Is Anxiety a Mental Illness?
Anxiety is something that everyone experiences from time to time. You feel nervous, get butterflies in your stomach, or find it hard to stop thinking about something that’s stressing you out. If you are someone who experiences anxiety, you may be asking yourself if anxiety is a mental illness.
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'
In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
Long COVID symptoms affect 1 in 8 adults, some for 2 years
Three new studies report on long-COVID symptoms and medical conditions in adults and children, with the first finding that one in eight adults experiences lingering symptoms; another detailing new cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic findings in children; and a third finding persistent loss of taste and smell after 2 years. 12.7%...
A COVID diagnosis could increase the risk of ‘brain fog,’ dementia, and other cognitive disorders for as long as 2 years, new Oxford study says
A study of 1.5 million COVID patients found elevated risks of conditions like brain fog and dementia up to two years after diagnosis. For months now, studies of COVID patients have suggested that contracting the disease could lead to neurological conditions like dementia and ‘brain fog, but a new study from Oxford researchers shows just how long the risk can last.
What medications treat panic attacks, and which might suit me?
Panic attacks may be a symptom of panic disorder, which can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Medications and other treatments may help reduce the frequency and severity of panic attacks. Panic attacks are sudden and intense feelings of fear or terror that occur without warning and can...
Night Eating Syndrome Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Did you know there's something called Night Eating Syndrome? And you don't have to be overweight to struggle with it. Read on to learn about this affliction.
Can Adderall Help with Anxiety?
Adderall can help manage symptoms of ADHD but can make symptoms of anxiety worse in some cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopment condition that affects how you think and behave. It’s not uncommon to experience symptoms of anxiety when you have ADHD. In fact, nearly half...
COVID risk 2 years later: dementia, psychosis, seizure, brain fog
Two years after recovering from COVID-19, people of all ages have greater risk of brain challenges like dementia, psychosis, epilepsy and brain fog. That’s according to a study involving more than 1 million people conducted by the University of Oxford. Published in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry, the study relied on health data from more than 1 million people — mostly from the United States, but also from Australia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Bulgaria, India, Malaysia and Taiwan. The data came from an international network called TriNetX that removes identifying information.
All About Bipolar Disorder Relapse
Symptom recurrence is common in bipolar disorder. Managing your stress and following your treatment plan may help. Were you recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder? Or have you been feeling symptom-free for some time but now feel like your symptoms are returning?. No matter what type of bipolar disorder you have,...
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
The hormonal keys to depression
You have full access to this article via your institution. When Torbjörn Bäckström was a medical student in the 1970s, he didn’t understand why a woman who seemed to be in good mental health was being held at a psychiatric facility. Then, Bäckström and his colleagues...
Stigma Decreases Life Satisfaction in Patients With Burns
Non-fatal burn injuries are a leading cause of morbidity, with recent estimates of more than 400,000 burns in the United States each year. “Although the survival rate for people with burn injuries is nearly 97%, these individuals often experience stigma related to their injury, negative psychosocial outcomes, dysfunctional coping, pain, and decreased physical functioning,” explains Jack D. Watson, doctoral student. “The frequent and pervasive presence of stigma after burn injury is well-established, but research is lacking on the effects of stigma on patients who sustain these injuries.”
The influence of body-mind-spirit interventions on well-being may be poorly understood
1. Few studies included all concepts of the Body-Mind-Spirit (BMS), including detailed descriptions of the intervention, and showed effectiveness in holistic outcomes. 2. Only three included studies were considered high quality. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) BMS is a treatment method used worldwide to achieve an internal state of balance,...
How to safely medicate for anxiety alongside heart issues
Anxiety and heart issues may occur together due to the impact anxiety can have on the body. Certain lifestyle factors may increase the risk of heart issues, and chronic health conditions may also increase the risk of anxiety disorders. The link between the two conditions may mean people require treatment...
Natural Sleep Aids: 6 Remedies for Better Rest Tonight
When you're having trouble sleeping at night, you might find yourself staring up at the ceiling for hours on end -- even after trying all the classic sleep tricks like reading a book instead of looking at your phone before bed. And when the morning comes, your mind and body will certainly feel the effects.
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD is a neurological condition that distorts a person’s ability to focus, sit still, and exercise behavioral control. This condition affects youngsters and adolescents and may persist until maturity. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is children’s most prevalent mental condition. The situation is more common in males than in females.
Reinfection with hepatitis C virus is highest immediately after treatment in patients on opioid agonist therapy
1. Reinfection with hepatitis C virus (HCV) was highest in the first 24 weeks after treatment completion in persons receiving opioid agonist therapy. 2. Reinfection with HCV was also highest among persons with ongoing injection drug use and needle sharing. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Direct-acting antiviral medications...
Lower glycemic criteria for gestational diabetes did not affect risk of a large-for-gestational-age infant
1. Compared to the use of higher glycemic criteria, lower glycemic criteria for diagnosis of gestational diabetes did not alter the risk for large-for-gestational-age infants. 2. There were no significant differences in adverse events between women in the low glycemic criteria group or those in the high glycemic criteria group.
Health-Sector Shift Work Ups Odds for Metabolic Syndrome
For employees of the health sector, shift work is associated with increased risk for metabolic syndrome (MetS), according to a study published in Obesity Reviews. Piumika Sooriyaarachchi, PhD-candidate, and colleagues conducted a systematic review of the literature to examine the association between shift work and the risk for Met in employees of the health sector. Eligible studies compared the prevalence of MetS between day and shift healthcare workers; 12 studies met the inclusion criteria. Sample sizes in the studies ranged from 42 to 738 participants, and subject age ranged from 18-65. Ten studies demonstrated higher risk for developing MetS for shift workers versus day workers. Based on 12 studies, the pooled OR for MetS in shift workers was 2.17. “To safeguard shift workers from MetS, health promotion programs as well as other interventional strategies to adopt healthy environmental.
