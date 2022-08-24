𝐊𝐄𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐑 𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 𝐆𝐔𝐍, 𝐒𝐊𝐈 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐊 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐆𝐋𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐒

Read full article on original website
3 Edgard men arrested for catalytic converter theft
On August 24, 2022, at 1:15 AM, witnesses were leaving a business establishment in the 2400 block of Williams Boulevard when they observed subjects in the parking lot of a closed auto dealership. The witnesses contacted the police and reported what they observed. Officers quickly responded to the business on...
Baton Rouge Man Indicted in Federal Court for Kidnapping, Carjacking
A federal grand jury recently returned a four-count indictment charging Treston Isiah Bickham, age 30, of Fluker, Louisiana, with kidnapping, carjacking, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to the indictment, on June...
Marrero Resident Pleads Guilty to Role in Interstate Car Theft Ring
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that TAWUAN SYLVESTER, age 47, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on August 23, 2022 before Chief U.S. District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown to conspiring to transport and sell stolen cars across state lines in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371 (conspiracy).
4th person pleads guilty to interstate car theft conspiracy
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that AARON THIBODEAUX, age 36, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on August 24, 2022 before Chief United States District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown to conspiring to transport and sell stolen cars across state lines in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371 (conspiracy).
Driver Arrested Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash with Pedestrian in Lafourche Parish
Lafourche Parish – On August 25, 2022, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a serious injury hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 182 just east of Louisiana Highway 316. The crash ultimately claimed the life of a pedestrian whose name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
St. James Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding Vacherie shooting
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, around 11:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to Church Street in Vacherie, LA in reference to a subject being shot in the arm. Initial responding units located the victim with a single gunshot wound to the right upper arm / shoulder area and rendered aid. The male victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
New Orleans man pleads guilty to stealing cars from dealerships and rental facilities
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that GREGORY BUTLER, age 38, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on August 24, 2022 before Chief U.S. District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown to conspiring to transport and sell stolen cars across state lines in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371 (conspiracy).
River Parishes Community College Foundation announces 2022-2023 Scholarships
GONZALES — River Parishes Community College Foundation announced that 64 students representing 15 parishes were awarded a total of $162,875 in scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. These scholarships were awarded through the RPCC Foundation which has a mission to sustain the development of RPCC by attracting philanthropy and...
Local author launches debut historical fiction novel
GONZALES – Local author, and amateur genealogist Chad J. LeBlanc of Gonzales, has published his debut work of historical fiction, “The Roots of the Bayou” through Kindle Direct Publishing. Set in 18th Century Acadia, Canary Islands, France and Louisiana “The Roots of the Bayou” is the story...
Angelique’s Baking Co. brings sweet treats & lunch options to Vacherie
LAPLACE — Kayla Mitt’s dream of becoming a business owner started when she was a little girl with an Easy Bake Oven. Now she is the owner of Angelique’s Baking Co., located in the TPP Plaza at 2859 E. Highway 20 in Vacherie. A grand opening and...
Express Employment Professionals holds St. Charles Parish job fair
DESTREHAN — Express Employment Professionals is holding a St. Charles Parish job fair from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 31 at the St. Charles Parish East Regional Library in Destrehan. Positions in demand include plant manager, CNC machinist, manual machinist, warehouse associate, general field service technician, general/industrial...
Southeastern names 1,100 to Summer 2022 Honors List
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University has named 1,100 students to its honors list for the summer 2022 semester. The honors list is divided into three academic levels. To be named to the President’s List, students must have earned a 3.50 or better grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a 3.20 – 3.49 grade point average, and Honor Roll students have earned a 3.00 – 3.19 grade point average. Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least 12 credit hours and have no grade below a “C.”
Local students complete BASF summer internship
GEISMAR – Robin Torres of Reserve and Bryce Rochelle of Norco, both students at Louisiana State University, were among 39 students from 13 universities and community colleges across the U.S. participated in paid summer internships at BASF’s site in Geismar, Louisiana. Throughout the summer, the interns learned and...
