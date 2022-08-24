Hockessin fundraiser stars Dogfish beer aging since 2014

A keg of unusually well-aged beer stars in a Sept. 13 fundraiser at a Hockessin restaurant supporting a program to help veterans.

The beer is Dogfish Head 120 Minute IPA – aging since 2014.

The beneficiar y is Paws Helping Heroes , which “gives a dog a home and mission to become the new battle buddy to a hero that sacrificed everything for our freedom.” Several veterans and their dogs will attend and discuss the benefits of the program.

The venue is 2 Fat Guys , a Hockessin landmark since 2005. It’s at 701 Ace Memorial Drive.

Tickets are $75 and are available by texting 302-545-4008. Jeff Cook, who runs 2 Fat Guys with Tom Craft, said he expects the event to sell out.

The beer gets better with age. Cook said it’s the longest that he and the leaders of Dogfish Head have known for such a keg of Dogfish Head 120 Minute IPA to be set aside to mature.

Dogfish Head and dogs

Dogfish Head , which first released the beer in 2003, says it has “sweet citrus/piney/floral hop aromas, almost candy-like.”

Since the keg will generate a limited number of 6-ounce pours, the fundraiser also features vintage Palo Santo, selected by Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione, plus Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA, Seaquence Ale and Sam Adams Octoberfest in a souvenir Dogfish Head pint glass.

A raffle features items from local businesses, with the grand prize a catered pig roast worth $800.

The fundraiser also features a smoked pig barbecue buffet by 2 Fat Guys, ice cream by Woodside Farm Creamery and a DJ and entertainment by Slightline Events.

The fundraiser runs 6-9 p.m., and Calagione will be around 6-8 p.m.

Cook said the goal is to raise $8,000, to fund at least one service dog in its new mission by Paws Healing Heroes, of Glassboro, New Jersey.