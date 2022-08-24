ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Preview & Picks: Illinois vs. Wyoming

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Bret Bielema likes playing Week Zero for a few reasons. He likes starting training camp a week early, and he likes having an extra off week during the season and the recruiting flexibility that also brings. But part of the benefit of playing Week Zero...
LARAMIE, WY
AthlonSports.com

Wyoming vs. Illinois Football Prediction and Preview

For the second straight year, the Illinois Fighting Illini will open the regular season with a Week 0 game. And when they do, they'll suit up against a first-time opponent, welcoming the Wyoming Cowboys to Memorial Stadium. The Illini finished one game shy of bowl eligibility last year (5-7) and...
LARAMIE, WY
FanSided

Illinois Football: Illini game time, injury report, and betting tips vs Wyoming

The Illinois football season starts on Saturday with an interesting matchup against the Wyoming Cowboys. This matchup is interesting for multiple reasons. One reason is that the betting lines are set, but no one really knows what we are getting with either team. The Illini have a new quarterback and Wyoming is missing a lot of pieces on their defense, and they have a new quarterback as well.
LARAMIE, WY
wyo4news.com

Cowgirl soccer in draw/Volleyball team to host 2-day tournament

August 26, 2022 — The University of Wyoming soccer team and Montana have made a habit of tying in recent memory. That didn’t change Thursday at South Campus Stadium in Missoula, Montana. The Cowgirls drew with Montana, 2-2, marking the fifth straight draw in matches between the two...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming College Sports
Laramie, WY
Football
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Football
Champaign, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
City
Wyoming, IL
Local
Wyoming Football
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
Laramie, WY
Sports
WCIA

Marching Illini not taking field because of COVID

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Marching Illini will not be taking to the field for Saturday’s game. The University of Illinois Director of the Marching Illini Barry L. Houser took to social media to let people know they will be playing, but not on the field. “We want you to know that at the game, the Marching […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
capcity.news

Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyo4news.com

Tackle Hunger Food Drive kicks off again

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is once again partnering with Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the University of Wyoming to tackle hunger. Football fans are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to the game on September 3 in Laramie at the designated location sites at the indoor practice facility or tailgate parking lot near gate 6 or purchase a food bag from Ridley’s Family Markets at their booth in the indoor practice facility to donate.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Illinois Fighting Illini#American Football#The Wyoming Cowboys#Wyoradio#Jack Fm
capcity.news

Red flag warning in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for much of southeastern Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Fire danger is elevated Saturday in the Cheyenne area as hot, dry temperatures and breezy winds are impacting southeastern Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a red flag warning for a large swath of southeastern Wyoming — including nearly all of Laramie County — until 8 p.m. Saturday. The alert area includes the entirety of the bordering counties of Platte and Goshen as well, along with other nearby areas across the state.
CHEYENNE, WY
smilepolitely.com

Five places in Champaign-Urbana for a solid Italian beef sandwich

When I moved to Illinois, a thing I noticed was that people here love an Italian beef sandwich. I did not know the greatness of the Italian beef sandwich until I tried my first Italian beef at Portillo's (dipped beef with hot peppers) outside a mall in Chicago years ago, and it was everything. I was hooked on the Chicago sandwich.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

The Runyans Say Goodbye to Their Roselawn Fitness Center

It will be the end of an era, this coming Wednesday, August 31st; when Chip and Sharron Runyan close the Roselawn Fitness Center; also known as the old Roselawn School building; for the last time under their ownership. The Runyans, definitely one of Danville’s best-known couples, are retiring. It was...
DANVILLE, IL
KGAB AM 650

This is Hands Down the WORST Parking Lot in Cheyenne!

I hate navigating parking lots. Seriously, half the time, they're completely full; the other half of the time, you can't tell where any of the lines are because the lot is so poorly maintained. And sometimes, you have to deal with potholes. Is there anything worse than hitting a pothole?...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
capcity.news

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (8/26/22)

NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Before I tell you about my exciting week, I have to give you an up-to-date grandpa report. Our first grandchild finally came home after spending more than a week in the NICU. It was great to finally meet him! His mom, on the other hand, is still recovering, but we’re so happy she finally came home. Everyone is happy, safe, and complete. Throughout the years, I have heard many stories about the special bond you feel and develop as a grandparent. I can confirm it is true. I’m loving this new job!
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

‘Very Large’ New Business Could Be Coming to Cheyenne

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is working to bring a "very large" new business to town. Collins in his Mayor's Minute Friday said he met with the Board of Public Utilities, engineering, and planning this week "to make sure we are all on the same page moving forward and to maximize our chances of getting this business sold on our community."
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (8/11/22-8/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
kgab.com

Cheyenne’s Crumbl Cookies Opened TODAY! Here’s What’s On the Menu.

Crumbl Cookies has opened its doors for Cheyenne! The store had a soft opening yesterday, but TODAY is the Grand Opening (more details on that below...) If you're curious about what Crumbl is serving up for Cheyenne residents today, you're in luck. We took a trip to the bakery, which, by the way, smells and looks amazing, and found out the cookies lined up for the day.
CHEYENNE, WY
WTHI

Paris man dead following mowing accident

EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Paris, Illinois, man has died after a farm-mowing accident. The Edgar County coroner says it happened just after midnight Thursday morning in Chrisman. Dispatchers received a 911 call from a dad saying his son, later identified as Joshua Blue, 24, was trapped under a...
PARIS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy