Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
If You’re Looking for Great Korean Food, You Should Check Out This Place in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio DinerTravel MavenParma, OH
Related
Heading to Cleveland’s garlic festival? We peeled off the details
It's probably the stinkiest thing happening in Cleveland this weekend, and it's filling Shaker Square with some of the city's top chefs, Ohio craft beers, live music and plenty of fun that's ripe for the picking for families and children. The Cleveland Garlic Festival is happening from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the North Union Farmers Market, 13111 Shaker Square.
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Take to the Lake, Mutt Strutt, Garlic Festival
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
Cleveland Cultural Gardens to host 76th annual One World Day
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cultural Gardens is set to host 'One World Day' for the 76th year. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The day will feature many events, including the following:. Parade of flags.
Akron Pride Festival and Equity March returns on Saturday, August 27.
AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 28, 2021. Thousands of individuals are set to gather in Akron today for the sixth annual Akron Pride Festival. The festival returns to Summit County after drawing over 25,000 attendees in 2021. All of Saturday's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Last Page, Flour holding 6-course dinner
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Last Page and Flour are teaming up for a six-course chef collaboration dinner. Two seatings are scheduled for 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at The Last Page.
Cleveland Scene
27 of the Best Spots for Lunch in Downtown Cleveland
As workers continue return to downtown Cleveland, they'll find a lunch landscape with many familiar spots, a host of newcomers that have opened since the pandemic began, and, sadly, some favorites that have since shuttered. There are plenty of great options whether you're in need of something quick or a sit-down affair, with sushi, tacos, subs, bowls, wraps and more to get you through your workday. Here are some of our favorites.
Cleveland's Playhouse Square announces dates for Hamilton single ticket sales
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 12, 2022. The long wait to purchase tickets for Hamilton in Cleveland is almost over. Playhouse Square announced that single performance tickets for Hamilton will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.
coolcleveland.com
Peninsula Flea Holds Last Event of the Season
Sat 9/3 @ 10AM-4PM This is your final opportunity to get out to Heritage Farms in Peninsula, and do some open-air shopping at an artisan/makers market out in the country. The Peninsula Flea is an upscale market, which offers handmade, repurposed, collectible and vintage items from regional artists, craftspeople and collectors, features a different There’s a different mix of 50-70 vendors at each market, virtually all offering unique items, spread out in several areas: barn, barnyard, field and driveways.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Friday Night Touchdown’ Week #2 in the books
Week #2 of FOX 8 ‘Friday Night Touchdown’, powered by Conrad’s is officially in the books.
newsnet5
CLE Tiki Barge expands operations in third season, brings island flavor to the 'Land
CLEVELAND — From land--to water-- a local Cleveland business is expanding its unique venture all while giving residents the feeling of being in the tropics but staying right here in the Land. "CLE Tiki Barge" just added a third barge in its third season of operation. Midpark High School...
Norton's first Chipotle Mexican Grill to open this week
NORTON, Ohio — Norton residents won't have to travel towns over anymore to quench their Chipotle craving!. This Friday, August 26, the popular burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill will open it's first location in the City of Norton. The restaurant will be located at 4169 S Cleveland Massillon Rd.
24hip-hop.com
The Dopest Artist You Haven’t Heard Of: FewTuck
The hip-hop scene in Cleveland, Ohio, might not be as iconic as the likes of New York and L.A., but few places have yielded as many dope artists throughout its history. FewTuck, an up-and-coming hip-hop artist from Cleveland, adds his name to the list of greats with his wide-ranging style that blends elements of soul, R&B, and rap over his production of euphoric samples. His style draws heavily from the likes of Kendrick j.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northeastohioparent.com
Kayembe Update From Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
It’s been a busy summer for Kayembe, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo‘s baby gorilla! At almost 10 months old and weighing in at a little over 16 pounds, he’s becoming more independent and showing interest in solid foods. Watch this video for an adorable update on his growth and development.
Cleveland Scene
Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland
Teyana Taylor brought her tour to the House of Blues in Cleveland last night. Here's everything and everyone we saw.
Bluey live tour coming to Cleveland in August of 2023
CLEVELAND — Wackadoo!. This is the news your kids have been waiting for... Bluey’s Big Play, which is a live stage performance featuring characters from the popular Bluey TV show, is coming to Cleveland in the summer of 2023. Tickets are not yet on sale and prices have...
WKYC
GO-HIO: Rocky River Reservation offers miles of unique trails in Northeast Ohio
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — With over 100 miles of trails throughout the Cleveland Metroparks, it truly is one of the best ways to see Ohio's true beauty. And it doesn't get much better than the sights and sounds of the Rocky River Reservation. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines...
Homeless advocates call downtown flier 'disturbing'
Two local organizations aren’t on the same page of how to best help the homless community on downtown Cleveland.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio
There’s a lot to love about Cleveland, Ohio. Although the city doesn’t tend to make it to the top of most travelers’ bucket lists, spend a day in this up-and-coming city, and you’ll quickly realize why it should be! From its thriving arts community and buzzing craft beer scene to its world-class museums and fun annual festivals, this place really does have something for everyone.
New robot employee turning heads at Solon entertainment complex
SOLON, Ohio — On a Friday night out with the family at RollHouse in Solon, bowling can work up an appetite. This weekend, they are celebrating 30 years in business with throwback food prices. It's a good thing they brought on extra help. "We do have a new employee,"...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 1