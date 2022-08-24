The JV's first project will be a mixed-use community in Denver, scheduled to begin construction in 2023. Sentral and mixed-use development company OliverBuchananGroup, have formed a joint venture partnership to build and operate Class A apartment communities and mixed-use developments in high-growth metros. The JV will target Denver, San Diego, Phoenix, Dallas, Austin, Texas; and Nashville, Tenn. Sentral will serve as exclusive property management firm for residential properties.

