FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City in California is named the happiest in America, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
Shining a late afternoon light on the University of CaliforniaClay KallamBerkeley, CA
Support MOW Diablo Region with a Delicious Italian Dinner!Zoë BroussardSan Ramon, CA
Jewish Gateways To Explore Music of Jewish Icon Leonard CohenVince MartellacciiOakland, CA
Oakland rent for a two-bedroom apartment climbs to $2,860 a month, up 10 percent in just one yearBeth TorresOakland, CA
kalw.org
Antioch City Council Tuesday passed rent stabilization
The Antioch City Council Tuesday night passed a rent stabilization ordinance by a three-to-two vote. It will cap rent increases at three percent-a-year. Before the City council meeting, a staff report detailed the importance of rent stabilization. The City has nearly 50-thousand employed residents, two-thirds of whom earn less than $50,000 dollars-a-year. Many residents are senior citizens, who live on fixed incomes. And a large percentage of seniors are people of color.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood City Council Approves 22.5% Pay Increase
On Tuesday, the Brentwood City Council unanimously approved a 22.5% pay increase for itself. The current salary of a councilmember is $939.26 per month according to the Staff Report with its last pay increase coming in 2014 when it opted for a 65% increase. On Tuesday, council opted for a...
vallejosun.com
Vallejo targets private property owners to remove homeless people
VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo is suing a property owner to remove people experiencing homelessness from an encampment, one of several similar legal fights the city has escalated to remove people living on private property. The lawsuit, which has not yet been accepted in Solano County Superior Court,...
NBC Bay Area
Dozens Will Be Forced to Move Following Decision on Wood Street Encampment
About 50 people will be forced to relocate to the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland's Wood Street that homeless people are inhabiting following a federal judge's decision Friday morning. The city has only 40 beds available and...
NBC Bay Area
Castro Business Owners, Residents Call on City to Help With Mounting Issues
Business owners and residents in San Francisco's Castro District are calling on the city to do more about the unhoused and mentally ill people who are causing issues in the neighborhood. Community members welcomed a deep cleaning of the neighborhood by public works crews on Thursday, but they said it's...
SFist
Sausalito Cleared Homeless Out Of Marinship Park — By Paying Them Each $18,000 to Leave
Sausalito managed to clear a sprawling encampment in Marinship Park this month that had been growing more unsanitary and problematic over the last two years, but they did it via a court settlement that included cash payments. There's already been plenty of tweeting to the effect of "Why doesn't San...
NBC Bay Area
New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area
A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
NBC Bay Area
Local Leaders Meet in Richmond to Discuss Zero Emissions Plan
Zero emissions are a lofty goal, but leaders and local officials gathered in Contra Costa County Thursday to discuss ways to achieve it. “It’s amazing to be in this building that manufactured more internal gasoline cars than anywhere on the West Coast and to be talking about getting to zero emissions through hydrogen,” said Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia.
NBC Bay Area
Vandalized Schools Receive $94,000 Donation to Help Cover Costs
Five elementary schools and a charter school were vandalized in the West Contra Costa County Unified School District over the summer, but a donation from Chevron Richmond Refinery could make recovering a bit easier. Nystrom, Lincoln, Bayview, and Highland Elementary Schools, Greenwood Academy and a charter school were all vandalized...
NBC Bay Area
BART San Jose Extension on Track to Begin Heavy Construction in 2024: Officials
BART and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority are on track to begin construction of BART's downtown San Jose extension by 2024, officials with the two transit agencies said Friday. Design and construction officials with BART and the VTA said in a joint meeting that tunnel boring and other heavy...
EDD puts wrong name on Bay Area man's unemployment claim
"Honestly, I was scared because, you know, the first thing that came to my mind was, did I just get my identity stolen?" Ma said when he saw another person's name on his unemployment benefits account.
Breaking news: Louie booted from ballot
San Francisco Board of Supervisors Candidate Leanna Louie will not appear on the November ballot. City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday that Louie failed to prove that she lived in District 4, which includes the Outer Sunset, at least 30 days before declaring her candidacy. “I appreciate that determining whether a candidate meets the legal requirements to be on the ballot is a weighty decision,” Chiu wrote in a statement....
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Business Owners Fed Up With Crime, Problems Related to the Unhoused
Business owners in San Francisco's Castro District are fed up with the crime and problems related to the unhoused in the area. The owner of Louie's Barbershop manages the business and said that he regularly deals with the people outside. “Sometimes, you get to work and then you have a...
NBC Bay Area
Caltrain Employee Injured Near Palo Alto Station
A Caltrain contractor is recovering in the hospital after being injured in Palo Alto early Thursday. The man, who has not been identified, fell about 25 feet through wood decking on a walkway next to a rail bridge near the California Avenue Station around 1 a.m., Caltrain said. He suffered...
‘Another devastating day’: Asian community reels after Oakland dentist is fatally shot
In the wake of a weekend fatal shooting that shocked the city’s Asian community, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the crime “is not who Oakland is” when he briefed reporters this week. Oakland dentist Lili Xu, 60, was shot just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Approves Scaled-Down Millennium Tower Fix
San Francisco building officials have formally signed off on a scaled-down plan to fix the sinking and tilting Millennium Tower, a key hurdle that fix officials say will allow engineers to do the work needed to support one corner of the building to bedrock by the end of this year.
NBC Bay Area
SJPD Officers Won't Participate in Silicon Valley Pride Parade for Second Year in a Row
The Silicon Valley Pride Festival is this weekend and for the second year in a row, Sunday’s parade won’t include San Jose police officers. The police chief sent an email to the rank and file, saying officers will not officially participate again this year due to a requirement by organizers that participating officers not carry their firearms.
NBC Bay Area
Continued Calls for Water Conservation as Drought Deepens
Big cutbacks and big fines could be on the table if the drought continues. That was the message that came out of a Bay Area water summit held Friday. "We all have to be conscientious of the shortage of water that we currently are in," Santa Clara Valley Water District board member John Varela said. "We call it a water crisis."
NBC Bay Area
CHP Arrests 2 in Separate Bay Area Freeway Shootings
The California Highway Patrol arrested two men in separate shootings that took place on Bay Area freeways, officials said Thursday. The shootings happened in June and July of this year. In one of shootings, there was chilling video of an East Bay couple that were seen driving on eastbound I-580...
