ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, IA

Big talent returns from Harlan state title team

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFXZp_0hTKDINY00

(Harlan) The Harlan Cyclones kick off their 2022 football season on Thursday night at Lewis Central. It’s being pitched as the ‘Night of Champions’ and the game will air on KSOM.

Pregame coverage starts at 6:30 with the kickoff at 7:00. The Cyclones are coming off of a 13-0 season which they capped off by winning the Class 3A state championship. “We’ve had good days and bad days. You want to start getting that cohesiveness and get guys to play together and trust one another. That’s kind of the hard part when you have a tough contest right out of the gate, because you haven’t built that trust. We do have a lot of guys back so hopefully we get some carry over from last year and we can get guys playing fast and flying around making plays.”

Coach Bladt on what the game may hinge on. “It’s going to be in the trenches and the teams making the fewest mistakes. The team that has the most discipline on the field and makes the least amount of mistakes is probably going to be victorious.”

Coach Bladt stresses the fact that this is a brand new season. “We are 0-0, we aren’t 13-0.” Bladt says, “This is a whole new ball game. Focus will be key.”

Harlan is led by a talented offensive combination of Aidan Hall and Teagon Kasperbauer. Hall is a University of Iowa commit who tallied over 1,500 yards from scrimmage last year and scored 24 offensive touchdowns. Kasperbauer passed for 3,307 yards and 46 scores.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood tops Atlantic in Non-District Football Game

(Glenwood) Glenwood‘s big first quarter led to a 43-27 win over Atlantic in a non-district football game at Glenwood on Friday night. Atlantic grabbed the early lead. The Trojans won the toss and deferred to the second half. On Glenwood’s initial drive senior linebacker Jackson McLaren picked off a Kayden Anderson pass. On the Trojans’ opening play, Colton Rasmussen gathered in a Caden Andersen bomb down the sideline, and Rasmussen raced home on the 47-yard strike to put the Trojans up 7-0 following the PAT.
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Griswold rolls into 2022 football season with very young roster

(Griswold) Griswold football halted a lengthy losing streak with a Week 9 victory last season. The Tigers will try to carry some of that momentum into the 2022 season. Coach Chase Wallace’s team got the monkey off their back when they downed River Valley 54-22 at the end of last season. “Getting that win to end the season last year was great. It got that losing streak hump that was always in the back of our minds, even if we didn’t talk about it, off our back. Getting that win was huge for the guys. You could really see it on their faces. Getting that feeling of how good it feels to win. I feel that’s really carried over into the offseason with hard work in the weight room. Even these first few weeks of practice guys are working hard and they seem motivated and ready to get the season rolling.”
GRISWOLD, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harlan, IA
Harlan, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Harlan, IA
Football
Western Iowa Today

IKM/Manning opens Football Season at AHSTW

(Manning) Nine seniors return to the lineup for IKM/Manning this season, and many of them are returning letter winners. One key player returning to the Head Coach Cory McCarville lineup is all-district running back Cooper Irlmeier, who rushed for 765-yards last season. Senior Cooper Perdew returns this season, along with...
MANNING, IA
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK handles Griswold, 61-22

(Exira) Exira-EHK got off to a quick start in their 2022 season opener. The Spartans stormed ahead 28-0 after one quarter, led 48-0 at halftime, and beat Griswold 61-22. Aiden Flathers had 85 yards rushing and three scores on only five attempts. He also returned an interception for a touchdown. Jameson Kilworth added two rushing TD’s on his five carries for 20 yards. Alex Hansen ran six times for 41 yards. Trey Petersen connected with Cash Emgarten on a 41 yard TD pass and also completed a 20 yarder to Derrek Kommes.
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Roosevelt downs Atlantic 3-0 in Non-Conference Volleyball

(Atlantic) Des Moines Roosevelt took Atlantic in three sets on Thursday night at Atlantic. The Roughriders swept the match by the scores of 25-18, 25-17, and 25-13. “We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy test, “said Atlantic Head Coach Michelle Blake. “We knew when we went to their place last year and upset a ranked Roosevelt team; they wanted to return the favor.”
ATLANTIC, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Iowa#Cyclone#American Football
kmaland.com

Week 1 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard

(KMAland) -- Week one of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
RED OAK, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Western Iowa Today

Charges filed in May 29 Missouri River Boating Fatality

(Logan) The Harrison County Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Garret Vanderheiden, of Fremont, Nebraska, with Involuntary Manslaughter and Boating While Intoxicated 1st Offense. The charges stem from a boating incident on May 29 that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Emma Olsen of Omaha, Nebraska. Vanderheiden is accused of...
FREMONT, NE
Western Iowa Today

Annette Joens Obituary

Annette Joens, age 79, of Harvest, Alabama and formerly of Manning, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital Hospice Family Care in Huntsville, Alabama. Visitation will be from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Ohde Funeral Home in Manning. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 PM on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Manning Cemetery in Manning.
MANNING, IA
kiwaradio.com

Drought In Iowa Worsens, Lessens, As Farmers Plan For Harvest

Statewide, Iowa — Drought is lessening in parts of Iowa, but it’s getting worse in others. The new map detailing how drought is impacting Iowa shows slight changes from last week, with moderate drought levels rising, while severe and extreme drought levels stayed the same. The map from the US Drought Monitor shows patches of red — representing extreme drought — in five western Iowa counties: Cherokee, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury. Statewide, 66 counties are now in some form of drought. That’s down from 67 counties last week.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Carolyn Pelzer Obituary

Carolyn Pelzer, the daughter of Harold Everett and LaVetta Mary (Whiteaker) Hansen, was born February 2, 1941, in Red Oak, IA. She died June 28, 2022, at Baptist East Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN, at the age of 81 years, 4 months, and 26 days. Carolyn attended school at Griswold,...
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Family Finalists for Conservation Award

(Des Moines) An Audubon Family is one of three finalists for the 2022 Iowa Leopold Conservation award. According to the press release, Vic and Cindy Madsen of Audubon use a complex crop rotation and cover crops to manage weeds and build soil health while growing organic corn, soybeans, alfalfa, oats, and other small grains at Madsen Stock Farm. Rotationally grazing beef cattle on hilly areas of their farm maintains the ground cover needed to prevent erosion and promote biodiversity. Field borders and prairie strips of native plants provide wildlife habitat and water infiltration.
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
beeherald.com

Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests

The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Jackknifed semi-truck closes Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. — A jackknifed semi-truck closed Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday morning. According to authorities, no one is injured after the crash, but traffic is being directed to Interstate 680 and the I-L-Q exits. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. near 108th Street on I-80 westbound. All...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Glenette Rohner Obiutary

Glenette Rohner, 72, of Arnold, Maryland and formerly of Fontanelle. Funeral Services: Will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Fontanelle with burial in the Fontanelle Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the church following the burial. Pastor Steven Broers will officiate the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
ARNOLD, MD
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy