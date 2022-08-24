Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Update: 1 charged in Coffee Co. homicide and arson
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is currently investigating a homicide that happened on Friday morning, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. James Schmit, 51, was arrested after deputies said they believe he shot his stepfather, John Conley. Deputies also said he set his...
valdostatoday.com
Citizen E911 call leads to stolen gun arrest in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A citizen’s E911 call leads Valdosta police to a felon in possession of a firearm and drugs. Offender: Andrew Ashley, African American male, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 7:36 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the...
News4Jax.com
19-year-old shot in head in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Friday evening in Lake City and was rushed to the trauma center of a local hospital, police said. Investigators said they responded about 5 p.m. Friday to a report that someone had been...
WALB 10
Douglas attempted armed robbery suspect sentenced to 40 years
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - One man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to a home invasion that happened in June 2021, according to the Waycross Judicial Circuit. Tipaco Butler,41, pled guilty Friday morning to two counts of attempted armed robbery, home invasion in the 1st degree...
douglasnow.com
Butler pleads guilty of armed robbery and home invasion, receives 40-year sentence
After selecting a jury in his case, Tipaco Butler pled guilty this morning before trial began to two counts of attempted armed robbery, home invasion in the 1st degree, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Morgan Kirkland and Judge Andy Spivey presided over the proceedings. Butler received a 40 year sentence, the first 20 of which he will serve in prison.
wfxl.com
Drugs found in backpack leads to arrest of Valdosta woman
One Valdosta resident has been arrested after police found narcotics in a backpack. According to a media release from VPD, on August 23, at approximately 12:35 am., a Valdosta Police Officer saw subjects sitting in Tom’s Park, in the 1000 block of North Troup Street, after the park was closed.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Dollar General robber arrested in Lake City
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) detectives arrested a man on Tuesday who allegedly robbed two Dollar General stores last week. According to a CCSO report, detectives apprehended Emmanuel Ratliff, 32, at the Windsong Apartments complex in Lake City after gathering forensic and physical evidence from both crime scenes and receiving information from a witness.
WCTV
House in Jefferson Co. is site of three murders, exactly one year apart
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three homicides occurred at a home on East Clark Avenue in Jefferson County on the same day, one year apart. The most recent murder happened Tuesday night, leaving 70-year-old Essie May Copeland dead. Neighbors said they heard seven or eight gunshots ring out that night. One...
Lake City man attacked by K-9 during traffic stop found not guilty of all charges
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake City man who was attacked by a police K-9 during a traffic stop in October 2020 was found not guilty of any crime on Tuesday. Martinezz Bowman was previously charged with fleeing from law enforcement and resisting arrest. A dashcam video shows the...
WCTV
Sheriff’s office investigating deadly shooting in Jefferson County
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Deputies say they were called around 9:30 Tuesday evening to a home off of East Clark Avenue, just outside Monticello. The victim, identified as Essie May Copeland, was taken to a Tallahassee hospital where she...
WCJB
Perry man sentenced for drug trafficking
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Perry has been found guilty of drug trafficking charges in federal court. 44-year-old Beyah Basha was convicted of two counts of distribution of meth and conspiracy to distribute meth by a jury. Prosecutors say Basha sold drugs to undercover informants multiple times. He...
WCTV
Uptick of fentanyl overdoses reported in South Georgia
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers of Fentanyl overdoses. According to the Department of Public Health for Southwest Georgia, out of their 13 county district, Tift county has some of the highest numbers of fentanyl overdoses in the area. Herby Benson, Tift County State...
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes Co. I-75 bridge removal planned
GDOT Photo (Courtney Peugh): Removal of the northernmost SR 31/Madison Highway bridge over I-75 is scheduled to begin next week. It’s the bridge on the left in the photo. The bridge was closed to traffic earlier this month in preparation for removal. LOWNDES CO. – The Georgia DOT will...
Child abducted from Georgia home found safely, suspect arrested, GBI says
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation located a missing one-year-old they say was abducted from her home around on Sunday. Aurora Mobley-Miller was allegedly abducted by Felicia Elaine Horne from 4616 Countyline Road in Thomasville at 4 p.m. GBI officials did not say where they located...
WALB 10
City of Valdosta provides water bill assistance
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgians say they have had problems since the pandemic putting their lives back together. A lot of families have been struggling to pay bills. The City of Valdosta collaborated with Coastal Plain EOA and decided to take action and provide families with water bill assistance.
WALB 10
Adel residents upset over utility bill issues
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Several people in Adel are angry about their recent utility bills. So much so that over 50 people packed out a recent city council meeting to voice their frustrations. Several Adel Residents told WALB News 10 that they didn’t have a utility bill for months. And...
valdostatoday.com
CCSD announces Director of School Safety
MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County School District announces Sean Edgar as the Director of School Safety at the Board of Education meeting. Sean Edgar will be the Director of School Safety for Colquitt County School District. The Board of Education approved Mr. Edgar’s hiring at the regular board meeting on August 22. Mr. Edgar comes to the position with more than thirty years of experience in law enforcement. He will soon retire from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, where he has served as a special agent since 1998. Before that, he worked for the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol.
WCTV
Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
WALB 10
Valdosta City Schools using stuffed animal to teach better behaviors
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City Schools (VCS) is introducing a new strategic way to get kids to respond. Valdosta City Schools welcomed Bouncy, a new stuffed service dog to teach positive behavioral expectations in a fun yet knowledgeable way. VCS officials said they started this department-wide for all Pre-K...
