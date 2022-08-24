Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
School Board seeks to fill vacancy
The Lebanon R-3 School Board has declared a vacancy on the Board, created by the resignation of Board member Jason Riggs. The action was taken at a special school board meeting Wednesday. Jason Riggs has served on the Board since 2006, including three years as Board President and five years as Vice President. Riggs served on the board during the opening of Lebanon Middle School and the passage of the Proposition Lebanon Schools tax issue. For more on this story see the LCR.
Laclede Record
JASON VERNON FRYE
Jason Vernon Frye, 39, of Dixon, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in his home. He is survived by his wife Candace Frye of the home; parents, Lloyd and Alice Frye of Lebanon; son, Jaedon Frye of Steele, Mo.; stepsons, Caleb Zakes of Dixon and Jonathan Zakes of Rolla; grandmother, Frankie Allen of Mountain View; special uncle, Larry Frye (Karla) of College Station, Texas; special aunt, Kathy Phillips of Mountain View; several other relatives and friends.
Laclede Record
HOSEA D. CLEMMONS
Hosea D. Clemmons, 80, of Buffalo, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield. He was born April 15, 1942, in Lebanon, Mo. to Clarence and Margurite (Smith) Clemmons. Hosea was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Marguerite Clemmons; daughters, Elizabeth and Carla; wives,...
KYTV
Taste of the Ozarks: Back-to-School Breakfast Cups
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a recipe to save time on breakfast for school mornings. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Using a standard-sized muffin tin, spray each muffin cup and line it with one slice of deli ham. Equally, portion the whipped eggs into each up on top of the ham. Next, add shredded hash browns and sprinkle each cup with salt and pepper. Top with cheese and bake in preheated oven until eggs are firm. Breakfast cups can be eaten immediately or frozen for future use. To reheat frozen breakfast cups, place them on a microwave-safe dish and cook in the microwave for 90 seconds.
Laclede Record
FRANCES MARY (CROSS) HENDRIX-HUNT
Frances Mary (Cross) Hendrix-Hunt, 83, of Laquey, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Ronald “Buck’’ Hendrix; and parents, George and Della Cross. She is survived by her husband Chuck Hunt of Laquey; children, Vernon...
Ambulances no longer parking on High School Football Fields
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There will be one thing missing from the high school football field this year – ambulances. “We have an increase in call volume across all of our service areas,” Mercy Director of Operations for Emergency Services Luke Walker said. “We want to make sure that our ambulances are available for medical emergencies […]
LOTO businesses benefit from Shootout as summer comes to close
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People from all over are heading to the Lake of the Ozarks this weekend to watch the Shootout. The event, featuring high-speed boat races, is something people wait for every year. For local business owners, they said it brings in much-needed revenue as summer is coming to a close. “Shootout and Bikefest, […]
lakeexpo.com
Help Give Hope Garage Sale benefits families in need
The Help Give Hope Garage Sale is underway and proceeds will help those in need around the area. The large garage sale will last from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. today and tomorrow, Aug. 26-27. The Help Give Hope Garage Sale will be held at 2809 N. Cedarbrook Avenue.
Laclede Record
JEFFERY SCOTT WILSON
Jeffery Scott Wilson, 55, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Autumn Oaks Care Center in Mountain Grove. He is survived by his wife Bonnie of the home, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Jeffery Scott Wilson will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022,...
Lake of the Ozarks Shootout hits the water this weekend
The 34th Lake of the Ozarks Shootout will bring thousands to the Ozarks to watch high-speed boat races.
Laclede Record
JOE BILL DAY
Joe Bill Day, 95, of Conway, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Webco Manor in Marshfield. He was born Feb. 14, 1927. Arrangements for Joe Bill Day will be announced by Day Funeral Home of Marshfield.
KYTV
Ozark County woman celebrates 101st birthday and what keeps her going? Coke!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The average life expectancy for an American is 78 years-old for men and 82 years-old for women. Less than one percent of us will live to be 100. So Thursday (August 25) was a special day for a woman from Ozark County (who now lives in Springfield) as she celebrated her 101st birthday.
myozarksonline.com
Motorists in Rolla will soon be able to drive on a new street
Motorists in Rolla will soon be able to drive on a new street, named Tim Bradley Way, from Interstate 44 to the roundabout on Bishop Avenue with a clearer view of the Missouri University of Science and Technology campus. Portions of Tim Bradley Way will first be opened to drivers Wednesday. The street is expected to be completely open Wednesday, September 7th. It replaces University Drive, which closed Wednesday as the main connector from Exit 186 on I-44 to Rolla and Missouri S&T.
Buc-ee’s breaks ground on first Missouri location
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Buc-ee’s first Missouri location is officially underway!. On Tuesday, the popular gas station chain broke ground on its 53,000 square foot, 120-pump convenience store in Springfield. The store will be located at 3284 N. Mulroy Rd. off of Interstate 44. "Springfield is the Birthplace of...
Laclede Record
Surplus tax discussion continues ahead of vote
The Laclede County Commission plans to vote Tuesday on a proposed ballot issue to reduce to the county surtax. Representatives of the Lebanon R-3 School District were at Thursday’s commission meeting to discuss concerns about how the cut could affect district revenue. Presiding Commissioner Randy Angst said the ballot issue would ask voters to decide whether to reduce the commercial property surplus levy on all utility, industrial, commercial property that is not residential or agricultural property from $1.03 per $100 assessed valuation to .51 assessed valuation effective Sept. 1, 2023. Lebanon R-3 School Superintendent Dr. David Schmitz said he understood it was important for local business and industry be allowed to grow. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
Blue Springs, Gravois Mills women die in Friday evening UTV crash
Two women died and three others were injured in a crash Friday evening on Avalon Way in Gravois Mills, Missouri.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: head-on fatality, “PSU In Paraguay”, and One Million Cups hits Carthage
POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning authorities responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Missouri. Killed in the crash was the superintendent of Dadeville schools 48-year old Matthew Bushey of Bolivar. A 17-year-old also in the vehicle was transported with serious injuries to a Springfield Missouri hospital. Missouri State Highway patrol says a Ford f-150 crossed the center line and struck the Bushey vehicle head on. The pickup was driven by a 16-year-old male from Bolivar. His name was not released. In a statement on their website the Dadeville school district shared the news of Bushey’s passing. Click here to read more about this story and the full statement.
Eden Village and others react to controversial Missouri House Bill
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Last week the Springfield nonprofit Eden Village filed a lawsuit against the state of Missouri, over a portion of the bill that they say will limit how much they can help the homeless. Nate Schlueter, Chief Visionary Officer, said that while House Bill 1606 was overall good, a last-minute addition will work to […]
Laclede Record
Where there's smoke, there's Fire Chief Russell Hobbs
In late September of 2021, Russell Hobbs took on a new role as Fire Chief at Tri-County Fire Protection District in Richland. However, there is nothing new about the fire service for Hobbs who, as a youngster, played fireman by wearing the seemingly huge helmet of his firefighter father, Rick Hobbs. "I was raised around the firehouse, so I really didn't know anything different. That was just normal for me to ride with my dad to fire calls and hang out at the fire station," Hobbs said. The senior Hobbs started his career in 1980, becoming Fire Chief for the Richland Fire Department in 1983 and his son began life in 1985. Consequently, there has never been a time when Russell Hobbs did not have a firefighter in his family. The Tri-County Fire Protection District was formed in 1991, and Rick Hobbs was "a dual hat" who served as Fire Chief for both departments and later as a Battalion Chief for the Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District. For more on tis story see the LCR.
