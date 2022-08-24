Big talent returns from Harlan state title team

(Harlan) The Harlan Cyclones kick off their 2022 football season on Thursday night at Lewis Central. It’s being pitched as the ‘Night of Champions’ and the game will air on KSOM.

Pregame coverage starts at 6:30 with the kickoff at 7:00. The Cyclones are coming off of a 13-0 season which they capped off by winning the Class 3A state championship. “We’ve had good days and bad days. You want to start getting that cohesiveness and get guys to play together and trust one another. That’s kind of the hard part when you have a tough contest right out of the gate, because you haven’t built that trust. We do have a lot of guys back so hopefully we get some carry over from last year and we can get guys playing fast and flying around making plays.”

Coach Bladt on what the game may hinge on. “It’s going to be in the trenches and the teams making the fewest mistakes. The team that has the most discipline on the field and makes the least amount of mistakes is probably going to be victorious.”

Coach Bladt stresses the fact that this is a brand new season. “We are 0-0, we aren’t 13-0.” Bladt says, “This is a whole new ball game. Focus will be key.”

Harlan is led by a talented offensive combination of Aidan Hall and Teagon Kasperbauer. Hall is a University of Iowa commit who tallied over 1,500 yards from scrimmage last year and scored 24 offensive touchdowns. Kasperbauer passed for 3,307 yards and 46 scores.