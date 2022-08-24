ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockessin, DE

Hockessin fundraiser stars Dogfish beer aging since 2014

By Ken Mammarella
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 3 days ago

A fundraiser to help veterans adopt dogs will feature a key of Dogfish Head beer that’s been aging for eight years. Photo by Bence Boros/Unsplash

A keg of unusually well-aged beer stars in a Sept. 13 fundraiser at a Hockessin restaurant supporting a program to help veterans.

The beer is Dogfish Head 120 Minute IPA – aging since 2014.

The beneficiar y is Paws Helping Heroes , which “gives a dog a home and mission to become the new battle buddy to a hero that sacrificed everything for our freedom.” Several veterans and their dogs will attend and discuss the benefits of the program.

The venue is 2 Fat Guys , a Hockessin landmark since 2005. It’s at 701 Ace Memorial Drive.

Tickets are $75 and are available by texting 302-545-4008. Jeff Cook, who runs 2 Fat Guys with Tom Craft, said he expects the event to sell out.

The beer gets better with age. Cook said it’s the longest that he and the leaders of Dogfish Head have known for such a keg of Dogfish Head 120 Minute IPA to be set aside to mature.

Dogfish Head and dogs

Dogfish Head , which first released the beer in 2003, says it has “sweet citrus/piney/floral hop aromas, almost candy-like.”

Since the keg will generate a limited number of 6-ounce pours, the fundraiser also features vintage Palo Santo, selected by Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione, plus Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA, Seaquence Ale and Sam Adams Octoberfest in a souvenir Dogfish Head pint glass.

A raffle features items from local businesses, with the grand prize a catered pig roast worth $800.

The fundraiser also features a smoked pig barbecue buffet by 2 Fat Guys, ice cream by Woodside Farm Creamery and a DJ and entertainment by Slightline Events.

The fundraiser runs 6-9 p.m., and Calagione will be around 6-8 p.m.

Cook said the goal is to raise $8,000, to fund at least one service dog in its new mission by Paws Healing Heroes, of Glassboro, New Jersey.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

Hollywood Homecoming: New Owners Reopen Dover Diner

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Most people with roots in the capital city have a memory or two about the Hollywood Diner, an iconic eatery that first opened in the early 1950s. However, the restaurant, with its bright chrome and red siding right in the heart of the U.S. 13 corridor, has been quiet and void of memories for three years.
DOVER, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
City
Hockessin, DE
Hockessin, DE
Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Food & Drinks
delawaretoday.com

Where to Eat, Shop & Have Fun Around the University of Delaware

If the academic year at University of Delaware has brought you to Newark, here’s where you can eat, drink, shop and more around campus. Little Goat Coffee Roasting Co.: Many students prefer to grab a granola bar on their way out the door and stop for a quick coffee before their morning classes. If that’s you, Little Goat is the perfect place! The menu features espresso drinks, tea, matcha and more. The shop also carries a selection of packaged Little Goat coffee beans so you can make your own delicious cup at home.
NEWARK, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Cook
Town Square LIVE News

Castle Hills welcomes families back with BBQ, haircuts

Jennifer Reeve’s son starts kindergarten on Monday, and she said it’s important for her to feel comfortable with the environment she’s dropping him off at.  So they attended the Wednesday evening open house barbecue at Castle Hills Elementary.  “He’s entering public school for the very first time,” she said. “He was able to meet his teachers and being able to ... Read More
NEW CASTLE, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Rotary flags line Wilmington Riverwalk until Sept. 19

  Hundreds of U.S. flags once again are dancing gracefully along the Wilmington Riverwalk. Courtesy of the Rotary Club of Wilmington, the Flags for Heroes display is an annual event originally designed to honor veterans and current members of the U.S. Armed Forces. In 2020, the club expanded those being honored to include first responders, law enforcement officers, teachers, healthcare ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Oil sheen in Delaware River may come from sewer, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A lot of people want to know what is in the water in the Delaware River. An oil sheen popped up Tuesday near the old Festival Pier.CBS3 checked with the water department and they say the oil may have come from a nearby sewer.They are working to fix the problem.The Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant is upstream from the oil sheen and they are keeping an eye on it to make sure the city's drinking water stays safe.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
talbotspy.org

There’s No Resisting the Aviation Spell at the Massey Air Museum & Aerodrome

There’s an old saying in aviation: “flying is hypnotic and all pilots are willing victims to the spell”. On a special docent -lead tour with the Chesapeake Forum on September 13th, you will hear the story of how four local friends came under the aviation spell to build the Massey Air Museum and Aerodrome in Massey, MD.
MASSEY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Souvenir#Aging#Older Adults Lifestyle#Food Drink#Beverages#Senior Health#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bence Boros Unsplash
msn.com

A Baltimore marina is getting a $40 million renovation — and kicking out boaters

Alex Barbato’s home is small and sways constantly, but he loves the location. In the mornings, he can hear rockfish splash in the water and cormorants dive under the surface for eels. In the evenings, he can climb onto his deck and watch the sunset over the Inner Harbor. He likes his neighbors, lives within walking distance to some of Baltimore’s trendiest neighborhoods and pays no property tax.
BALTIMORE, MD
Milford LIVE News

Bayhealth Sussex Campus to expand with PAM approval

With City Council approval of a conditional use request, the Bayhealth Sussex Campus will expand with a 74,000 square foot facility that will house PAM Health, an inpatient rehab facility. PAM stands for Post-Acute Medical, a company that already has locations in Dover and Georgetown. They are currently using 40 beds in the Bayhealth building. “This is a leased arrangement,” ... Read More
DOVER, DE
Ocean City Today

Toddler struck by vehicle in Ocean City

An 18-month child was struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Monday near a parking lot downtown. Police responded to a parking lot near 25th Street and Baltimore Avenue at 10:20 a.m. on Monday after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When police arrived, they discovered an 18-month-old...
OCEAN CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WBOC

Ex-Legislative Candidate Dies in Delaware Crash

HARTLY, Del. (AP) - A woman who died in a two-car collision this week at a Delaware intersection was a former General Assembly candidate. Delaware State Police announced on Friday that Catherine Samardza, 67, of Hartly, died from Wednesday's accident after she was taken to a local hospital. Samardza ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat in 2012 as an independent candidate, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.
HARTLY, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
2K+
Followers
918
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy