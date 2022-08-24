ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Heading to Cleveland's garlic festival? We peeled off the details

It's probably the stinkiest thing happening in Cleveland this weekend, and it's filling Shaker Square with some of the city's top chefs, Ohio craft beers, live music and plenty of fun that's ripe for the picking for families and children. The Cleveland Garlic Festival is happening from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the North Union Farmers Market, 13111 Shaker Square.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Cultural Gardens to host 76th annual One World Day

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cultural Gardens is set to host 'One World Day' for the 76th year. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The day will feature many events, including the following:. Parade of flags.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

27 of the Best Spots for Lunch in Downtown Cleveland

As workers continue return to downtown Cleveland, they'll find a lunch landscape with many familiar spots, a host of newcomers that have opened since the pandemic began, and, sadly, some favorites that have since shuttered. There are plenty of great options whether you're in need of something quick or a sit-down affair, with sushi, tacos, subs, bowls, wraps and more to get you through your workday. Here are some of our favorites.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Peninsula Flea Holds Last Event of the Season

Sat 9/3 @ 10AM-4PM This is your final opportunity to get out to Heritage Farms in Peninsula, and do some open-air shopping at an artisan/makers market out in the country. The Peninsula Flea is an upscale market, which offers handmade, repurposed, collectible and vintage items from regional artists, craftspeople and collectors, features a different There’s a different mix of 50-70 vendors at each market, virtually all offering unique items, spread out in several areas: barn, barnyard, field and driveways.
PENINSULA, OH
WKYC

Norton's first Chipotle Mexican Grill to open this week

NORTON, Ohio — Norton residents won't have to travel towns over anymore to quench their Chipotle craving!. This Friday, August 26, the popular burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill will open it's first location in the City of Norton. The restaurant will be located at 4169 S Cleveland Massillon Rd.
24hip-hop.com

The Dopest Artist You Haven't Heard Of: FewTuck

The hip-hop scene in Cleveland, Ohio, might not be as iconic as the likes of New York and L.A., but few places have yielded as many dope artists throughout its history. FewTuck, an up-and-coming hip-hop artist from Cleveland, adds his name to the list of greats with his wide-ranging style that blends elements of soul, R&B, and rap over his production of euphoric samples. His style draws heavily from the likes of Kendrick j.
northeastohioparent.com

Kayembe Update From Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

It’s been a busy summer for Kayembe, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo‘s baby gorilla! At almost 10 months old and weighing in at a little over 16 pounds, he’s becoming more independent and showing interest in solid foods. Watch this video for an adorable update on his growth and development.
WKYC

Bluey live tour coming to Cleveland in August of 2023

CLEVELAND — Wackadoo!. This is the news your kids have been waiting for... Bluey’s Big Play, which is a live stage performance featuring characters from the popular Bluey TV show, is coming to Cleveland in the summer of 2023. Tickets are not yet on sale and prices have...
CLEVELAND, OH
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio

There’s a lot to love about Cleveland, Ohio. Although the city doesn’t tend to make it to the top of most travelers’ bucket lists, spend a day in this up-and-coming city, and you’ll quickly realize why it should be! From its thriving arts community and buzzing craft beer scene to its world-class museums and fun annual festivals, this place really does have something for everyone.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
