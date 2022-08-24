Read full article on original website
Severe Storms Possible Overnight Tuesday
UNDATED -- Severe thunderstorms will once again be possible along a cold front Tuesday night. Please be aware that most of the severe weather will occur after dark. But, before the chance for thunderstorms, much of the state will be under a heat advisory. The heat advisory will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast: High 80s and humid, thunderstorms possible
Today will be another hot one with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s around the area. While the humidity is up a bit, it still won't be oppressive like a couple weeks ago.Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a stray pop-up storm around, mainly to the north and west.Any isolated showers or storms dissipate after sunset with partly cloudy skies overnight. Temps will fall into the 60s for the suburbs to around 70 in the city.Sunday is a mainly dry day, but clouds will be on the increase through the day. Any shower activity holds off until late Sunday night. Temps tomorrow won't be quite as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.Monday will bring our best chance at some much-needed rain around here. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will be possible through the day. It won't be raining non-stop, but you'll run into on and off downpours.It'll be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.After some lingering showers or a storm on Tuesday, things turn drier and warmer again heading into the second part of next week. Have a great weekend!
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for afternoon thunderstorms
Alert: Yellow Alert for today because we're expecting a few thunderstorms this afternoon, some of which could be strong.Forecast: Today will be hot and humid with scattered showers/t'storms anytime after midday. Isolated downpours and strong, gusty wind are possible. The activity will wind down early this evening with humid conditions still present into tonight. Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny with isolated showers/rumbles around the area. Highs will be in the 80s. As for Sunday, there will be a lingering chance of isolated showers with highs in the 80s.Looking Ahead: Monday will be warm and generally quiet with a risk of t'storms returning on Tuesday.
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For 2 Stormy AF Days, But The Weekend Will Be 'Gorgeous'
Ontario's weather forecast says the province will slog through storms until the end of the work week, setting the stage for beautiful weather this Saturday. According to The Weather Network (TWN), southern parts of the province, including the Greater Toronto Area, could see thunderstorms form on Thursday afternoon, with the possibility of drivers facing a difficult evening commute.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/25 Thursday forecast
Alert: Yellow Alert for tomorrow because we're expecting a few thunderstorms, some of which could be strongForecast: Today will be hot, but not too humid with highs around 90. Tonight will remain quiet and mild with temps falling into the 70s and 60s. As for tomorrow, a round of showers/thunderstorms is expected in the afternoon. Isolated downpours and strong, gusty wind are possible.Looking Ahead: There's a low-end chance of showers both on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 80s.
