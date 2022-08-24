Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Cranston moving into the ‘new era’ of learning with rebuilt elementary schools
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – Cranston Public Schools are in the middle of some major renovations that school officials say will change the way students are taught in the classroom on a day-to-day basis. Construction on several elementary schools is currently underway, including a complete $53 million knockdown and makeover of the Garden City School.
mybackyardnews.com
ATTLEBORO ARTS MUSEUM – THE COMMUNITY GALLERY
2022 Fall Artists of the Month Lineup Attleboro Arts Museum Community Gallery. What are you? by Marnie Jain, Sept. Artist of the Month, collage. September 2nd – 30th: “Curios – Objects of Curiosity” A Series of Collage by Marnie Jain. October 5th – 29th: “Mist/Missed” A...
mybackyardnews.com
EAST PROVIDENCE PUBLIC LIBRARY
SEPTEMBER 2022 ACTIVITIES FOR CHILDREN @ EAST PROVIDENCE PUBLIC LIBRARIES. Follow this link to add your email to our newsletter list!. Evening Family Storytime at Weaver Library. Mon, Sept 12,19, 26 at 6:30. Special guest Beauty the Bookish Princess on Sept 26! Geared for ages 2-6. Outdoor Toddler/ Preschool Story...
johnstonsunrise.net
La Salette holds third annual Italian Cultural Festival honoring Padre Pio
The Padre Pio Prayer Group of the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette at 947 Park Street in Attleboro, Massachusetts, is proud to announce the third annual Italian Cultural Festival honoring Padre Pio, on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Shrine. The Festival...
reportertoday.com
First Annual Old-Tyme Summer Clambake!
On August 20th, The Town of Rehoboth put on its first annual clambake at the new Francis Farm campus. For 120 years, this historic site has been hosting clambakes for large parties and small, including three presidents! We are grateful for the opportunity to carry on this tradition! Over 150 attendees enjoyed a truly delicious menu of clams, sausage, Saugy’s, chourico, potatoes, onions and Watermelon. There was bocce and cornhole for fun and Bill Maiorano provided the music! The committee was looking for a relaxed, fun event, and I think we nailed it!
Blackstone River clean-up celebrates 50 years
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — On Saturday many residents across Rhode Island and Massachusetts commemorated one of the largest environmental clean-ups to take place on the Blackstone River. The event coined “Operation ZAP” was first organized in September of 1972 by David Rosser. 10,000 people participated in the clean-up that day, according to the organization’s website, and […]
Turnto10.com
Teacher shortage hits Rhode Island schools
(WJAR) — Students in several local communities head back to school on Monday, but many of their school districts are still looking for teachers. With school starting Monday, Rhode Island’s largest school district, Providence Public Schools, was still short at least 101 teachers as of Thursday. Former Classical...
Renovated Historic Park Theatre now ‘an incubator for the arts’
The Historic Park Theatre first opened in the 1920s and its doors were forced to close amid the pandemic.
rinewstoday.com
Uglinesss at Brown explained – David Brussat
Brown University’s new performing arts center, in the form of a stunted square pillar with flutes squatting atop a rectangular glass lobby, is almost ready for its dedication. It will be called the Lindemann Performing Arts Center, named for a billionaire family of Brown graduates and donors that has been in the news lately because of Brown’s decision to name the center for the family.
reportertoday.com
Fate of the Showcase Building in Seekonk
The former Showcase building on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk has sat vacant for nearly 12 years. The multiplex was built in 1974, with fewer screens, and was later subdivided and modified as time went on. It was considered the top first-run movie theatre in the greater Providence area. The Showcase Cinemas Seekonk 1-10 was closed on September 7, 2010. However, the 10 screen Showcase Seekonk Cinemas Route 6, is still open.
Great Holy Ghost Feast kicks off in Fall River
The annual celebration, which runs through Sunday, began in 1986 and is one of the largest Azorean celebrations in the world.
Details Emerging About Fall River’s First-Ever Winter Wonderland
Fall River's Kennedy Park will be twinkling this holiday season with the arrival of the first ever Winter Wonderland Festival of Lights. Plans are still in the early stages, but the event sounds like the festive family fun Spindle City residents have been looking for. With holiday light events everywhere...
ABC6.com
Garden City to host 70th birthday party for Mr. Potato Head
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Garden City Center is hosting a 70th birthday party for Mr. Potato Head on Friday evening. Starting at 5 p.m., guests will be able to enjoy some snacks, write a birthday card for the Hasbro legend, and play with some life-size toys and games. The...
Pawtucket home struck by lightning
A Pawtucket homeowner was left reeling after her chimney was struck by lightning Friday evening.
PhillyBite
Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Animal Shelter News
There are a few cats and a dog at the Rehoboth Animal Shelter. This month's cat is Louise. She is a spayed female tabby cat. Louise is friendly but very timid and spends most of her time at the shelter under her blanket. She would be much more comfortable in a quiet home.
ABC6.com
Chain of RI nail salons sued for retaliating against employees, unpaid wages
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — VIP Nails and Spa, a chain of nail salons in Rhode Island, has been sued by the U.S. Department of Labor for violating the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) and the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) for employment violations and unpaid wages. According to...
nrinow.news
State agencies issue no contact advisory for Spring Lake
BURRILLVILLE – The Rhode Island Departments of Health and Environmental Management issued an advisory for a Burrillville lake on Friday, August 26, saying contact with the water should be avoided by humans and animals. A no-contact advisory was issued for Spring Lake after discovery of toxin-producing blue-green algae or...
Turnto10.com
Neon Marketplace launches 'Pizza Twos-day' deal
(WJAR) — Neon Marketplace, a convenience store and gas station in Warwick and Seekonk, launched a limited deal on their Roman-style pizzas beginning on Tuesday. On every Tuesday, or 'Pizza Twos-day,' as the store calls it, customers will be able to purchase any two brick-oven pizzas for $15.00. This...
nrinow.news
The Haven returns: N.S. restaurant reopens under new management
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Village Haven held a grand reopening this week under new management and released a menu featuring all of the favorites diners have come to love in the restaurant’s 45 year history, alongside some new offerings. Longtime owner Rachel Narodowy announced her retirement in June,...
