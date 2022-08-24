Read full article on original website
Erik ten Hag warns Harry Maguire of Man Utd status
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed that Harry Maguire will not always be selected just because he is the club captain, particularly with Raphael Varane fighting for his position.
Che Adams: Southampton not interested in selling in-form striker
Southampton are not interested in selling striker Che Adams despite reported interest from Premier League rivals Everton.
How Erik ten Hag 'brutally' axed Cristiano Ronaldo for Liverpool clash
Erik ten Hag is said to have 'brutally' informed Cristiano Ronaldo that he would not be starting for Man Utd ahead of their stirring win against Liverpool.
Liverpool continuing search for late-window midfield reinforcements
Liverpool are continuing to scour the transfer market to double check that there currently aren't any suitable midfield options available to them, 90min understands.
Champions League 2022/23 group stage draw confirmed
Live updates from the 2022/23 Champions League group stage draw.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Real Valladolid - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Real Valladolid
Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth: Player ratings as Reds equal biggest margin of victory in Premier League era
Player ratings as Liverpool dismantled Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield to equal the Premier League record.
Ajax boss 'assuming' Antony will stay despite Man Utd interest
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has revealed that he expects Antony to stay at Ajax despite interest from Manchester United.
LAFC's Mamadou Fall joins Villarreal on loan
LAFC have loaned Mamadou Fall to La Liga team Villarreal through June of 2023. He will report to his new side immediately, but LAFC hold the right to recall the 19-year-old. “This is an exciting opportunity for Mamadou, and one that we felt was right at this stage of his career,” LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a release.
MLS・
Transfer rumours: Memphis' shock Man Utd reunion; Liverpool linked with De Jong
Thursday's transfer rumours include Memphis Depay, Harry Maguire, Frenkie de Jong, Conor Gallagher, Fede Valverde, Antony, Wesley Fofana, Pedro Neto & more.
Bayern Munich 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach: Sane equaliser spares Die Roten blushes
Bayern Munich rescued a 1-1 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga.
Erik ten Hag: Man Utd learned lesson from Brentford defeat
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was pleased that his side learned their lesson from this month's Brentford humiliation in their 1-0 win over Southampton.
Brendan Rodgers confirms Wesley Fofana will miss Chelsea clash
Wesley Fofana will not take part in Leicester City's match with Chelsea this weekend amid the Blues' ongoing pursuit of the defender, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.
Man Utd confirm Casemiro's shirt number
Man Utd have confirmed the shirt number Casemiro will wear at Old Trafford.
Talking Transfers: Paqueta nears West Ham; Fofana & Gordon push for Chelsea
The latest episode of 90min's Talking Transfers, featuring chat about Lucas Paqueta, Wesley Fofana, Anthony Gordon, Liverpool's midfield and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Jurgen Klopp admits he was wrong about Liverpool midfielder search
Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool are looking to sign a midfielder in the closing days of the summer transfer window.
Jurgen Klopp details clear-the-air meeting with Liverpool squad
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits he held a 'frank' meeting with his players to address their disappointing start to the season.
Newcastle confirm signing of Alexander Isak
Newcastle confirm the club-record signing of striker Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad.
Chelsea close to agreeing deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ready to finalise Chelsea move.
Kevin Trapp reveals Man Utd offer and why he's staying at Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has decided to stay with last season's Europa League winners despite receiving an offer from Manchester United.
