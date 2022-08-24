Read full article on original website
Related
One dead after head-on Richland County crash
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A man was killed following a head-on crash between two vehicles on Highway 13, just east of Barney, on Saturday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:15 a.m on August 27, a car traveling eastbound on Highway 13 collided with a car traveling westbound near mile marker […]
kfgo.com
1 man dead, 2 others seriously injured in southeast ND crash
BARNEY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 47-year-old man is dead and two 19-year-old men suffered serious injuries after a head-on crash in southeast North Dakota early Saturday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 13 just east of Barney, around 20 miles west of Wahpeton. The 47-year-old man was traveling east. The 19-year-old men in the other vehicle were traveling west when the two vehicles crashed into one another.
valleynewslive.com
35-year-old Harvey, ND woman killed after crashing into school bus
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was killed when a car collided with a Turtle Lake Mercer school bus, with children on board, after school Friday afternoon. Highway Patrol says a woman headed west on Highway 200 drifted into the eastbound lane ½ mile east of Picardville.
kfgo.com
2 charged in shots-fired incident on United Tribes campus
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been arrested in Bismarck after Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots-fired call on the United Tribes Technical College campus there yesterday morning. No one was injured in the shooting but a witness was able to give officers a description of the shooter’s vehicle, which was later located in a trailer park about two miles away. Two men were seen walking away from the vehicle and, after an investigation, Damion and Devin Proffit of Fargo were taken into custody. Damion Proffit is charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing. Devin Proffit is charged with tampering with evidence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfgo.com
No one hurt in early morning apartment fire in West Fargo
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – No one was hurt, but two people were displaced after an early morning fire at an apartment complex in West Fargo Saturday. The West Fargo Fire Department responded to the call at 815 34th Avenue E just after 1:30 a.m. and found flames visible from a vent in the hallway of the building. Crews were able to put out the fire within minutes.
DL-Online
Underwood man flown to Fargo after tractor crash
UNDERWOOD — An Underwood man was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo as a precaution following a tractor crash on Thursday. According to an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office news release, on Aug. 25 at 7:24 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to a residence near County Road 35 in Underwood for a 93-year-old man who crashed his tractor into a tree. Initial reports indicated the man was "possibly" not breathing.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo daycare forced to temporarily close after flooding
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several families in the Valley are facing uncertainty, after a local daycare was forced to temporarily close. A nearby heater leaked and caused extensive damage to the building. Finding good childcare can be tough for working parents. Suzanne Zeltinger found that in “Time 2...
valleynewslive.com
Rollover crash sends six to hospital in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Six people, including four children, were taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Grand Forks. Grand Forks Police say around 3:55 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24 they were called to the intersection of Gateway Dr. and N. 51st. St. When officers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kvrr.com
Fargo man at center of shelter-in-place order arrested
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man taken into custody for a mental evaluation after he barricaded himself in a WoodSpring Suites hotel room in north Fargo and fired shots last night, has now been arrested. Police say 35-year-old Nicholas Otten of Fargo was arrested for aggravated reckless endangerment and...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 26, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Martin Jens Pederson, 41, of Grand Forks, for Failure to Appear. Anna Marie Enlow, 20, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession. Lucas Allen Ostlund, 20, of East Grand Forks, for being a Fugitive from Justice from Another State. The...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing pregnant woman in Grand Forks found safe
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: Mbel Kwain Quinta has been found. She is safe. Grand Forks Police thank the community for their help. Original story: The Grand Forks Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Mbel Kwain Quinta. Quinta is from Cameroon...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for assaulting deputy, threatening deputies’ families
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is facing multiple serious charges after authorities say he assaulted a deputy and threatened other deputies’ families. The Barnes County Sheriff’s Department says on August 21, they were alerted that 49-year-old Dustin Lende was making his way from Cass County to Barnes County, after a run-in with officials in Cass County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kfgo.com
Duhamel and Mari get marriage license in Cass County
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – The Cass County Finance Office confirms Actor Josh Duhamel and 2016 Miss World America Audra Mari got a marriage license on Friday. The Minot and Fargo natives have been dating since 2019. It’s the same year Duhamel finalized his divorce from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie after eight years of marriage.
kfgo.com
Minot man charged in fatal I-94 crash west of Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a Minot man with negligent homicide and reckless endangerment in a deadly collision last January on I-94 west of Fargo. 43-year-old Mario Butler is also charged with driving under suspension and having no liability insurance. An...
valleynewslive.com
Neighbors relieved after city steps in on run-down Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s some concern over a run-down home in the Valley. The property in question is a south Fargo home which, even with boarded up windows and warning signs all around it, looks a lot better since the city stepped in. “Someone could get...
kvrr.com
House Built By Fargo South Students Moved Out of Town
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Traffic in Fargo was slowed up a bit by this slow moving house. Crews started the move around 8:30 Wednesday morning from the campus of Fargo South High School. The house slowly moved down 17th Avenue South before heading south on 25th Street. It then...
valleynewslive.com
“The world needs more Carissas.”: Friends remember murdered Grand Forks mom
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It still doesn’t feel real for Carissa Overgaard’s friends. “I can hear her voice making my kids giggle,” Laura Vaughn said. “She’s in my mind constant right now and I just keep thinking I can message her or that I can stop by.”
kvrr.com
Warren, MN Lawyer Arrested for Assaulting His Ex-Wife, She’s In A Fargo Hospital
WARREN, Minn. (KFGO) — A lawyer in Warren, Minnesota, northeast of Grand Forks, has been arrested for assaulting his ex-wife, causing serious injuries. 31-year-old Anders Odegaard is in the Marshall County jail. Formal charges are pending. Police and sheriff’s deputies responded to Odegaard’s home in Warren after a report...
rjbroadcasting.com
Two Vehicle Accident East of Borup
Borup, MN — The Norman County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon east of Borup. Emergency crew were dispatched approximately 12:45pm. According to Sheriff Deputies, two drivers were both driving east on County Road 39 when the 2nd driver rear ended the first, sending it into the ditch. Airbags were deployed, but there were no serious injuries.
Comments / 0