criminals
It is an unfortunate part of life in Texas, but crimes happen daily in the Lone Star State. Thanks the fine men and women in law enforcement, most suspects are eventually arrested and charged for their crimes. However, some escape justice and go on the run. Thankfully, it's easier than...
How to adopt a child in the Texas foster care system
AUSTIN, Texas — Adopting a child is a very big, important decision that requires careful planning and thought. The process can take six months or more to assure it's a perfect match for both the child and their prospective parents. Every week for our Forever Families segment, KVUE Daybreak's...
Texas' trigger law goes into effect Thursday. Here's what you need to know.
TEXAS, USA — Thursday is a big day in the fight over abortion as Texas’s trigger law officially takes effect. The last time abortion was fully banned in Texas was nearly 50 years ago in 1973, before Roe v Wade. Come Thursday, abortion will be nearly fully banned once again.
Central Texas men face prison time in gun sale scheme
The U.S. Justice Department said two Texas men face up to five years in prison after one of them profited off gun sales despite not having a license to sell them.
lavacacountytoday.com
Horror on the Texas Frontier
How do you sleep at night with all the windows shut in the middle of a hot Texas summer? It had to be done, you had to suffer through it, or risk having your throat slit by Comanches lurking in the darkness - just awaiting their opportunity to kill you.
KWTX
Federal judge says Texas can’t ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - A federal court in Fort Worth on Thursday struck down a Texas prohibition that limited adults under 21 from carrying handguns. Texas law bars most 18- to 20-year-olds in the state from obtaining a license to carry a handgun or carrying a handgun for self-defense outside their homes.
KWTX
KWTX broadcasting Killeen ISD high football games on the Central Texas CW
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX is kicking off high school football across Central Texas by broadcasting - on air and online - five Killeen ISD football games. This is the second season KWTX has embarked on broadcasting games live with the first season being in 2020 when the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic left many fans unable to attend games in person because of restrictions.
KWTX
Egyptian artifact seized by Customs and Border Patrol in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KWTX) - An ancient Egyptian artifact has been seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the port of Memphis, Tennessee. CBP officers Aug. 27 seized the artifact shipped from Europe manifested as an antique stone sculpture over 100 years old, and sent from a dealer to a private buyer in the U.S.
KWTX
10 Things to Do Central Texas This Weekend: Aug. 26-27
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!. Start your weekend off with the Karem Shrine Classic Car Show with the classic cars and trucks. Paint bunnies, enjoy light...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole
After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
Texas High School Football Scores: Week 1 of 2022
SAN ANGELO, TX — Texas high school football scores for week one of the 2022 season. San Angelo Central High School Bobcats are in Killeen facing the Shoemaker Wolves. See over 60 high school football scores here.
Texas catalytic converter theft rings busted, police say
Nearly $3 million worth of catalytic converters have been found in Pearland and Fresno as authorities from several agencies found more than a thousand converters, worth $2.7 million.
Docs: Texas woman claiming to be pregnant accused of smuggling meth
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman claiming to be pregnant was arrested on charges of importing a controlled substance at the Hidalgo Port of Entry, court documents show. Laura Imelda Soto was arrested on Aug. 16 for “knowingly intentionally importing a controlled substance,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral. According to the […]
