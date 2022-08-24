Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
WTVCFOX
Immersive Nutcracker experience coming to Nashville this winter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An enchanting, immersive experience is coming to Music City this Christmas. Walking through moving images that showcase mesmerizing colors of five fantasy worlds, families will have a chance to enjoy the timeless story of The Nutcracker in 360-degree, three-dimensional splendor. The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter...
WTVCFOX
Metro Police investigating after a person was shot along Broadway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a crash along Broadway early Saturday morning. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of Broadway near the West End split. Officials say only one vehicle was involved in the crash. According to WKRN, Metro police...
WTVCFOX
Animal advocates protest 'big lick' Tennessee Walking Horse, cite cruelty
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Animal advocates protest against cruel practice involving chains attached to the horse’s hoof and boots used to give horses an exaggerated gait. Animal Welfare Advocates with the grassroots Citizens Campaign Against “big lick” Animal Cruelty (CCABLAC) have announced that they will peacefully assemble at the Tennessee Library Thursday at 1 p.m. to protest against and call for the immediate removal of a “big lick” Tennessee Walking Horse placed on the outside wall of Tennessee Library as an official Tennessee State Symbol.
WTVCFOX
'There is no exception' Nashville attorney breaks down Tennessee's trigger law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee’s abortion “trigger law” is now in effect—meaning it will become a Class "C" felony for a person who performs an abortion in most cases. Nashville Attorney David Raybin joined FOX 17 News This Morning to discuss the ramifications of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVCFOX
MNPD officer held in Mexican jail for gun possession decommissioned, back in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Police officer who was detained at a Mexican airport for possessing a gun has been decommissioned, per the police department. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) officer Lemandries Hawes was arrested at the airport in Cancun, Mexico on July 9 for traveling with a personally owned pistol in his checked luggage.
WTVCFOX
Midstate officers, firefighters salute detective killed in East Tennessee helicopter crash
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Officers and firefighters in Murfreesboro gathered Wednesday to pay tribute to a fallen Tennessee detective who died in a helicopter crash in Marion County. Marion County Commissioner Matt Blansett and Sgt. Lee Russell of the Tennessee Highway Patrol were both killed when the helicopter they...
WTVCFOX
Gallatin Police Officers searching for a man accused of attempted murder
GALLATIN, Tenn. — Gallatin police need the public’s help as they search for a man accused of attempted murder. Police say a drive-by shooting happened Wednesday night after two men got into an argument on Ross Avenue. When officers first arrived, they found a chaotic scene and it...
Comments / 0