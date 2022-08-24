Read full article on original website
Preview & Picks: Illinois vs. Wyoming
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Bret Bielema likes playing Week Zero for a few reasons. He likes starting training camp a week early, and he likes having an extra off week during the season and the recruiting flexibility that also brings. But part of the benefit of playing Week Zero...
Wyoming vs. Illinois Football Prediction and Preview
For the second straight year, the Illinois Fighting Illini will open the regular season with a Week 0 game. And when they do, they'll suit up against a first-time opponent, welcoming the Wyoming Cowboys to Memorial Stadium. The Illini finished one game shy of bowl eligibility last year (5-7) and...
Illinois Football: Illini game time, injury report, and betting tips vs Wyoming
The Illinois football season starts on Saturday with an interesting matchup against the Wyoming Cowboys. This matchup is interesting for multiple reasons. One reason is that the betting lines are set, but no one really knows what we are getting with either team. The Illini have a new quarterback and Wyoming is missing a lot of pieces on their defense, and they have a new quarterback as well.
Cowgirl soccer in draw/Volleyball team to host 2-day tournament
August 26, 2022 — The University of Wyoming soccer team and Montana have made a habit of tying in recent memory. That didn’t change Thursday at South Campus Stadium in Missoula, Montana. The Cowgirls drew with Montana, 2-2, marking the fifth straight draw in matches between the two...
Marching Illini not taking field because of COVID
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Marching Illini will not be taking to the field for Saturday’s game. The University of Illinois Director of the Marching Illini Barry L. Houser took to social media to let people know they will be playing, but not on the field. “We want you to know that at the game, the Marching […]
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
Tackle Hunger Food Drive kicks off again
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is once again partnering with Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the University of Wyoming to tackle hunger. Football fans are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to the game on September 3 in Laramie at the designated location sites at the indoor practice facility or tailgate parking lot near gate 6 or purchase a food bag from Ridley’s Family Markets at their booth in the indoor practice facility to donate.
What Beaches Does Garth Brooks Sing About in Cheyenne?
It's a sad truth that Cheyenne doesn't have much water. I mean, the biggest body of water in the city is at Lions Park. So, I've always wondered - what "beaches" is Garth Brooks singing about in "The Beaches of Cheyenne?" Where Are the "Beaches of Cheyenne?" If you're from...
Red flag warning in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for much of southeastern Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Fire danger is elevated Saturday in the Cheyenne area as hot, dry temperatures and breezy winds are impacting southeastern Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a red flag warning for a large swath of southeastern Wyoming — including nearly all of Laramie County — until 8 p.m. Saturday. The alert area includes the entirety of the bordering counties of Platte and Goshen as well, along with other nearby areas across the state.
Five places in Champaign-Urbana for a solid Italian beef sandwich
When I moved to Illinois, a thing I noticed was that people here love an Italian beef sandwich. I did not know the greatness of the Italian beef sandwich until I tried my first Italian beef at Portillo's (dipped beef with hot peppers) outside a mall in Chicago years ago, and it was everything. I was hooked on the Chicago sandwich.
The Runyans Say Goodbye to Their Roselawn Fitness Center
It will be the end of an era, this coming Wednesday, August 31st; when Chip and Sharron Runyan close the Roselawn Fitness Center; also known as the old Roselawn School building; for the last time under their ownership. The Runyans, definitely one of Danville’s best-known couples, are retiring. It was...
This is Hands Down the WORST Parking Lot in Cheyenne!
I hate navigating parking lots. Seriously, half the time, they're completely full; the other half of the time, you can't tell where any of the lines are because the lot is so poorly maintained. And sometimes, you have to deal with potholes. Is there anything worse than hitting a pothole?...
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (8/26/22)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Before I tell you about my exciting week, I have to give you an up-to-date grandpa report. Our first grandchild finally came home after spending more than a week in the NICU. It was great to finally meet him! His mom, on the other hand, is still recovering, but we’re so happy she finally came home. Everyone is happy, safe, and complete. Throughout the years, I have heard many stories about the special bond you feel and develop as a grandparent. I can confirm it is true. I’m loving this new job!
‘Very Large’ New Business Could Be Coming to Cheyenne
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is working to bring a "very large" new business to town. Collins in his Mayor's Minute Friday said he met with the Board of Public Utilities, engineering, and planning this week "to make sure we are all on the same page moving forward and to maximize our chances of getting this business sold on our community."
Laramie County divorce filings (8/11/22-8/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Cheyenne’s Crumbl Cookies Opened TODAY! Here’s What’s On the Menu.
Crumbl Cookies has opened its doors for Cheyenne! The store had a soft opening yesterday, but TODAY is the Grand Opening (more details on that below...) If you're curious about what Crumbl is serving up for Cheyenne residents today, you're in luck. We took a trip to the bakery, which, by the way, smells and looks amazing, and found out the cookies lined up for the day.
Paris man dead following mowing accident
EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Paris, Illinois, man has died after a farm-mowing accident. The Edgar County coroner says it happened just after midnight Thursday morning in Chrisman. Dispatchers received a 911 call from a dad saying his son, later identified as Joshua Blue, 24, was trapped under a...
UPDATE: Man Taken to Hospital After Colliding With Semi in Cheyenne
A pickup driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after he collided with a semi in Cheyenne late Thursday morning. It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Nationway and Hot Springs Avenue. "(The) GMC Sierra was traveling east on Nationway and used the median to turn...
