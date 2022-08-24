Read full article on original website
physiciansweekly.com
Surgical Therapies in Vitiligo Treatment: Utilization of Our Toolkit
For a study, researchers sought to understand that despite the certainty that medication treatment for vitiligo is the norm, surgical alternatives are becoming more popular. To carefully assess the efficiency of surgical vitiligo treatments without phototherapy in contrast to placebo-controlled trials. A thorough examination of surgical vitiligo treatments was carried out. The primary outcomes of treatment success (>75% repigmentation) and failure (<25% repigmentation) were the subject of meta-analyses. Unfavorable results were found. The effectiveness of the studies was estimated using the Cochrane risk of prejudice technique. A few of the surgical techniques looked at included platelet-rich plasma, microneedling, ablative treatments, and surgical modalities. There were about 2,911 patients from 73 trials. Repigmentation’s benefits and drawbacks were discussed. According to meta-analyses, suction blister epidermal grafting beats punch grafting, ablative laser therapies, or microneedling when paired with narrowband ultraviolet B (NB-UVB). When combined with NB-UVB phototherapy, microneedling or ablative laser therapy may promote repigmentation while reducing side effects. About 2 surgical treatments that can maximise the potential for repigmentation are punch grafting and suction blister grafting, but they also carry risk of adverse effects like scarring and hyperpigmentation.
Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?
Patients always have hope if their cancers are detected early. Thanks to advanced research and therapies, the earlier the cancer is diagnosed and treated, the better the chance of it being cured. Regular self-exams or medical screening for well-known cancers like skin, breast, mouth, testicles, prostate and rectum may lead...
Medical News Today
What to know about COPD stepwise therapy
COPD stepwise therapy is an individualized treatment approach for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). As COPD is a progressive condition, treatment typically becomes more intensive over time. However, with stepwise therapy, a person can move up or down the treatment spectrum depending on the status of their condition. This approach...
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
verywellhealth.com
Is Gabapentin an Effective Treatment for Arthritis?
Neurontin (gabapentin) is used to treat nerve pain. Nerve pain typically cannot be relieved using other pain relievers like anti-inflammatories. Gabapentin is sometimes used in combination with other drugs to manage pain. Gabapentin is prescribed for controlling partial seizures in people with epilepsy. It is not a cure for the...
MedicalXpress
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
verywellhealth.com
Is There a Connection Between Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Gout?
Gout and multiple sclerosis (MS) might seem like very different conditions, but there is a connection between the two. Research has found that people with MS may be less susceptible to gout. Additionally, high levels of uric acid (found in gout) have been associated with protection against MS and other neurological diseases.
physiciansweekly.com
Remote ischemic conditioning associated with better neurologic function in patients with acute moderate ischemic stroke – the RICAMIS trial
1. In this randomized clinical trial, among 1893 patients with acute moderate ischemic stroke, significant improvement in neurologic function at 90 days was seen in the remote conditioning group in comparison to usual care. 2. The number with excellent functional outcome at 90 days was 582 in the intervention group...
physiciansweekly.com
Reinfection with hepatitis C virus is highest immediately after treatment in patients on opioid agonist therapy
1. Reinfection with hepatitis C virus (HCV) was highest in the first 24 weeks after treatment completion in persons receiving opioid agonist therapy. 2. Reinfection with HCV was also highest among persons with ongoing injection drug use and needle sharing. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Direct-acting antiviral medications...
verywellhealth.com
Treatment of Diabetic Neuropathy
If you have type 1 diabetes or type 2 diabetes, managing your blood sugar can help you minimize the nerve damage of diabetic neuropathy. However, this complication can develop with long-term diabetes even when blood sugar is well controlled. If you already are experiencing signs of diabetic neuropathy, it’s crucial...
Type 3 diabetes: Symptoms, causes and treatments
The term ‘type 3 diabetes’ in increasingly being used to describe Alzheimer’s disease
targetedonc.com
Outcomes With Salvage Therapies in RRMM Post-CAR T Relapse Indicate an Area of Unmet Need
Patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who relapsed after treatment with B-cell maturation antigen–directed chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy. Survival outcomes were poor for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who relapsed after treatment with B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)–directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, findings from a single-center retrospective analysis showed.1.
Healthline
What Is the Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Scale?
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic and progressive disease. Understanding its severity is an important factor in helping you and your doctor evaluate whether treatments are working, what treatments to consider next, and how to prevent progression and damage in the future. The Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Scale (RASS) was designed...
physiciansweekly.com
Youth-onset type 2 diabetes may have increased sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic
1. In a retrospective cohort of about 3,000 children and young adults, new diagnoses of type 2 diabetes increased by 77.2% in the 12-month period beginning March 2020 compared to the previous 24 months. 2. The proportion of patients with new-onset type 2 diabetes presenting in diabetic ketoacidosis or hyperosmolar...
MedicalXpress
Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs linked with heart failure in patients with diabetes
Short-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) is associated with a first-time hospitalization for heart failure in patients with type 2 diabetes, according to research presented at ESC Congress 2022. "In our study, approximately one in six patients with type 2 diabetes claimed at least one NSAID prescription within one...
nejm.org
Olokizumab versus Placebo or Adalimumab in Rheumatoid Arthritis
Background — The cytokine interleukin-6 is involved in the pathogenesis of rheumatoid arthritis. Olokizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the interleukin-6 cytokine directly, is being tested for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. Methods. In a 24-week, phase 3, multicenter, placebo- and active-controlled trial, we randomly assigned (in a 2:2:2:1...
consultant360.com
FDA Approves First Treatment for Active Psoriatic Arthritis in Pediatric Patients
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first and only biologic medication—ustekinumab (STELARA)—for the treatment of pediatric patients aged 6 years or older with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA). Ustekinumab is a monoclonal antibody that targets both interleukin (IL)-12 and IL-23. Following 2 starter doses, the medication...
hcplive.com
SGLT2 Inhibitor Therapy Foundational in Wide Range of Heart Failure Management
SGLT2 inhibitors reduce the risk of hospitalization for heart failure, extend survival, and improve overall health status, irrespective of ejection fraction, in patients with heart failure. A new meta-analysis presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022 supported the role of SGLT2 inhibitors as foundational therapies in the management...
HealthCentral.com
What Does Dactylitis Have to Do With Psoriatic Arthritis?
Severe swelling of the fingers and toes may be a symptom of an arthritic disease. Here’s what you need to know. If you’re experiencing painful, severe swelling of your fingers and toes—and you haven’t jammed your hand in a door lately or stubbed your foot against a chair—there’s a good chance you’re dealing with an inflammatory condition. The medical term is dactylitis (named for the Greek word ‘dakylos,’ which means finger)—intense inflammation of the whole digit (a.k.a. finger or toe). It’s strongly linked to psoriatic arthritis (PsA), an inflammatory autoimmune disease that affects joints, ligaments, and tendons, causing pain, stiffness, swelling, and possible long-term damage. What exactly is the connection between these two conditions? We talked to top rheumatologists to find out how they’re related—and how to get relief.
physiciansweekly.com
Psychological Determinants of Placebo Responders in Pain
Placebo effects are a form of endogenous opioids-based descending pain modulation that have potential to serve as an alternative to opioids and other pharmacological treatments for pain. “However, not everyone responds to placebo treatments and manipulation procedures,” explains Yang Wang, PhD. “Placebo responding rates in clinical trials and experimental studies vary widely, which raises the question: Who responds to placebos? Addressing this issue can deepen our understanding of placebo mechanisms and may help clinicians individualize treatment in the context of precision medicine.”
