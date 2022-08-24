The first official events of the season for the Jackson County Central fall sports teams come this week. The first is a race Friday, with the next a match Saturday. The cross country team opens its season Friday morning with the Early Bird Invite in Fairmont. The meet, which takes place at the Fairmont High School, is just a 4,000-meter race for varsity boys and girls as opposed to the 5,000-meter courses they normally run.

FAIRMONT, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO