For a study, researchers sought to understand that despite the certainty that medication treatment for vitiligo is the norm, surgical alternatives are becoming more popular. To carefully assess the efficiency of surgical vitiligo treatments without phototherapy in contrast to placebo-controlled trials. A thorough examination of surgical vitiligo treatments was carried out. The primary outcomes of treatment success (>75% repigmentation) and failure (<25% repigmentation) were the subject of meta-analyses. Unfavorable results were found. The effectiveness of the studies was estimated using the Cochrane risk of prejudice technique. A few of the surgical techniques looked at included platelet-rich plasma, microneedling, ablative treatments, and surgical modalities. There were about 2,911 patients from 73 trials. Repigmentation’s benefits and drawbacks were discussed. According to meta-analyses, suction blister epidermal grafting beats punch grafting, ablative laser therapies, or microneedling when paired with narrowband ultraviolet B (NB-UVB). When combined with NB-UVB phototherapy, microneedling or ablative laser therapy may promote repigmentation while reducing side effects. About 2 surgical treatments that can maximise the potential for repigmentation are punch grafting and suction blister grafting, but they also carry risk of adverse effects like scarring and hyperpigmentation.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO