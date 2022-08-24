ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More monsoon storms and river flooding

By Erica Meyer
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TlKuS_0hTK2Jtv00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly dry and partly cloudy, with only a few light, scattered showers in southwest New Mexico near I-10, Deming and the Gila. Showers will stay light and sparse through late morning, and then monsoon storms will develop over the high terrain by early afternoon. Storms will be along and west of the central mountain chain, leaving the east plains dry. Isolated storms will move through the middle Rio Grande Valley, and there is a chance for a couple hit or miss storms around the Metro area.

A flood warning remains in effect for the Pecos River, east of Roswell to south of Artesia, until Friday morning. A surge of water is moving slowly downstream, and we will see rises today through Thursday into the minor and moderate flood stage.

Temperatures will warm a degree or so today, and the warming trend continues through the weekend, bringing highs back above average by Sunday. The monsoon will weaken over the weekend, with mostly dry skies Sunday and early next week.

