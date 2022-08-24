MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County School District announces Sean Edgar as the Director of School Safety at the Board of Education meeting. Sean Edgar will be the Director of School Safety for Colquitt County School District. The Board of Education approved Mr. Edgar’s hiring at the regular board meeting on August 22. Mr. Edgar comes to the position with more than thirty years of experience in law enforcement. He will soon retire from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, where he has served as a special agent since 1998. Before that, he worked for the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol.

COLQUITT COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO