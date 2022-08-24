Read full article on original website
Adenovirus infection associated with hepatitis of unknown cause in children
1. Adenovirus was found to be associated with the emerging hepatitis of unknown cause in children in the United Kingdom (UK). 2. Despite a small number of fulminant liver failure requiring transplant, there were no deaths in the study, and patients were discharged home following treatment. Evidence Rating Level: 2...
Reinfection with hepatitis C virus is highest immediately after treatment in patients on opioid agonist therapy
1. Reinfection with hepatitis C virus (HCV) was highest in the first 24 weeks after treatment completion in persons receiving opioid agonist therapy. 2. Reinfection with HCV was also highest among persons with ongoing injection drug use and needle sharing. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Direct-acting antiviral medications...
Lower glycemic criteria for gestational diabetes did not affect risk of a large-for-gestational-age infant
1. Compared to the use of higher glycemic criteria, lower glycemic criteria for diagnosis of gestational diabetes did not alter the risk for large-for-gestational-age infants. 2. There were no significant differences in adverse events between women in the low glycemic criteria group or those in the high glycemic criteria group.
The influence of body-mind-spirit interventions on well-being may be poorly understood
1. Few studies included all concepts of the Body-Mind-Spirit (BMS), including detailed descriptions of the intervention, and showed effectiveness in holistic outcomes. 2. Only three included studies were considered high quality. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) BMS is a treatment method used worldwide to achieve an internal state of balance,...
Psychological Determinants of Placebo Responders in Pain
Placebo effects are a form of endogenous opioids-based descending pain modulation that have potential to serve as an alternative to opioids and other pharmacological treatments for pain. “However, not everyone responds to placebo treatments and manipulation procedures,” explains Yang Wang, PhD. “Placebo responding rates in clinical trials and experimental studies vary widely, which raises the question: Who responds to placebos? Addressing this issue can deepen our understanding of placebo mechanisms and may help clinicians individualize treatment in the context of precision medicine.”
Health-Sector Shift Work Ups Odds for Metabolic Syndrome
For employees of the health sector, shift work is associated with increased risk for metabolic syndrome (MetS), according to a study published in Obesity Reviews. Piumika Sooriyaarachchi, PhD-candidate, and colleagues conducted a systematic review of the literature to examine the association between shift work and the risk for Met in employees of the health sector. Eligible studies compared the prevalence of MetS between day and shift healthcare workers; 12 studies met the inclusion criteria. Sample sizes in the studies ranged from 42 to 738 participants, and subject age ranged from 18-65. Ten studies demonstrated higher risk for developing MetS for shift workers versus day workers. Based on 12 studies, the pooled OR for MetS in shift workers was 2.17. “To safeguard shift workers from MetS, health promotion programs as well as other interventional strategies to adopt healthy environmental.
Youth-onset type 2 diabetes may have increased sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic
1. In a retrospective cohort of about 3,000 children and young adults, new diagnoses of type 2 diabetes increased by 77.2% in the 12-month period beginning March 2020 compared to the previous 24 months. 2. The proportion of patients with new-onset type 2 diabetes presenting in diabetic ketoacidosis or hyperosmolar...
Early Metabolomic Markers Can Predict Gestational Diabetes
“Gestational diabetes is typically identified between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy by checking blood glucose, but unfavorable metabolic changes in pregnant women and their developing fetuses could occur from early pregnancy,” explains Yeyi Zhu, PhD. “Thus, methods to identify gestational diabetes sooner could benefit patients by giving them more time during their pregnancies to manage their blood sugar and health.”
WBC Counts Interpretation in the CSF of Traumatic LP Neonates
For a study, researchers sought to identify the traumatic lumbar punctures (LP) white blood cell (WBC) count correction factor that provides the most accurate meningitis diagnosis. From January 2014 to December 2020, they conducted a retrospective observational study of LP in infants. Red blood cell (RBC) count greater than 1,000 cells/mm3 cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and pleocytosis greater than 20 cells/mm3 CSF were indicators of trauma-related reduced platelet count (TP). To find a new correction factor, the linear regression method was used to examine the CSF RBC:WBC ratio. To measure changes in cell count, the 500:1, 1,000:1, and peripheral blood RBC:WBC ratio methods were used. Tests of accuracy and ROC curves were employed (sensitivity and specificity). Of the 1,053 LPs in the study’s overall sample, 41.0% had experienced trauma. The 400:1 ratio (sensitivity=1.0, specificity=0.8 for bacterial meningitis, and sensitivity=0.8, specificity=0.8 for viral meningitis) and the peripheral blood ratio (sensitivity=1.0, specificity=0.9 for bacterial meningitis, and sensitivity=0.8, specificity=0.9 for viral meningitis) produced the best results for effective WBC. Both the 400:1 and the peripheral blood corrections result in a drop in the proportion of pleocytosed infants who do not ultimately develop meningitis. In order to help neonatologists grasp the infant meningitis diagnosis and analyze the WBC count in traumatic LP, both approaches may be helpful.
PPLs on UWF Imaging & the Risk of DR Worsening Over Time
For the study, researchers sought to understand that Ultra-widefield (UWF) imaging improves the ability to identify peripheral diabetic retinopathy (DR) lesions as compared to normal imaging. It was unknown if the capacity to predict how soon a disease might worsen was improved by the presence of predominantly peripheral lesions (PPLs). To determine if PPLs identified on UWF imaging were associated with a higher risk of disease progression than that which was associated with the baseline Early Treatment Diabetic Retinopathy Study (ETDRS) Diabetic Retinopathy Severity Scale (DRSS) score. This cohort trial, a prospective, multicenter, longitudinal observational study conducted at 37 US and Canadian sites from February to December 2015, involved 388 participants. At the beginning of the study, 200° UWF-color images were collected, and throughout the following 4 years, they were analyzed for DRSS. It was examined whether PPL was present in the baseline UWF-color and UWF-fluorescein angiography (FA) photos. Data from May 2020 to June 2022 were analyzed. Treatment of diabetic macular edema or DR was at the discretion of the investigator. When defining primarily peripheral lesions as DR lesions having a higher extent outside of the fields, the 7 standard ETDRS fields were utilized as a point of reference. Receiving DR treatment or worsening by at least 2 steps on the DRSS was considered the major outcome for the disease getting worse. While performing the study, the participant’s 2 study eyes’ correlation and the DRSS baseline score were taken into consideration. Data for 544 study eyes with nonproliferative DR (NPDR)—182 participants (50%) women; median age, 62 years; and 68% White—were analyzed. For eyes with mild baseline NPDR, the rates of disease progression over 4 years were 45%, for those with moderate baseline NPDR, 40%, for those with moderately severe baseline NPDR, 23%, and for those with severe baseline NPDR, 43%. However, compared to baseline colour PPL (present vs absent: 38% vs 43%; present vs absent: HR, 0.78; 95% CI, 0.57-1.08; P=.13), disease worsening was connected to FA PPL at baseline (present vs absent: 50% vs 31%; HR, 1.72; 95% CI, 1.25-2.36;P<.001). The existence of FA PPL was associated with a higher likelihood of disease advancement regardless of the initial DRSS score, even though there was no linkage between color PPL and disease progression during a 4-year period. According to these results, it may be simpler to forecast when the diseases in NPDR eyes will worsen by employing UWF-FA to evaluate the retinas outside of the conventional ETDRS areas. These findings supported the use of UWF-FA in clinical treatment and DR staging systems moving forward, enabling a more accurate prognosis evaluation in NPDR eyes.
POX Large Scale Application & Auscultation in Screening of Neonatal CHD
For a study, researchers sought to conduct a retrospective analysis of a substantial clinical application of a fast-screening tool for congenital heart disease employing a combined pulse oximeter (POX) and congenital heart disease (CHD). Every newborn at a large maternity hospital had auscultation and a POX test within 24 hours of birth. When an abnormal heart murmur or SpO2 level was identified, an echocardiogram was used to confirm the diagnosis of CHD. Between January 1, 2018, and December 31, 2019, there were 44,147 live births at the hospital under study, and 498 possible CHD were found in 27 newborns using POX screening and 471 with cardiac auscultation. In 458 newborns, echocardiography was used to confirm the diagnosis. This result revealed an overall diagnosis rate of 92.0%. Cardiac auscultation detected 438 (95.6%) of the CHD cases. However, only 20 (4.4%) of the cases were detected by POX. Interestingly, neither the auscultation test nor the POX screening revealed any cases of CHD. Auscultation was used to identify the majority of common types of CHD, although POX was more effective in identifying rare and dangerous cases. Just 74.07% of the POX test results were positive, with a positive predict value (PPV). However, the POX addition improved screening performance overall and produced a 100% NPV. However, the PPV and negative predictive value (NPV) of auscultation were quite high (92.99 and 99.95%, respectively). With the help of data gathered 6 months after the research period, investigators further validated the findings. Their research showed that adding pulse oximetry to conventional cardiac auscultation might be an accurate and useful screening for early CHD identification in newborns in broad clinical practice.
GNAS Mutation is an Unusual Cause of PAI
For a study, researchers sought to understand that the diagnosis of the pathogenesis of primary adrenal insufficiency in children is complex and difficult due to the non-specific and wide clinical characteristics. The most frequent cause, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, has been linked to an increasing number of additional genetic factors. Because it was a relatively uncommon cause of primary adrenal insufficiency, GNAS mutation was simply disregarded. The first case of primary adrenal insufficiency brought on by a GNAS mutation in a newborn was described in the study. About 10 days after birth, a kid was identified as having congenital hypothyroidism, and treatment was started right away. He also had persistent hyperkalemia, high levels of adrenocorticotropic hormone, and hyponatremia. He was taken to the hospital 70 days after birth in case he had congenital adrenal hyperplasia. A medical examination revealed just growth delay; no other anomalies were discovered. Cortisol, 17-hydroxyprogesterone, and androstenedione concentrations were within the normal range, but aldosterone levels increased in the laboratory. Normal blood calcium levels and an exceptionally high level of parathyroid hormone were both found. A de novo, heterozygous c.432 + 1G more than A variation in GNAS was discovered through genetic study. Investigators provided the instance to draw attention to the uncommonness of GNAS mutation as the main cause of adrenal insufficiency. This disorder can be diagnosed using a combination of primary hypothyroidism and/or pseudohypoparathyroidism.
Seasonal Variations in Upper Airway Microbiome Impact Asthma
The risk for asthma exacerbation after a respiratory illness is notably increased in the fall when a specific network of bacteria colonizes the upper airways. When specific networks of bacteria are present in the upper airway microbiome during a respiratory illness, particularly during the fall, the risk for an exacerbation is increased in children with asthma, according to a study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.
Seizure Frequency in Pregnancy More Likely With Focal Epilepsy
Women with focal epilepsy experienced the greatest risk for increased seizure activity in pregnancy and may require closer monitoring in pregnancy and the postpartum period. “During pregnancy, seizures affect not only the woman with epilepsy, but also her unborn child. They may lead to miscarriages, and they may affect the health and neurodevelopment of the baby,” Paula E. Voinescu, MD, PhD, explains. “Yet, antiseizure medications need to be thoroughly weighed because they may carry developmental risks as well. During the postpartum period, physical and emotional stressors may lower one’s seizure threshold and women may need more medication(s), while the baby’s exposure may continue through breastfeeding.”
Co-infection & ICU-acquired Infection in COVID-19 ICU Patients
For a study, researchers sought to investigate patterns of co-infection and intensive care unit-acquired infections (ICU-AI) and the link to corticosteroid administration. This multinational, multicenter observational study comprised adult patients with PCR-confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses who were admitted to ICUs during the peak of COVID-19 wave 1 (February 15th to May 15th, 2020). Co-infections at ICU admission, infections contracted there, infections with multidrug resistant organisms (MDRO), and antibiotic use were all covered by the data. Comparing continuous variables and frequencies was done using the Mann-Whitney U test and Pearson’s Chi-squared, respectively. The “complete” matching method of the R library MatchIT was used to perform propensity score matching for variables related to ICU-acquired infections. Data on 4,994 patients were available. About 716 people (14%), 85% of whom were previously taking antibiotics, were admitted with co-infections caused by bacteria. ICU-AI was created in 2,715. Bacterial pneumonia was the most frequent ICU-AI (44% of infections), followed by fungal pneumonia (9% of patients), and MDRO (25%) infections. Antimicrobial exposure was higher in ICU patients with infections compared to those without. Pre-pandemic surveillance reports were significantly outnumbered by ICU-AI occurrences per 1,000 ICU days. Different ICUs used corticosteroids in different ways. A univariate analysis revealed that ICU-AI occurred in 43% of patients who weren’t receiving corticosteroids and in 58% of patients who were. In the propensity-matched group, ICU-AI was present in 71% of patients getting corticosteroids and 52% of patients not receiving corticosteroids after correcting for potential confounders. Both an MDRO infection and ICU-AI were linked to the length of corticosteroid therapy. Co-infections during ICU admission were exceedingly uncommon in patients with severe COVID-19 in the first wave, but antibiotic use was significantly higher than recommended. Corticosteroid use was frequently associated with ICU-AI.
