Virginia State

Lower Atlantic region's gas prices fall 9 cents

By Karim Noorani USA TODAY NETWORK
The News Leader
The News Leader
 3 days ago
Regional gas prices fell for the 10th consecutive week and reached an average of $3.48 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in the Lower Atlantic region has fallen about 50 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the region in the last year have ranged between $2.91 on Aug. 30, 2021, and $4.72 on June 13, 2022.

A year ago, the average gas price in the Lower Atlantic region was $2.92 per gallon, representing a 19% annual increase.

The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.88, making prices in the Lower Atlantic region about 10.2% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price has fallen for the 10th consecutive week.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's tally of prices in the Lower Atlantic states includes Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

