You will love this charming 3 bed, 2 bath lakefront home located at the 27mm in Sunrise Beach. With only 3 steps to get to your 2 well dock you cannot find a gentler lot on the market today. This home also has a 2-car detached garage which is hard to find in this price point. This home features 3 bedrooms on the main level w/ two of them having their own private decks. A climate-controlled sunroom on the main level creates a second living area or additional area to sleep. The lower level has an open concept living room, dining area, & kitchen w/ a wood burning fireplace, bathroom & laundry. Outside you will love the large open deck w/ new composite decking, a large two well dock w/ 2 Pwc slips & lifts, & beautiful views of the main channel. The garage has an additional climate-controlled bunkroom on the lower level perfect for additional guests. This home comes furnished & is ready for its new owners. The boat & 2 PWC's are avail. for add. $$. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

SUNRISE BEACH, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO