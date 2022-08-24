Read full article on original website
KLFY.com
Preston Frank to perform at Creole Renaissance Festival
RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Preston Frank and the Frank family band will be taking the stage together for the first time since before COVID pandemic at the Creole Renaissance Festival. The performance will be recorded, making it the first time Frank has been recorded in 20 years. Preston Frank...
Hilliard Art Museum Fall Opening
LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY) — The Hilliard Art Museum has 2 new exhibits open right now, and another coming in September by Acadiana artists. Hilliard Art Museum is holding a member’s only reception to celebrate the opening of these exhibits on Sept. 9. You can become a member on-site or on their website.
32nd Annual World Championship Gumbo Cookoff
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce is holding the 32nd annual World Championship Gumbo Cookoff on October 8 & 9. The cookoff helps lower membership fees in the Chamber of Commerce. The event is free for entry. Food tickets are an additional cost. There are already 75 teams signed up to compete.
LPD: Tips and reminders for downtown nightlife
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – As college starts back up, the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) reminds everyone to come out and have fun, but to be safe while doing so. LPD suggests the following tips for those who frequent the nightlife in downtown Lafayette:. Do not block private driveways, fire...
American Legion Post 504
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — American Legion has just finished renovating Post #504. This Saturday there will be refreshments and a ribbon-cutting to introduce Post #504. American Legion wants to emphasize that the Post is a safe space for women after serving in the military.
DOTD: $3.1 Million roundabout project at LA 98 and Mills Street
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced a roundabout project at the intersection of LA 98 (W. Gloria Switch Rd.) and Mills St. in Lafayette Parish. DOTD said that the $3.1 million project will begin on Tuesday, Sep. 6. Work will...
Diminished blood supplies have Vitalant looking for more donors [VIDEO]
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Blood supplies have diminished since the start of summer, which has created a blood emergency. Donors are needed now more than ever in order to provide an adequate supply for hospitals and their patients. Christina Duhon with Vitalant says they usually see an increase during...
