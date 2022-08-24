ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

Rowan County man arrested for acting as Duke Energy employee: sheriff

By Connor Lomis
 3 days ago

HARMONY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was arrested for acting as a Duke Energy employee and tampering with neighbors’ electrical meters, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department.

Mark Absher, 53, is charged with 25 counts of damage to Duke Energy equipment and 25 counts of interfering with electric meters, among others.

‘Pointless & terrible’: At least 7 Dilworth storefront windows smashed

Deputies say that Absher went door to door posing as an employee, even wearing the worker uniform, charging neighbors hundreds of dollars to ‘calibrate’ their meters.

Customers say he charged $250-$400 per calibration.

