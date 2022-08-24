Read full article on original website
Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice
Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback
There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett gets brutally honest on QB1 competition ahead of final preseason contest
During the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp, the general consensus was that Mitch Trubisky would be the QB1 of the team. The veteran signal-caller seemed to be miles ahead of Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett, after all. As the preseason comes to a close, though, fans were pleasantly surprised by the development of Pickett.
Tyrann Mathieu joins Tyreek Hill by utterly betraying Patrick Mahomes with Aaron Rodgers comparison
Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is the latest ex-Chief to make assertions that Patrick Mahomes is lacking at the quarterback position. Even though Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu were happy to enjoy the success that came with being in Kansas City, they seem just as happy to now distance themselves from their former quarterback.
Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim
Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level. Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is...
Aaron Donald touching Joe Burrow was as dramatic as things got for Bengals, Rams
Going into joint practices between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, there was some concern from both parties about potential fights after seeing so many break out at other joint practices around the NFL. There wasn’t any of that in a tackle-free session between the teams on Wednesday in...
Seattle Seahawks Running Back Tests Positive
The Seattle Seahawks have seven running backs vying for roster spots this season. But a positive test for one player of them could open an opportunity for the rest. According to Seahawks insider Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, starting running back Rashaad Penny has tested positive for COVID-19. Per the report, he is dealing with mild symptoms.
Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams were oddly paired together for joint practices during the final week of the preseason. Tensions flared during Thursday’s practice, and a full-on brawl broke out, during which things got very ugly. Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald was seen wielding not one, but two Bengals helmets as weapons […] The post Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys reached out to retired Pro Bowler
The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their best offensive linemen for at least the majority of the 2022 season, and it appears they are exploring all options to replace him. Starting left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a knee injury in practice this week that will require surgery. He...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet
The San Francisco 49ers have made it clear that they are moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo. But the team has still neglected to cut the veteran quarterback from their roster. The 49ers have reiterated multiple times throughout the offseason that Trey Lance is their quarterback of the future. Even so, there may be a reason […] The post The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith
The not-so-sexy Seattle Seahawks quarterback battle has finally been won by Geno Smith, who narrowly edged out team newcomer Drew Lock for the QB1 gig. Lock recently spoke to the media and offered his thoughts about losing the opportunity to be the Seahawks’ starter in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Watch: Video of Rams Star Aaron Donald Swinging Helmet at Bengals Players
Thursday's joint practice ended earlier than expected
Sean McDermott: Bills have learned new details on Matt Araiza since lawsuit
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott dropped one rather jarring line relating to the Matt Araiza lawsuit during his first press conference since the situation began. The punter did not play against the Carolina Panthers in the team’s preseason finale on Friday. That comes a day after Araiza was one of three men named in a civil lawsuit that accuses him of raping a 17-year-old girl last year.
Jaguars Released Veteran Quarterback On Friday
The Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran quarterback Jake Luton on Friday. In corresponding moves, the team also picked up kicker Jake Verity and waived linebacker Grant Morgan. The release of Luton leaves E.J. Perry as the only active quarterback for tomorrow's preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons, per ESPN NFL insider...
3 surprise roster cuts the Steelers could make before Week 1
The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing the start of their 2022 season. And as they finish up training camp and preseason play, there are going to be some unexpected players who are part of the Steelers roster cuts. That’s simply the nature of the business. For Pittsburgh, the 2022 season is all about finding out who […] The post 3 surprise roster cuts the Steelers could make before Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Reportedly Can't Punish Matt Araiza - Here's Why
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza and two of his former San Diego State teammates are being accused of gang raping a 17-year-old girl in 2021. The lawsuit was filed in San Diego County Superior Court on Thursday. Araiza, who was 21 at the time, allegedly had sex with the...
WATCH: Jerry Jones calls ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith a 'fraud', closeted Cowboys fan
Everybody knows there’s no love lost between ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and the Dallas Cowboys. He has teased the franchise for years on First Take and enjoyed watching their shortcomings in recent years. During an his appearance on the show today, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones fired back in a big way.
Cowboys’ plan to replace Tyron Smith after injury, and it doesn’t include Andrew Whitworth
The Dallas Cowboys have a problem with their offensive line. Already reeling from the loss of La’el Collins in free agency, their depth took another hit when Tyron Smith went down with a leg fracture. Smith was considered one of the best players for Dallas next season. Now, the team is scrambling to find a replacement for their offensive line.
