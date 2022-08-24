Read full article on original website
Evan Paplow won the varsity boys race and the Jackson County Central girls finished third in the team standings at the season-opening Early Bird Invitational cross country meet Friday in Fairmont. (Results initially announced had JCC finishing second, but they were later corrected with the Huskies in third place.) Paplow led nearly the entire way for his first career victory, […]
Paplow wins boys race, JCC girls second at opener
Huskies open season with sweep
The Jackson County Central volleyball team opened the season with a sweep of St. Peter Saturday at the Big South Conference Showcase in Marshall. Set scores were 25-8, 25-22 and 25-20. Emma Haren had 16 kills and 12 digs and was 15-for-16 serving with four aces. Brittany Arduser had eight kills and Peyton Hanson had four.
Cross country, volleyball teams open their seasons this week
The first official events of the season for the Jackson County Central fall sports teams come this week. The first is a race Friday, with the next a match Saturday. The cross country team opens its season Friday morning with the Early Bird Invite in Fairmont. The meet, which takes place at the Fairmont High School, is just a 4,000-meter race for varsity boys and girls as opposed to the 5,000-meter courses they normally run.
