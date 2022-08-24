Read full article on original website
Massive Review Shows Vitamin D Really Does Seem to Ease Depressive Symptoms
Our bodies need the right amount of vitamin D to function as normal – both physically and mentally – and there's a growing amount of evidence out there linking a lack of vitamin D with depression. Now a new meta-analysis of 41 previous studies suggests that taking vitamin...
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
Canadian soldier suffering with PTSD offered euthanasia by Veterans Affairs
A Canadian armed forces veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic brain injury was offered medical assistance in dying by an employee of Veterans Affairs Canada. The VAC released a statement last week admitting to an incident "where medical assistance in dying was discussed inappropriately" with the veteran....
A COVID diagnosis could increase the risk of ‘brain fog,’ dementia, and other cognitive disorders for as long as 2 years, new Oxford study says
A study of 1.5 million COVID patients found elevated risks of conditions like brain fog and dementia up to two years after diagnosis. For months now, studies of COVID patients have suggested that contracting the disease could lead to neurological conditions like dementia and ‘brain fog, but a new study from Oxford researchers shows just how long the risk can last.
deseret.com
COVID risk 2 years later: dementia, psychosis, seizure, brain fog
Two years after recovering from COVID-19, people of all ages have greater risk of brain challenges like dementia, psychosis, epilepsy and brain fog. That’s according to a study involving more than 1 million people conducted by the University of Oxford. Published in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry, the study relied on health data from more than 1 million people — mostly from the United States, but also from Australia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Bulgaria, India, Malaysia and Taiwan. The data came from an international network called TriNetX that removes identifying information.
How Alzheimer's Disease Progresses: From Diagnosis Through the 7 Stages
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurological condition that typically affects older adults and often causes memory loss, confusion, changes in behavior, and other troubling symptoms. It's the most common type of dementia. Approximately 10.7%—or one in nine—Americans over the age of 65 live with the condition, with women representing nearly two-thirds of cases.1 As baby boomers continue to reach their golden years, the number of Americans with Alzheimer's disease is projected to rise to 7.16 million in 2025, and 13.9 million by 2060.2.
Medical News Today
What medications treat panic attacks, and which might suit me?
Panic attacks may be a symptom of panic disorder, which can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Medications and other treatments may help reduce the frequency and severity of panic attacks. Panic attacks are sudden and intense feelings of fear or terror that occur without warning and can...
Psych Centra
All About Bipolar Disorder Relapse
Symptom recurrence is common in bipolar disorder. Managing your stress and following your treatment plan may help. Were you recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder? Or have you been feeling symptom-free for some time but now feel like your symptoms are returning?. No matter what type of bipolar disorder you have,...
Psych Centra
The Link Between PTSD and Social Anxiety
PTSD and social anxiety are sometimes connected, but with the right support, you can manage the symptoms of both. If you’ve experienced trauma that’s led to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), you may already have anxiety. If you also live with social anxiety disorder, this may increase the number of situations that cause you stress.
Nature.com
Relationship between serum 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels and mental health in shift female nurses
The nurses work long hours and in various shifts, and often accompanied by depression, fatigue, and sleep disorders. Many studies have found that 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) is related to mental health. We aimed to investigate the relationship between depression, sleep problems, fatigue, and serum 25(OH)D levels in shift nurses. We recruited 34Â day-shift, 30 evening-shift and 31 night-shift nurses. The Beck Depression Inventory II (BDI-II), Numerical Rating Scale and General Sleep Disturbance Scale to evaluate the levels of depression, sleep problems, fatigue. Blood samples (20Â ml) were collected under a fasting state to determine basic biochemistry and inflammatory parameters. In central of Taiwan, approximately 96.1% of shift nurses had deficient (<"‰20Â ng/ml) (45 females and 1 male) and inadequate (20"“29Â ng/ml) (39 females and 2 male) 25(OH)D levels. Approximately 84.2% of shift nurses experienced fatigue. In sleep disturbance, night-shift nurses experienced significantly more severe sleep disturbance than day-shift and evening-shift nurses. However, no significant correlation was observed between 25(OH)D levels and mental health when the 25(OH)D level was categorized. 25(OH)D deficiency, sleep disturbance, depression, and fatigue were common in shift female nurses, but it was not possible to demonstrate the impact of 25(OH)D deficiency on the mental health of shift nurses in Taiwan.
Medical News Today
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
physiciansweekly.com
Reinfection with hepatitis C virus is highest immediately after treatment in patients on opioid agonist therapy
1. Reinfection with hepatitis C virus (HCV) was highest in the first 24 weeks after treatment completion in persons receiving opioid agonist therapy. 2. Reinfection with HCV was also highest among persons with ongoing injection drug use and needle sharing. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Direct-acting antiviral medications...
MindMed's First Patient Dosing Clinical Trial With LSD For Treatment Of Generalized Anxiety Disorder
The clinical-stage biopharma company Mind Medicine -also known as MindMed MNMD, which recently made headlines regarding its stock, announced it will begin dosing patients within its Phase 2b trial on LSD compound, MM-120, for the treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). The randomized, placebo-controlled and dose-optimization clinical study will follow...
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Auvelity, a New Medication for Clinical Depression
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on August 19 approved dextromethorphan-bupropion, or Auvelity, a drug used to treat major depressive disorder, also known as clinical depression, in adults. It is the first drug to treat major depressive disorder that works within a week of taking it and is the first...
physiciansweekly.com
Stigma Decreases Life Satisfaction in Patients With Burns
Non-fatal burn injuries are a leading cause of morbidity, with recent estimates of more than 400,000 burns in the United States each year. “Although the survival rate for people with burn injuries is nearly 97%, these individuals often experience stigma related to their injury, negative psychosocial outcomes, dysfunctional coping, pain, and decreased physical functioning,” explains Jack D. Watson, doctoral student. “The frequent and pervasive presence of stigma after burn injury is well-established, but research is lacking on the effects of stigma on patients who sustain these injuries.”
Nature.com
The hormonal keys to depression
You have full access to this article via your institution. When Torbjörn Bäckström was a medical student in the 1970s, he didn’t understand why a woman who seemed to be in good mental health was being held at a psychiatric facility. Then, Bäckström and his colleagues...
physiciansweekly.com
Psychological Determinants of Placebo Responders in Pain
Placebo effects are a form of endogenous opioids-based descending pain modulation that have potential to serve as an alternative to opioids and other pharmacological treatments for pain. “However, not everyone responds to placebo treatments and manipulation procedures,” explains Yang Wang, PhD. “Placebo responding rates in clinical trials and experimental studies vary widely, which raises the question: Who responds to placebos? Addressing this issue can deepen our understanding of placebo mechanisms and may help clinicians individualize treatment in the context of precision medicine.”
physiciansweekly.com
Remote ischemic conditioning associated with better neurologic function in patients with acute moderate ischemic stroke – the RICAMIS trial
1. In this randomized clinical trial, among 1893 patients with acute moderate ischemic stroke, significant improvement in neurologic function at 90 days was seen in the remote conditioning group in comparison to usual care. 2. The number with excellent functional outcome at 90 days was 582 in the intervention group...
physiciansweekly.com
Adenovirus infection associated with hepatitis of unknown cause in children
1. Adenovirus was found to be associated with the emerging hepatitis of unknown cause in children in the United Kingdom (UK). 2. Despite a small number of fulminant liver failure requiring transplant, there were no deaths in the study, and patients were discharged home following treatment. Evidence Rating Level: 2...
physiciansweekly.com
Youth-onset type 2 diabetes may have increased sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic
1. In a retrospective cohort of about 3,000 children and young adults, new diagnoses of type 2 diabetes increased by 77.2% in the 12-month period beginning March 2020 compared to the previous 24 months. 2. The proportion of patients with new-onset type 2 diabetes presenting in diabetic ketoacidosis or hyperosmolar...
