Veteran being evicted sets building, camper on fire, dies by suicide in SC

By Sophia Radebaugh, Robert Cox
 3 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators said a veteran who was being evicted from a property set a building and camper on fire before shooting himself in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said 42-year-old Robert Michael Nason, Jr. was served an eviction notice last week and had not left the property on Fields Avenue when the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was called.

When deputies responded, Nason began setting a building and box truck on fire.

The coroner said Nason then barricaded himself in a small camper trailer, set it on fire, then shot himself.

Nason died at the scene. His death was ruled a suicide, according to the coroner.

The Anderson County Coroner said he spoke with family members who told him that Nason had served in the military for five years and was never the same again. They also said Nason was having mental health issues.

“His parents are heartbroken,” said Coroner Greg Shore. “He has two sisters, one that lives locally and that lives out of town, but I believe that they felt comfortable having him next door as security to help them because of their age and they’re just sad to see how his mental health situation has declined over the last 6 months.”

Deputies said the case remains under investigation.

