LAFC have loaned Mamadou Fall to La Liga team Villarreal through June of 2023. He will report to his new side immediately, but LAFC hold the right to recall the 19-year-old. “This is an exciting opportunity for Mamadou, and one that we felt was right at this stage of his career,” LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a release.
MLS
